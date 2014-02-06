Dick, Banda confident

VETERAN How Mine defenders Hebert Dick and Gilbert Banda, who embark on yet another football journey in the African Safari, have said scoring many goals at home and avoiding conceding will be key to their chances of advancing to the next round.

SUKOLUHLE MTHETHWA

How Mine take on Zanzibar’s Chuoni in the first leg preliminary round in the Caf Confederations Cup at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Banda and Dick are the most experienced players in the current How Mine squad. Dick played in the Champions League with AmaZulu while Banda played in the Confederations Cup while turning out for FC Platinum in 2012 and also played in the Caf Champions League with Highlanders.

How Mine got the ticket to represent the country in the Confederations Cup by virtue of having finished as runners-up in the Mbada Diamonds Cup despite that they lost 3-0 to Highlanders who are serving a three-year ban.

Banda yesterday told our Bulawayo Bureau what they should do as a team in order to progress forward.

“I do not know anything much about that team, but we just have to be very cautious. We should score as many goals as we can, but it is going to be a very tricky game. The team can be tactfully good as well so we just need to be focused. We should however avoid conceding. If we do that then it might be difficult when we meet again. We must not allow that,” he said.

Dick said their target was to proceed to the next round.

“We have a very strong squad that has experienced players who have captained other clubs before so we should go through to the next round. We also have to do what the coach tells us. We just have to play basic football.

“I have seen it all in football, but what is necessary is for us to work as a family. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses so we should capitalise on that. We have to score many goals so that it will be easier for us when we clash again,” Dick said.

Meanwhile, How Mine have signed four players as they prepare for the Premier Soccer League season expected to start in March.

The Metallon Gold-sponsored side has signed former Highlanders midfielder Heritani Masuku, Godfrey Nguwodzawo (formerly with Harare City) as well as former Dynamos and FC Platinum man Benjamin Marere on one-year deals while Fungai Chirinda, formerly with Shabanie Mine, has joined them on a two-year deal.

Head coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube confirmed the signings of the players yesterday saying they would add more depth and value to his ambitious side.

