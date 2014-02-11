Jah Prayzah, Culture Spears duet recorded

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah has recorded a song called Dali Wami featuring Botswana’s Culture Spears, of the Kulenyane fame.

WINSTONE ANTONIO

The lanky musician returned home from Botswana over the weekend after spending a week in the neighbouring country working on the project.

The track Dali Wami, which is a kwaito-fused love song that talks of two lovers who miss each other due to distance, is to be featured on Jah Prayzah’s forthcoming 10-track album titled Mbumura Mhute.

Speaking to NewsDay, the musician’s manager Filda Muchabaiwa said everything went well and they were happy with the relationship they had moulded with the group.

“We are done with the recording of our collaboration with Culture Spears that is going to be on Jah Prayzah’s fifth album to be released in April,” Muchabaiwa said.

“We are now busy in the studio working on the entire album. I am confident that fans will appreciate the album judging from the effort we are putting to make it a masterpiece as Jah keeps getting better with each album.”.

Muchabaiwa said as part of their relationship with Culture Spears, they would soon be holding shows in Botswana.

As a way of marketing the album, the musician is currently sampling some of the new songs during their live shows. Judging from the positive response by fans at the shows, the track Makanika which the musician penned after being inspired by Nigerian movies, appears to be the crowds favourite.

The track conveys the story of a Nigerian man who falls in love with a beautiful young Zimbabwean lady whom he wants to marry.

After succumbing to pressure from her foreign boyfriend, the lady, out of pressure not out of love, introduces him to her parents and proudly tells them that her boyfriend was a mechanic.

Some of the songs that will constitute the album include the title track Mbumura Mhute and Kure among others.

Locally, Jah Prayzah has collaborated with Sulumani Chimbetu on Sean Timba (Batai Munhu), Oliver Mtukudzi on Cecelia and Progress Chipfumo on Yambuka Rukova on his Tsviriyo album.

To date he has recorded four albums, Rudo Nerunyararo (2009), Sungano Yerudo (2007), Ngwarira Kuparara (2011) Miridzo (2012) and Tsviriyo (2013).

