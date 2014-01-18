A mountain that swallows people

Mount Nyangani is one mountain that is feared by most people that live in the Eastern Highlands where a number of people have disappeared without trace.
Saturday Dialogue with Ropafadzo Mapimhidze
They say it is a sacred highland.
Mt Nyangani is known, just like other places around the world, like the Bermuda Triangle and the Devil’s Triangle of Japan, that have formed part of “pop” paranormal or ghost-like studies for decades.
However, mountains generally seem to play a greater role as sites for mysterious disappearances than any other sites.
Two girls who were hardly teenagers, daughters of a former government official Tichaendepi Masaya disappeared on Mt Nyangani in 1981. Despite the massive searches using helicopters, they have not been found.
Vanishing on this mountain is neither a myth nor a legend. It is real. There is a long-held belief by the Manyika people living around that area that says a vindictive spiritual presence on the mountain is responsible for the disappearences.
They say had the parents sought ancestral spiritual help from the elders, the children, who are said to be in a state of suspension “chimidza”, would have been returned.
Hardly five years later, an eight-year-old tourist called Robert Ackhurst (8), vanished in that mountain. He too has since not been located.
Barely two weeks ago, a local tourist of Asian descent disappeared on this mountain where he had gone hiking with friends and family.
Zayd Dada aged 31, was in the company of his wife and another couple when they climbed halfway up the mountain. The couple and his wife gave up while Zayd proceeded alone.
He was nowhere to be found. What exactly is the story behind these disappearances?
Between 1984 and 1985 I had the opportunity of discussing the mysteries surrounding Mount Nyangani, when I was an information officer for Mutare district.
Everyone I spoke to said Mt Nyangani had to be approached with great caution. Mountain climbers were urged to seek permission from elders living around the area before venturing into the deep thickets.
That mountain can change into all sorts of weather from bright and sunny, to a foggy, cloudy and dewy terrain in a day.
I recall refusing to accompany a journalist, the late Simomo Mubi and a news crew, up there and chose to remain at the foot of the mountain.
A senior government official in the early 1980s said he once got “lost” for nearly four days when he was a young man. But when he was eventually found, it was as if he had been missing for just a few hours.
He said he was not hungry nor did he show any signs of fatigue or dehydration.
Traditional leaders in that area apparently played a major role in his reappearance because some cultural rites had been performed to appease the spirits surrounding this mystical mountain.
It is also believed that this mountain could have swallowed many fighters during the war of the liberation.
All these cases seemed to point to the fact that these people would have wandered off in different directions and got captured by the invisible inhabitants of this mountain.
It has hence become very difficult to talk about Mount Nyangani without mentioning the mysteries and magic surrounding this vast natural wonder.
Mt Nyangani is no doubt infamous for common and unexplained human disappearances.
The mountain is the highest in Zimbabwe standing at 2 592 metres (8 504 feet).
Locals say when you come across a strange colourful snake, a smouldering clay pot with no fire in sight or a brick of gold, it’s best to pretend you have not seen anything and move on.
This is also clearly stated in a book by Cliff Mcillwaine, the grandson of Sir Robert Mcilwaine who was a highly respected High Court Judge in the then Rhodesia titled The Legend of Mt Nyangani which is based on the mysterious disappearances on the mountain.
Psychic research has in recent years become accepted even by police detectives as an option in solving such mysteries world-wide.
However, a reader using the name Musuri, who commented on the story about the latest disappearance on The Standard website, came up with a good suggestions which authorities should consider.
He said: “There is need to establish a procedure where, all tourists are taken on a guided trail by local climbers that know the terrain very well and all tourists and guides are mandated to wear reflective jackets locally available.
“Climbers or their guides must have simple tools such as a whistle/bell — yes you heard me right — to raise alarm if need be.
“Try to set up a well-known common trail to make search and rescue operations easier by limiting them to a smaller geographic area.
Such a trail can be paved by local granite along the way, even if we paved only 10 metres a year, eventually we will get to the top. If we had started in 1980, we would have done 330 metres(1100 feet) by now. And this does not require any financial investment at all.
Each visitor can be encouraged to collect a single boulder and place it on the trail on each visit. This idea sounds ridiculous and crazy, well find out a little about the Great Wall of China,” Musuri said.
Tapi Tapi
Its really sad that lives continue to be lost this way.One thing for sure is that when a person vanishes under such mysterious circumstances it is proper to consult the spiritual elders of that area first before rushing to launch search parties. These elders will give guidance to what exactly has to be done for the person to be recovered.In this case of the Asian guy I have doubts that he will ever be found because they made a mistake of launching a search party without doing the proper rituals.
Greg Kawere
Its unfortunate that us Africans ascribe to everything we cannot explain to superstition, spurious myths & spirits.
Te fact of the matter is that Mt Nyangani is an unchattered terrain with many areas that a person can easily get lost, its also dangerous in that there are caves, animals & all the other trappings of a rain forest that make it easy for someone to be easily lost.
as the writer said, we just need trails & tour guides and there will be less of these so called mysterious disappearances
Vitalis Makwiramiti
The only way was to consult the spiritual elders only. They made a very big mistake by searching him with a helicopter,this mountain is full of (chivanhu). May be by the grace of God they will find him, but I don’t think so.
zuze
It is said in 1962 there was a SouthAfrican who went missing again in that mountain and he was recovered after 2 wks but the elders of that place are the once who performed one or 2 things
Adrian
Mountain bound Animals sometimes do eat people, and sometimes one may fall into a ditch of water in these high mountains
gwala gwala
muIndia aka dhliwa ne ma wild animals blaz uyu atovaya.
Elijah
”Kuvhima masango anorura, unotokumbira muridzi…….”.people must get guidance and clearance from local Chiefs on DO’s and DONTS of the mountain otherwise ukangonotaurisa imomo unosaramo.
analyst
I am persuaded to believe that the cause of the disappearances is physical and not due to supernatural forces . I think there are steep , treacherous crevices into which the hapless victims fall without trace . The day of ascribing any unexplained or unfathomable incidents to the metaphysical should be brushed aside . We need a paradigm shift in this regard .
chinoz
One day you will believe it’s due to supernatural.
boss
Mweya yetvina iriko sha
vitalis ziyambe
vakuru ngavaite chivanhu munhu adzoke bt handifunge kuti achawanikwa nokuti izvi zvakafanana nemunhu anenge atorwa nenjuzu mukachema ahadzoke saka vanhu vaiva nemunhu uyu vaifanirwa kuenda kuvakuru kuti vagoita chivanhu zvisati zvashambadzwa
lwazie
If the elders knew kuti munhu adzoke panoitwa chivanhu, then why didn’t they do it chivanhu chacho immediately they got the report of a missing person,it boggles the mind. Instead we started reading so many stories of accusations and counter accusations about chiefs demanding huge sums of money to perform those rites, now which is which?lwazie
Mbeki
This mountain is a source for 4 rivers,there is quicksand plus the mysteries mentioned.there is only one climbing trail and noone shld stray frm this path.the possibility tht zayn dada strayed frm the path n got caught up in quicksand.
Falcon
@Mbeki- In addition to the spiritual aura on the mountain..your explanation is a plausible one..and it makes a lot of sense.
McAaron
Why not listen to the elders of the area. Get their stories documented. Prove some of these things and document them, we are an African society for God’s sake!! Why are we not doing anything about the behaviour of this mountain. We continue losing lives and we are pointing this way and that way. Now with geo-positioning we can go the modern route and at least get to the point where the person disappeared. We could then start studying that area for other geological features that might lead to solving the problem. Last word ….. Like it or not chivanhu chiripo.
Wesley De John
I pray for his safe return. Through God all things are possible.
boss
Every land has its own custodians ,our people have been Englishised but tichiri an hu atema even if you claim to be civilised ,our elders delivered justice since the 1700s,even though u say they were not educated,but they better than the so called educated judges
Chaporomoka Chamukwenjere
The disappearance could be due to quick sand, which easily swallows those who wander off. When we climbed the mountains in 2003 we were told by the guides not to wander off from the prescribed tracks. Mount Nyangani is a source of many rivers that are beneath it, and wandering to unchattered territories will see you drop into some of these rivers. The guide who addressed us said one day he sort of wandered of and as he crossed a certain place, he heard a waterfall which sounded like the mighty Vic falls. He jumped back again back to verify, and heard the same sound. So the Indian could have been swallowed by quick sand. So please don’t wander off from the prescribed tracks when you visit the beautiful Nyangani mountains again.
Chrispen
i think all those who are disappearing are sinking on the sources of rivers coz its like where there is a source of a river its difficult to identify, its a muddy place, so wen u step on that area u will sink for sure, there is no any way u can rescue yourself on that area. u will sink. so i think thats hw some people are get missing in that mountain. There are many sources of rivers, e.g. Pungwe river, its source is a big source,of which wen u get there, once u step of the muddy area u will sink.
Saunyama
Chivanhu takarasa, hanzi tadzidza. Hezvo varikungopumhuka nekudzidza ikoko. No one from that area will post silly negative comments. Vanoti vanoziva ngavaende vaiti misarinya yavo tione vakadzoka.
Falcon
In the light of all the above, what is the Tourism Ministry doing about this? When can we expect some changes on how we interface with the mountain given the loss of life and tourist receipts we are losing because of this? Is this not real threat the Ministry should be addressing..how long have these stories been told. Is the Minister waiting for some magic number of disappearing tourists to be reached before taking action?
Pam Cooper
For those unaware Zayd Dada attended Prince Edward School, in Harare. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dada family at this time.
Gomz
As much as good exists, such as bad too. Physical or spiritual causes we have to have find a way out; lets think positive solutions for the betterment of the present and future; i pray for the family
Riva
MissMuch
Kufunda, kusafunda – just respect our people’s cultures and heritage when you enter land foreign to you. Problem with foreigners (especially) is that they always want to prove the locals wrong by contributing some scientific explanation to a long established folklore/belief. Most have never been solved even where science is applied. Mysticism is worldwide, no doubt about that.
