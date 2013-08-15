Tripple B hold Harare City

By Tinotenda Samukange
- August 15, 2013

Tripple B . . . . . . . 0
Harare City . . . . . 0

SPORTS CORRESPONDENT

PREMIER Soccer League (PSL) log leaders Harare City were held to a frustrating draw away to relegation-threatened Tripple B yesterday at Dulibadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge.

Both sides came into the match facing different kinds of pressure, City aiming to consolidate their lead at the summit of the log, while Tripple B were fighting relegation.

The stalemate could see City’s lead at the top being trimmed to two points if second-placed Highlanders win their next assignment, while the Beitbridge side remains rooted in the murky waters of relegation.
Tshintsha Magiya started the match on a blistering pace, displaying a lot of attacking.

Tripple B’s mid-season acquisition Makai Kawashu was combining well upfront with Aleck Marime.

Marime deftly looped the ball into the path of Kawashu in the fourth minute, but Kawashu failed to hit the target.

Kawashu then turned provider a minute later, but Marime was slow to react, leaving Witness Nyamutsaka to clear the danger.

After the breather, City came a more rejuvenated side as coach Bigboy Mawiwi introduced national team midfielder Silas Songani who caused a lot of problems for the host, but his teammates let him down by failing to complement his efforts.

In the 85th minute, Tripple B were luck not to concede a goal when Nathan Ziwini’s effort was saved by the leg of an exposed Tapiwa Mafunga in goals for the Beitbridge side.

After the match, the home team coach Peter Manoti said he was happy with the result.

“Collecting a point from log leaders is a morale booster for us. The guys are now confident knowing that they can match any opponent in the league.

“We also deserved to win the match, especially in the first half had we utilised chances that came our way,” Manoti said.

Visiting coach Mawiwi complained of poor treatment from their hosts as he was sprinkled urine by supporters who were outside the stadium.

“It is a fair result considering that we were playing away from home. We could have won the match, but the wet pitch disrupted our passing game. We were also unfairly treated by our host as we were delayed from entering the stadium and I was sprinkled urine in the first half,” Mawiwi said.

