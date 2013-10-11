Afro-jazz sensation Duduzile Manhenga has been slapped with a 24-months-jail term after pleading guilty to charges of culpable homicide and fined $300 for driving with a learners licence without supervision.
By Staff Reporter
In passing sentence, Harare magistrate Blessing Murwisi said Manhenga’s blameworthiness was very high and as such the court was called upon to send a clear message to would be offenders.
However, Manhenga will serve an effective 18-months prison term after six-months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.
chambokochangu
Rule of law.on one is above the law
sadened
but cant you see its not fair to be jailed for an offense that happened 3 years ago,angadai akasunga then not now its so painful.something should be done with urgency on how matters should be dealt with
yanic
even if the person responsible for gen mujuru’s death is found 10yrs from now that is no excuse.
dont advocate for things that r not fair for the victims
Jaluo
Yanic, do you know what culpable homicide is? Justice delayed is justice denied. This was supposed to have been done 2 and half years ago. This guy already has served the whole 3 years because of the stress of knowing what will happen to him. The Mujuru case is totally different from this one because the offenders are not know yet they knew of this guy the very same minute he caused an accident.
Amai
If you read the story you would have learnt that dudu delayed her own justice by pursueing a not guilty plea. She recently rolled over to a guilty plea hence the finalisation of the case. Ndiye aka zvinonotsa achida kumbozviidza gamba.
Duncan Ellison
Iwe deno anga ari “Pombi yadonha mwana Tanyanyiwa na Munyime” waidaro iwe. She is supposed to serve just like everybody else. Mhosva mwene wayo dhongi haripazi danga. It’s sad that people should get away with crimes cz of the celebrity or because it happened 3 yrs ago. The guy is still dead 3 yrs on! Thats the rule of law! Period!
Gee gee
except an elite few in this country
bee rusape
WHILE I DONT ENCOURAGE PPLE TO DRIVE WITHOUT VALID LICENCES BUT KUURAYA MUNHU KUURAYA MUNHU CHETE WETHER U HAVE A LICENCE OR NOT, SO TO GIVE A HEAVIER PUNISHMENT ON UNLICENCED DRIVERS IS LIKE SAYING THOSE WITH LICENCES ARE LICENCED TO KILL.
Chimmy
FYI even licenced divers face jail terms for reckless driving etc my dear. The penalty is off course stiffer for the unlicenced. Justice has prevailed!
prince
u nid to understand the road regulations!it’s similar to possess a gun without authority.wen u missuse it,the penalty is havier than a person with a licence
yanic
no a learner has a heavier sentence because they hv commited 2 crimes
1 driving without licence
2 killing
Chapu Norris
Tough luck sister,but justice has been dispensed.
Its not the end of the world,but hopefully you will use your time inside to reflect on your ingracious statements about poor people being unable to appreciate cheese.
Wezhiramukaranga
Kwanzi kudii nenyaya yecheese?.
dudu
if you think she is going to serve that time then you ll believe elephants can fly,watch this spaceits going to be appeal after appeal and discharge of case,this is zim
Nevers
This is a warning to those who acquire driving papers corruptly with little knowledge of rules of the road. Its not surprising she didnt know who had the right of way by turning right in front of the oncoming rider. Courts should give stiffer penalties for the loss of precious lives.
Ras
Thank God justice has prevailed,i remember she once said her music is not meant for the poor.Our mercy is also not meant for the rich man’s entertainer.
mamex
no wondr y she aint popular. And i never lykd yo music. richman’s entertainer! Hop they rescue u
TA1
Damn!!!!
nhamodzenyika
i think this was a soft sentence considering the gravity of the offense.taking someone ‘s life is not something light.a 5year prison term could have done the deceased ‘s family justice.
RUDO
lets not forget it was at a blind spot,anyone could havemade that mistake evenlicenced drivers,lets not be too harsh on her,4 kids have for 2 years without a mother let us be at least sympathetic
taumanie
even the guy who was killed is also a family man..let her be in the prison and even join the prison band to pursue her carrier
yanic
kikiki prison band amana
spraga
@Rudo – You must be mad, what about the children/relatives of the victim – who will miss him forever, not two years!
objective
Rudo lets look at things objectively without using emotioms..I wonder if it was your CHILD..would you be saying such a statement?dnt be so ignorant and so heartless.No one is being harsh on her but people are saying facts as they are.;lets not promote bad behaviour by saying comments driven by emotions.
Higgs
You need to know where it happened, its not a blind spot. This is a WARNING to all those still driving without licences
jackie
We remember a certain driver who driving totally drunk at night through a stop street killed a certain Shingi Chimuriwo. He was a ‘Captain of Industry’ and well connected and was fined $400. Selective justice for sure.
Higgs
@ Jackie, two wrongs can not make a right. That was then and the judiciary is now delivering results
WILLARD MUBVUMBI
The sentence is not deterrent enough. The person she killed obviously was a bread winner, and the kids were robbed of a dear parent. NGOZI -avenging evil spirit is coming to torment the entire family and clan.
nonoe
So sad dudu…..mwari vanokurwira
Layan Mafirakureva
amana maceleb anonetsa mhani dai ari hwindi apihwa 5yrs.tough luk
Miller 9
may the rich people save you now!!!
WILLARD MUBVUMBI
I was surprised the other day when a certain black woman hit a cyclist and instead of checking whether the cyclist got injured or not, she went around checking her car.
Lingiwe
All I can say is what goes around comes around!
afaapota
Prison is not a nice place and it will be your darkest days. Tough luck. But chaikutadzisa kutora lisense chiyi nhayi ? At your age ?Maybe she was too proud to go to a driving school, and be instructed by a poor instructor!
lnnocent
mwari havarwiri munhu akadaro usanyepera munhu nonoe.statement yake;music yake is not for the poor; anedzungu dudu.akamboenda ikoko anodzoka avekuziva kuti murombo munhu.
Mafirokureva
At least justice has prevailed. Many people are committing murder on the roads everyday. and getting away with it. Near-misses and injuries are the order of the day. Road Traffic Accidents is the biggest killer in Zim today. The judgement should send a very strong message. Aimhanyirepi? Nhasi zviri papi? Why drive a vehicle without proper training and a valid licence. Kunyanyoda flamboyancy and just taking things for granted. The consequences can be very serious and unintended. Look now. Guys musaite dzungu nemotokari dzinouraya kudarika HIV/AIDS.
I am very worried because our roads are now very dangerous with these inexperienced and dangerous drivers. Many parents give their children vehicles to drive too early and from that many sad stories have been told. But most people simply don’t learn.
Bereaved Too
In July I lost an elder brother to the hands of an unlicensed Commuter Omnibus driver. Right now he is believed to be hiding in RSA . This story gives me hope that one day this little imbecile and his employers will be made to atone for the pain they caused our family… Personally I feel the sentence is too lenient and not deterrent enough
Manhize
Akamboimba kutiiko iyeyu.?..handimuzive..maybe because ndiri murombo ndingamuonerepiwo..Dhuze achaendeswa kuConmara semunhu anofarira mheneso..enjoy your time there udzoke waane degree rinonzi bachelor of arts in Murombo Munhu Studies
Arimando
Saka arikunogerwa here? Prison band, heyo new member.
gandanzara via sherukuru
gazvigare ikoko hehehe my music is for the rich people batai vanhu mapurisa
Nesongano
“JAZZ sensation Duduzile Tracy Manhenga (29) ………… In mitigation through her lawyer, Manhenga pleaded with the court to consider that she was a mother of four minor children aged between five and 13”. It therefore means Dudu akaita mwana aine 16 years. Very interesting indeed. A person of her social standing should have known better, you cannot drive using a leaner’s licence with no supervision at all. You can do that once or twice asi mumwe musi gava rinodambura musungo. Chegorero, ndipo paunozoziva kuti inochema ndoiri paurimbo, iri muriva inoti denga rawa!!! At least she will come out of jail and release a new version of “back from College”!!!!
GANYAMATOPE
Tight.
eish
zvinosiririsa izvi. both for mufi and sista dhudhu. mastatement avakataura gore riye akuchiita kukuchidzira moto shuwa. ma1! humility is important shuwa. i guess if she hadnt made those reckless statements pple wld sympathize naye… But guys musanyanyofare nemunyama wevamwe, mangwana ndiwe even nelicence yako unogona kuerekana watsika munhu. sisi vakangohofarisawo kupinda paroad neleaners shem.
bhekimpilo mzimkhulu
this should send a bold message to al unliesenced drivers.get yo acts together.?.
Edmore Munjodzi
history now judging her hashly, once up-on a time she claimed that her music is not for the poor
Louis viton
nyaya yekutaurisa iyi,hezvo hapana ari kumunzwira tsitsi,vemari vacho vaaida vakutotsvaga umwe anovaridzira
ARV
misodzi yevarombo yakaipa.sh once stated that sh doesnt sing for the poor.now the poor hav th last luff.
vanessa
gud dai akanooneswa nhamo ikoko.mxmmmm…adzoke akurwara lol
Tsvakanai
18 months for killing someone, that does not sound right.
Chine
I feel for Dudu, the victim and both their respective families for this terrible tragedy. We should not judge, only God judges.
scotv
Mercy is a wonderful thing. I pray she finds it from the One whose judgment matters most and I hope the family of the deceased is comforted. To those rubbing it in on account of the sister’s past unfortunate words I hope you will see the irony of your own words the day they come back to haunt you. Repent!
leonovo
@Rudo..u ought to be sick in your head. Cheese girl Dudu did not kill a cat or a dog but a human being, a family man for that matter!
MukarangawekuMberengwa
Mutongi gava matadza basa 2 years chete pane munhu akateura ropa remunhu manga muchifanira kurova 15 years zvichikwira hatinei kuti munomuti mucelebrity nokuti munomufarira . Isu kuno tinofaraira shuga shuga zvedu kuMberengwa zvaDudu hatimuzivi isu kana apara mhosva Zimhondi gerai msoro uyo hapana kuhwira vurombo apa dai ari bambo vakarohwa wahwasei
matsomondo
Wayne Bvudzijeni ran over and killed that little girl in Chitungwiza, he never jail… i wonder why
Higgs
@ matsomondo, it doesnt necessarily mean if you run over a pedestrian you are jailed.Thats why you go for trial to prove whether you are guilty or not
Tripple.B.
The late Paul Mtavire was blind but he was sentenced of rape,so what so special about a person who ran over and killed a bread winner and you now learnt a big lesson my sister ”The riches are not only those who can enjoy the melodies of life” the rich and the poor you are in the same ship,law is very stubborn noone is above the law.
Mai Bambino
Sorry sister Dudu,&sorry to deceased family and also to Dudu’s young kids &husband. I pray that God will see you all through this difficult time for you all. Mistakes happen everyday, &misfortune visits anyone anytime whether you are careful or not. Sorry to you all.
King
Lets justice prevail -its not an issue of dudu having kids , the man he killed had family to look after.
Ninja Reezy
Shit happens everyday in tha hood hey. I think she deserve it though. Tough luck Dudu
Follow me on Twitter @ninja_reezy
fokolo
Justice delayed is justice denied. I wonder why it took so long to conclude what appears so uncomplicated. She had no licence. Was not supposed to be on the road. A person is dead. Sounds straight forward. Why wait all these years…?? Asi kwaimborasika ma dockets..??
Chitubu Cherudo
Anoita nezveiko Dudu wacho?
MZALA weku INYANGA
While the loss of life is regretable, no one goes out with the intention of killing, mistakes happen, how many people drive cars unlicenced , I am not justifying it but few if any have the promise MANHENGA has; at 29 DUDU Jazz is overwhelming, the negative impact the derailment of an afficiando of this calibre has on our arts industry is immeasurable. A person worth is priceless but even more so their contribution to society.
Bereaved Too
Mzala just stop and think for a minute….. Would you be crying about the loss to the Arts industry if the deceased had been your brother, uncle or worse still , your father. Use your head
tindorindo
money can buy freedom.just shows kwaive kusekana kwaana kamba
gandanga
Judge not. see matthew 7v1-5
nodza
Culpable homicide its 2 years .f driving wth no valid lisence she was fined 300 ,.guys read e simple facts it helps.sh was nt judgd harshly bcz sh ddnt hav a license dat d standrd.despite her statement 18 month in jail i feel f her but above all our deepest sympathy goes t e family dat lost a husban n fathr.someone with improper provisionl license is a danger t himself n othr motorist.get a proper provi license who cnt driv n auto.
mercy
justice had been served for the deceased and the surviving family but i concur with comments by a person called “eish”.. Our whole justice system is not built on revenge / retribution but rehabilitation & accountability. The problem is that most people commentin here jus seem to be vengeful merely because of some unfortunate statements dudu made in the past. The truth is these events are not linked. I don’t think “God is punishing” her for dissing poor people in the past but she is been held to account by our justice system for actions which resulted in an unintentional death.. Remember that she never planned to kill the man, it was a road traffic accident. I jus can’t believe people are lining up to spite and make fun of her. She has been found guilty, let her do the time and move on.
Scott
I am a poor fellow who happened to love Dude’s debut ‘Misodzi Yazochururuka’ but found her remarks on poor people a brazen afrontery on my musical faculties now I wish she had never said it somethings are better off unsaid. Here is your chance to apologise now.
mufudzi
“My music is not for poor people.” Thats what I remember her for . Didn’t know that the arrogance extended to driving without a licence.Shame.
reason
Be nice to everyone. if you can’t be nice, do nothing to harm them.
mutonhere farai prince
Dudu is bound to the case, so she must serve the 2 years in Jail
sindoe
the way I see it this is not supose to be more about Dudu,but let it be about setting a precedent,are we saying driving without a licence now is to be 300; sentences have to be consistent,is that the new range of sentences,whether she loves or hate the poor its immaterial here
why imprison a female first offendor who did not have the requisite intention, Dudu never intended to kill the deceased,it was an act of negligence, a mis calculation, an error,hw often do doctors’ negligence result in deaths of patients,but we understand that when its a driver who is negligent we fail to appreciate that,let our justice system be reformative not retribitive
wasu
Hoo anga asingaimbire varombo nhai. Saka vemari ngavamuburitseka tione. Zvino zvaafarisa sembudzi inosimudza muswe ichikanganwa kuti ndiro bhurugwa. Hameno ikoko.
DeDzimbaz DeDzimbaz
zvakaoma
djtn
It was culpible homicide, not murder with actual intent or constructive intent. The sentence equals the description of the charge. Be strong and focused sister and you will come out a changed person with the poor at heart.
vintas
a crime was committed here; driving without a licence. She must be prepared for the consequences that comes with it. Honestly she knew that she was committing a crime, and moreso when she hit a pedestrian which resulted in death. Regarding the two issues above, our law is very clear. What possible defences one can have on these? Just accept sister and acknowledge the fact that regardless of your social standing, we all make mistakes. The good in you must prevail and be able to defeat the thoughts of evil which we sometimes all have. I wish you well my sister and use the time constructively, for you have kids and a husband waiting for you.
Euniver
Zvakashata chaizvo kushora varombo vari ivo vakawanda kukunda ngamura
Scott
The poor constitute God’s constituance. In prison u will meet the same ppl u insulted for u will be the only rich person in that dungeon. A spirit will visit occasionally reminding u that it was serving a dime to buy yo ‘not for the poor’ music hence it had no Helmet. @ $500/month u must be a Goddess. Contrition lacks in you.
