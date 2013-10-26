Traditional leaders rap H-Metro

TRADITIONAL leaders have rapped Zimpapers’ tabloid newspaper H-Metro and social media networks for contributing to the erosion of cultural values through their publication of pornographic and sexist images.
VENERANDA LANGA
Debating the issue in Senate on Thursday, Mashonaland East Chief Enos Masakwa Musarurwa appealed to Media, Information and Broadcasting Services deputy minister Supa Mandiwanzira to ensure media outlets do not contribute towards cultural decay.
“I would like to know your plans in terms of our cultural values when looking at social networks like WhatsApp because when you look at the messages that are sent around, is it good for our culture and our nation? I think as a nation we need to stick to our culture,” Chief Musarurwa said.
“On newspapers, yes we love news and it should be distributed, but you find that some things that we see in our newspapers, especially in the H-Metro, are not helping us keep our culture,” he said.
Classifieds.co.zw
Mandiwanzira said there were laws which prohibited use of pornographic material and pictures of dead people in newspapers and admitted that the issue of pornographic material sent through social networks like WhatsApp needed to be looked into.
“What is being passed on WhatsApp is not proper and there is a law which prohibits things like pornography being spread using our telecommunication systems. Coming to newspapers, in journalism, there are things that are not allowed. There are media ethics that do not allow the showing of pornographic pictures, and we are going to engage H-Metro so that they really look at the pictures that they bring out which should not be seen by people of all ages,” Mandiwanzira said.
Meanwhile, ministers remained defiant to the plea a fortnight ago by Senate President Edna Madzongwe that they should attend question-and-answer sessions on Thursdays in the Upper House.
Madzongwe had ordered Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Emmerson Mnangagwa to caution ministers and encourage them to take business of the legislature seriously as they were failing to show up during question-and-answer sessions.
On Thursday, 10 questions were on the Senate Order paper, but only three were responded to as only one Cabinet minister, Lazarus Dokora (Primary and Secondary Education), and deputy ministers Tongai Muzenda (Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare) and Mandiwanzira were present in the House.
On another note, Senate was adjourned to November 19.
tiregereiwo
h – metro haina hunhu, vharaii zvenyu mandiwanzira.. ndeyechirungu zvekuyanikisana upenyu pachena
Black Crow
erosion of culture by H-metro only? i beg to differ. lets use the Boris issue for a start. can we say those people who were tossing a dead body in full view of children were influenced by H-metro.
the ladies of the night who walk banked along the streets at night, are they influenced by H-metro? were they not on the streets already before we even knew that there would be a paper called H-metro?
i’m not trying to defend H-metro, i dont like reading that paper but surely i can’t be seen supporting an opinion that heaps all the blame on H-metro, NEVER!!!
that is where we get it wrong as Zimbabweans. whenever there is a problem we always try and find something to blame than ourselves. we wrongly interpreted Christianity and in the process we abandoned our cultural practices that were pillars of good morals.
how many of today’s parents have time to chat with their children but we expect them to grow up morally upright. when a child misbehaves we dont blame ourselves as parents but we blame a school teacher. when are we going to accept blame? solving a problem starts with accepting your wrong and you will soon find a solution to that.
Black Crow
sorry, my sentence above on ladies of the night should read ‘ the ladies of the night who walk naked not banked.
legend
Kushaya nyaya mu Senate…haiwawo. l would like to see how moral decay can be stopped on Whatsapp.
Nhari Negomo
Wow somethings have to change when it comes to publishing ponography and it starts with us and then if we do change and it means we will change people’s mind set. zvanyanya zve H – Metro
Black Crow
Nhari Negomo
i’m happy when you say it starts with us. it starts with us by stopping to do those things that cause H-metro take pictures. if we behave well, Hmetro wont have nude pictures to publish. so you are 100%, it starts with us
alex
why not blame ourselves first. Pambonetsa maaccidents mukoma jona vakati imota dzine left stirring. We dont want to expose ourselves but to shift the bllame but at last we solve nothing
Uche
Chief Enock Musakwa Musaruewa close your eyes when you go past the news vendor selling the H Metro. You as the chief in society is to blame for the rot in society. You are failing to propagate the need of a good well cultured society. Instead of debating the root cause of cultural decadence you do need to advocate that the newspapers be whipped nana Supa and zveshuwa vana Supa wanting to appease you would do that irrationally. There are issues affecting society at large which need to be tackled if you want to be known that urikuita basa muSenate. Traffic accidents are killing or maiming our society, how can society deal with prostittution at a tender age, why, and kwamuri imi vaMusarurwa yakuna nzara here? Are your subjects content with what you are doing for them? Siyanai nema paper coz you cannot snoop on them and become Big Brother.
paradox
whats all the fuss. Iam now using watsapp for about 5 months and have never sent or received indecent material.
Mwana wapresident
Machief iyaya ndoasina kana hunhu. Ko newspaper raitei? Havadi kuti chakaipa chibude pachena nekuti vanoita zvakaipawo.
Gorongoza
Traditional leaders or Traditional fools? so you want to control everyone? Zanu mentality. whatsapp can be used for good things (infact most pple use it for the good). saka muchavhara TV dzevanhu as well? mugotora maDVD players as pple can play porn dvds there as well? muri kiti vanhu vazanu! try forcing your murderous junta to repent ….maybe we can start listening! Where is morals in murdeering pple? why arent you complaining about that? where is morals in braaing young children in braod aday light? nxa! endai mofa uko!
Innocent
ndine vandinoziva who have now changed behavior because they were exposed by H- Metro.now you may debate again.
Soko
This traditional chief doesn’t know what he is talking about – ko nhembe i cultural value here?
Musona
Pandakakura ini there were women who moved around with bare breasts with only a nhembe (thong-like animal skin shorts) in the rural areas. It was the same for men in the rural area. . Wearing of bras by black women is a recent phenomenon. Kupfeka pair of trousers chairo is also a recent phenomenon by black men.
Mabhunu ainzi “vasina mabvi” because vaipfeka ma trousers back then.
Mabhunu asati awuya muna 1890 our ancestors used to pledge very young daughters in arranged marriages – this was stopped by the whites. Kuuraya ma twins was stopped by mabhunu also. Saka ma traditional values ndeapi?
Musona
What this traditional chief said about cultural decay should not have made headlines because this is very very minor compared to the cultural decay where a political party sends thugs to go from village to village intimidating vulnerable villagers to vote against their wish on the pain of a beating or death. That is much more serious than the relatively harmless po*nography he is talking about.
The traditional chief should have been talking of the rampant corruption by Z*nuPF where other people own multiple farms and land, like Mug*be who has 39 farms. You cannot completely divorce cultural decay from politics.
Those idiot youngsters in Mbare putting a coffin on top of a car is something they copied from Zan*PF who do that all the time one of their cronies dies, they parade the coffin at Stoddard Hall in Mbare and these youngsters are doing the same. They wanted to give their criminal friend a “Hero’s send off” like what they see Za*uPF doing in Mbare.
There are much more important issues in Zimbabwe than po*nography – issues like unaccounted diamond revenues, stole elections, elections without voters roll, voters roll being compiled after elections, firms closing down, etc. What are Zimbabwe’s real cultural values? Intimidating political opponents using the army and police? What of traditional chiefs accepting bribes from Z*nuPF? This traditional chief should get a life.
Musona
Anyone who has the temerity to talk about so-called traditional values in Zimbabwe will find themselves on very very shaky ground indeed nekuti 99.9% yehupenyu hwedu is influenced or copied from the whites.
Mutadza waHama
Do we still have traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe?the choice of chiefs has been corrupted by the Dear Leader’s party.Musarurwa acts like a party commisar
pahukama
chiefs are nolonger relevent and should be done away with in the new zimbabwe i envisage.An unecessary drain on the fiscus,nonsense!!!
chidumo
vanaBlack cow leave place for others not kungonyora tsvina
chidumo
black cow uri rubbish ,dunder head chairo. a paper can be seen nevana, vanozokura vakaita sei kana vachiona zvinyadzi. media ethics mufana endawo kuchikoro fuza romunhu. yu compare public paper nemahookers at night
Mweni Tafara
I blame a lizard called Gushungu, the current resident of Zimbabwe House, all these is done with his approval, kakangoti vavava kadhara ikako.
Sugar Mtape
Madzishe musadakutidzvanyira pose-pose,regai H-Metro izivise vanhu wuwori hurikuitika munyika zvichikonzerwa nokukoniwa kwenyu.Kwa_Gutu ishe wakabata mwana mudiki chibharo,kwanhingirikiri madzishe arikuronga nembavha (Tsikamitanda) kubira vanhu zvipfuyo,vakuru vemakereke varikubata vakadzi vevanhu zvibharo,etc…..and zvose izvi tinotozviverenga mumapepanhau akaita se_H-Metro chete,chinangwa chavo chirichokudzidzisa vanhu zvouwori hwatekeshera munyika imi vakuru muchibhadharwa yemahara – dzidzisai vanhu tsikakwadzo pamwechete nokukurudzira machinda enyu akaita se_H-Metro kubudisa mabasa akaipa atekeshera nyika yedu. Pamberi ne_H-Metro !
mamncane
this H-Metro thing is stupid how many are able to access the paper nxa liganga liyaganga bantu beHalale
Moe_Syszlak
Instead of rapping H Metro and complaining about WhatsApp why don’t you lobby govt to lift restrictions on BBM? Let the people chat let people express themselves. We are the last country on earth without BBM. Muri kutyei? If you restrict something, the more people want to experiment. Open up the media and you will see things die down and out.
Leonard Abud
I simply want to tell you that I am just beginner to weblog and definitely enjoyed your blog site. Probably I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You amazingly come with amazing well written articles. Thank you for sharing your website page.
urban fashion
Good web site you have here.. It’s hard to find high quality writing like yours these days. I truly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
who I was in my Past Life?
Do you believe past life hypnosis? Do you think past lives regression is real?
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
This is a topic that’s near to my heart… Take care! Where can I find the contact details for questions?
Fulfil and graphic design
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that helped me. Kudos!
Slot Online Pakai Pulsa
I have mastered some points through your site post. One other thing I would like to mention is that there are several games on the market designed specially for toddler age children. They contain pattern acknowledgement, colors, creatures, and forms. These generally focus on familiarization instead of memorization. This makes children and kids engaged without having a sensation like they are learning. Thanks