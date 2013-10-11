Breaking:Dudu Manhenga to serve 2 year sentence

Afro-jazz sensation Duduzile Manhenga has been slapped with a 24-months-jail term after pleading guilty to charges of culpable homicide and fined $300 for driving with a learners licence without supervision.

By Staff Reporter

In passing sentence, Harare magistrate Blessing Murwisi said Manhenga’s blameworthiness was very high and as such the court was called upon to send a clear message to would be offenders.

However, Manhenga will serve an effective 18-months prison term after six-months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw