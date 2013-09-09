Pokello heads for Ghana

FORMER Zimbabwean representative in the Big Brother Africa: The Chase reality show, Pokello Nare, is expected to leave for Ghana tomorrow to attend Ghana BBA representative Elikem Kumordzie’s four welcome parties.
Report by Melissa Mpofu
Elikem, who is now referred to as Zimbabwe’s son-in-law because of his relationship with Pokello, told NewsDay yesterday he would introduce his fiancé to his family members back home.
Elikem has already purchased a return ticket to Ghana for Pokello, who will spend the rest of the month in Ghana.
Asked about wedding bells, Elikem said only time would tell, adding: “I love Pokello so much and hope we will go far with our relationship. Things are going on well so far, I can’t complain.”
Elikem jetted into the country on Friday afternoon and received a warm reception from hordes of Zimbabwean fans who mobbed him at Harare International Airport and at two of his welcome parties in Harare and Bulawayo over the weekend.
“Zimbabwean fans have been amazing. It’s so unbelievable as the love is just too much. Zimbabwe is a beautiful place and I will take all these memories with me to Ghana,” Elikem said.
Over the weekend, Elikem had the opportunity to meet Pokello’s family and her son whom Elikem had always wanted to meet.
Pokello’s family members were also introduced to Elikem’s brother, Troy, who accompanied Elikem to Zimbabwe.
The two brothers seemed to have blended in well as they, together with part of Pokello’s family, travelled to Bulawayo and had a family retreat together.
In Bulawayo, Pokello and Elikem took time off to donate blankets and goods to Thembiso Children’s Home.
ke mo Sotho
Thobela
Ke maswabi nna eish…
Ncube
wish you well love birds
Evie weZhira
Asandotisvodesa musikana uyu.
Jen Nelly
Love in the air. See their pictures http://bit.ly/15OxJfh
kokorigo
Desmond Chideme STUNNED
donso
Heyaani !
peter
Haiwaiwa
Tawanda
This a Union of demons! And see how Zimbabweans celebrate things of this world. If it was a man of God zvaitonzi muri kunamata munhu. Shame!!!
Tindo
You can say that again. Wonder what is so special about all this!
team polikem
huh huh..jealous
keith
tell us after 3 months never the less all the best for for them but I feel the Ghana boy will leave once he has fame in Ghana and with sexy ghanagirls wanting a peace of him good luck to P
Realist
Try to see things as they are & not the way you want them to be . Have you been blinded by the so called cult religions , that you now see see people- not as people but as so- called spirits & demons. Be careful not to lose touch with reality by practising extreme religious fanaticism. Learn to engage in day to day dialogue without lacing straight forward events under discussion into occultic supernatural phenomena , much like what a twisted mind would do.
Realist
Try to see things as they are & not the way you want them to be . Have you been blinded by the so called cult religions , that you now see see people- not as people but as so- called spirits & demons. Be careful not to lose touch with reality by practising extreme religious fanaticism. Learn to engage in day to day dialogue without lacing straight forward events under discussion into occultic supernatural phenomena , much like what a twisted mind would do.
Sindoe
Thats true Tawanda
augustus
Polikem, yours tells other young people that it should not take forever for genuine love to develop in a sensible way, even in a controlled or enclosed environment.
For those saying negative things about the relationship, remember that if one truly repents of his or her sin and does not go back to it again, such a person is forgiven. In any case, he that has no sin should cast the first stone.
Let’s pray for these young people and for the success of the relationship.
