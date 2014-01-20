Graphic: CAR cannibal pictured eating a human being

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Shocking photographs have emerged of a cannibal by the name of Mad Dog eating the flesh of a lynched Muslim man for the second time in as many weeks.

By The Daily Maik UK

In one, ‘Mad Dog’ – real name Ouandja Magloire – cuts a portion of meat from the body of a murdered Muslim lying burning on a roundabout in the capital of the Central African Republic, with the body of another a few yards away.

Another photograph shows him licking a bloodied knife as he stands over a body, wearing the same T-shirt he was pictured in during the previous act of cannibalism.

The horrific images were taken in Bangui on Sunday.

According to The Associated Press, the men were killed by residents of the Sango neighbourhood in revenge for the lynching of a taxi driver from Sango a day earlier.

Two other Muslim passers-by escaped to the protection of French and African peacekeeping forces.

The agency understands that Magloire didn’t take part in the killings, but turned up in the aftermath.

According to its source, he is the only person in the Central African Republic known to be carrying out acts of cannibalism.

Speaking to the Christian self-defence militia known as ‘anti-balaka’ (anti-machete), Samba-Panza said: ‘Show your support for my nomination by giving the strong signal of laying down your weapons.

She issued a similar appeal to the members of mostly Muslim rebel group Seleka, telling them: ‘Stop the suffering of the people.

‘Starting today, I am the president of all Central Africans, without exclusion.

‘The top priority is to stop people’s suffering, to restore security and the authority of the state across the country.’

Samba-Panza, who is the former mayor Bangui – where Mad Dog’s attacks have taken place – is a Christian but did not campaign on religious grounds.

In another development the European Union today agreed to send up to 1,000 troops to the region to help restore order.

The mission, which will deploy in and around the capital and last up to six months, is expected to involve a force numbering between 400 and 1,000.

The troops will help back 1,600 French soldiers and the African Union’s MISCA force, which currently has 4,400 troops on the ground.

International donors also pledged $496 million (£302 million) in aid to the country this year.

Earlier in the month horrific footage emerged from Bangui of Magloire eating the leg of a Muslim who, according to the BBC, was hauled from a bus, battered and then stabbed before being set on fire.

In the aftermath of the incident, Magloire grabbed hold of his leg and then began to devour it.

Magloire told a BBC reporter at the time that his action was revenge for the murders of his pregnant wife, his sister-in-law and her baby.

He claimed that Muslims were responsible and he was angry with them.

‘They broke down the door and cut my baby in half. I promised I would get my revenge,’ he said.

‘Mad Dog’ spotted his victim on a minibus and followed him after deciding he looked Muslim.

He gathered a crowd of about 20 Christian youths who forced the bus driver to stop and dragged him from the bus.

Without emotion he told the BBC: ‘I poured petrol over him. I burned him. I ate his leg, right down the white bone.’

Witnesses did not intervene but recorded the footage on mobile phones, including the act of cannibalism.

A video shows his cheeks bulging as he consumes the flesh.

Witness Jean-Sylvestre Tchya told news agency AFP: ‘One of the individuals took hold of an arm and went and bought some bread and starting chewing on the flesh, along with his bread.

‘The scene made many people vomit, and some cried out in horror.’

