Mashonaland West off to good start

MASHONALAND West got off to a good start when they trounced Mashonaland East 4-1 in the first match of Pool B in boys football in a Zimbabwe National Youth Games match that was played at White City Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday morning.
REPORT BY FORTUNE MBELE/SUKOLUHLE MTHETHWA
The holders made their intentions clear of retaining gold when they emphatically with the victory to top the log in Pool B. Mashonaland Central beat Masvingo 3-2 to claim the second spot in Pool B and it was only Manicaland who did not play yesterday with the rest of the matches penciled for today to decide the two top teams that will make it to the semi-final.
In Pool A, it was Midlands who were on fire as they thrashed Matabeleland North 3-0 in the second match of that group to claim pole position.
Bulawayo and Matabeleland South shared the spoils in Pool A with Harare expected to feature today when the two winners will be decided.
Two top teams from each pool will meet in the semi-final with the losers in the last four playing in the third place play off.
In athletics, in the first heat of the 100m race Tafadzwa Mutariswa of Matabeleland South came first in 10,87 seconds with Pride Lusinga from Midlands right on his heels in 10,93 seconds followed on third place by Benson Gambe of Mashonaland East in 11,41 seconds.
In the second heat, Lloyd Mhiripiri of Harare clocked 10,55 seconds crossing the line first with Pride Mugwagwa of Bulawayo coming second in 11,29 seconds while Marvel Masundire of Matabeleland South came third in 11,43 seconds.
Heat three saw Tatenda Musarirwa clock of Midlands come first in 10,71 seconds, followed by Harare’s Clifford Charuke in 11,15 seconds and Worship Matango of Masvingo coming third in 11,17 seconds.
Michael Songore, tipped to win gold for Mashonaland East in the 100m race clocked 10,91 seconds in Heat 4 with son of former Zifa Southern Region chairman Gift Banda, Sean of Bulawayo coming second in 11,02 seconds while Delight Ndlovu of Matabeleland South was third in 11,59 seconds.
In the girls 800m race, Maumbe Tarisa of Mashonaland East clocked 2 minutes 25,30 seconds in the first heat with Convenience Chamboko of Mashonaland West on the second spot in 2 minutes 26,07 seconds followed by Panashe Utete of Midlands in 2 minutes 27,36 seconds.
Heat 2 was won by Maryjoy Mudyiravanji of Midlands in 2 minutes 19:06 seconds. She was followed by Netsai Maketi of Manicaland who was home in 2 minutes 21,09 seconds while Mashonaland Central’s Shylette Chawera was third in 2 minutes 21,80 seconds.
The games continue today.
