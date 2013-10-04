Race poised for photo finish

WITH just one win outside Harare so far this term, Dynamos’ title defence is under threat with rivals Highlanders coming into the picture at a critical stage of the campaign.
By Sports Correspondent
The champions derailed at the Colliery against a ruthless Hwange who handed them a 4-2 defeat on Wednesday as Dembare cemented their unwanted reputation as poor travellers.
After seeing off FC Platinum 2-1, courtesy of a brace by Njabulo Ncube, Highlanders closed the gap between them and log leaders Dynamos to just one point after taking their points tally to 40 with only eight matches left before the season ends.
With closest challengers Harare City also stuttering to a 1-1 draw against Shabanie Mine, the Bulawayo giants who travel to Sakubva to face Buffaloes at the weekend, emerged the biggest beneficiaries of the midweek stumble of the leading pack and Bosso are now well poised to lay their hands on the championship.
Highlanders and Harare City are tied on 40 points, but the Bulawayo giants enjoy a superior goal difference. Dynamos have emerged as poor travellers this season having won just once on the road- a 2-0 victory over Triple B at Mandava Stadium.
They came empty handed when they made the trip to Sakubva where they were beaten 3-2 by army side Buffaloes. Premiership debutantes, How Mine also edged them 1-0. A trip to Shabanie Mine earned them just a point. Now with the domestic campaign reaching its climax, their title defence hinges on their remaining four trips outside the capital and as proven poor travellers, the task might prove insurmountable.
The defending champions’ pedigree on the road will be tested when they travel to FC Platinum, nemesis Highlanders, Triangle and Chicken Inn. The game against Bosso in Bulawayo will certainly have a bearing on who is going to land the coveted trophy. Recent results have shown that Dynamos have dominated Highlanders at Barbourfileds though.
The Kelvin Kaindu-coached Bosso, who have a date against Buffaloes on Sunday, will have three away assignments against Harare sides Black Rhinos, Motor Action and Harare City.
The other title contenders Harare City, under the tutelage of Bigboy Mawiwi, will be away to Chicken in this weekend while their away fixtures in the marathon contest will be against tricky How Mine, Rhinos and fourth-placed Caps United.
Remaining fixtures for the top three
Dynamos
Monomotapa (home), FC Platinum (away), Highlanders (away), Tripple B (home), Triangle (away), Shabanie Mine (home), Chicken Inn (away) and Black Mambas (home).
Highlanders
Buffaloes (away), Tripple B (home), Dynamos (home), Black Rhinos (away), Motor Action (away), Triangle (home), Harare City (away) and Shabanie Mine (home)
Harare City
Chicken Inn (away), Black Mambas (home), Buffaloes (home), How Mine (away), Black Rhinos (away), Motor Action (home), Highlanders (home) and Caps United (away)
Weekend Fixtures
Tomorrow: Chicken Inn Vs Harare City (Luveve), Black Mambas Vs Motor Action FC( Morris Depot)
Sunday: Shabanie Mine Vs CAPS United (Maglas), How MineVs Black Rhinos, (Luveve), Buffaloes Vs Highlanders (Sakubva ), Triangle Vs Hwange (Gibbo ), Dynamos Vs Monomotapa (Rufaro ),Triple B Vs F. C Platinum (Dulibadzimu)
The Analyst
Harare Kitty and Highlosers are also in a catch 22 situation. I can see Dembare grabbing this one AGAIN but Fifa must release Devon “Bronco” NOW.
oogbert
why release a DRUG abuser ?
DePenalty is losing it this year.
The Analyst
I hope u won’t change your pseudonym before the last match. MABASA EDEMBARE aakutotanga. Kurova shumba nembama uku.
dube
dmbare wl hv 2 unleash ol ts partners 2 stop bosso ths tym i.e bouncers (marshalls), zifa, psl executive, arbitration centre, matemera as wel as drug ol their players kwaaaaa
Harlan Golberg
Jane Nethery
