Pokello heads for Ghana

FORMER Zimbabwean representative in the Big Brother Africa: The Chase reality show, Pokello Nare, is expected to leave for Ghana tomorrow to attend Ghana BBA representative Elikem Kumordzie’s four welcome parties.

Report by Melissa Mpofu

Elikem, who is now referred to as Zimbabwe’s son-in-law because of his relationship with Pokello, told NewsDay yesterday he would introduce his fiancé to his family members back home.

Elikem has already purchased a return ticket to Ghana for Pokello, who will spend the rest of the month in Ghana.

Asked about wedding bells, Elikem said only time would tell, adding: “I love Pokello so much and hope we will go far with our relationship. Things are going on well so far, I can’t complain.”

Elikem jetted into the country on Friday afternoon and received a warm reception from hordes of Zimbabwean fans who mobbed him at Harare International Airport and at two of his welcome parties in Harare and Bulawayo over the weekend.

“Zimbabwean fans have been amazing. It’s so unbelievable as the love is just too much. Zimbabwe is a beautiful place and I will take all these memories with me to Ghana,” Elikem said.

Over the weekend, Elikem had the opportunity to meet Pokello’s family and her son whom Elikem had always wanted to meet.

Pokello’s family members were also introduced to Elikem’s brother, Troy, who accompanied Elikem to Zimbabwe.

The two brothers seemed to have blended in well as they, together with part of Pokello’s family, travelled to Bulawayo and had a family retreat together.

In Bulawayo, Pokello and Elikem took time off to donate blankets and goods to Thembiso Children’s Home.

