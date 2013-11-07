Channel O to honour P-Square at Awards

SOUTH AFRICA – NIGERIAN R&B duo P-Square will be honoured with the coveted Special Recognition Award at the 2013 Channel O Africa Music Video Awards ceremony which will held at the spectacular Walter Sisulu Square in the iconic township of Soweto on November 30.
DStv
P Square follow in the footsteps of Africa’s most ground-breaking musicians including last year’s honouree, the multi-talented South African music veteran Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa; Nigeria’s Koko Master D’Banj (2011); Somalian born K’NAAN (2010); South African Brenda Fassie (2009) and Ghana’s George Lee (2008), to mention a few.
The dynamic duo, which comprises of the identical twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, will be presented with this award for their significant artistic contributions to music, which have helped place African music and its artists firmly on international stages.
Renowned for their universal sound and electrifying stagecraft they have been able to transcend cultural and ethnic differences with their brand of music.
Classifieds.co.zw
The duo first appeared on the music scene with their debut album, Last Nite which was released in 2003, rapidly turning P Square into a household name.
They followed this with the 2005, independent release Get Squared which produced several radio and television hits that cemented Peter and Paul’s reputation outside Nigeria.
In November 2007, P Square released their third album, Game Over which also made waves in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.
The song Do Me blazed up charts and is still a huge hit for the duo.
In 2009 they released their fourth offering Danger. By the year 2011, this dynamic duo released their fifth album, The Invasion, which includes the hit single Beautiful Onyinye, featuring American rapper, Rick Ross.
Their contributions in the 21st century music scene have seen them amass well over 16 international music accolades including five Channel O Africa Music Video Awards, making them worthy ambassadors of African music.
The 10th Annual Channel O Africa Music Video Awards has all the makings of a thrilling affair. Just who will win Africa’s biggest awards on the night is now in the hands of fans. Voting closes on November 21 at 12 midnight (CAT) and can be done on three different platforms – via sms, web and WAP.
Channel O is available on DStv Channel 320, and on GOtv Channel 70.
