Take Caf courses seriously

LOCAL coaches were back in class last week for the Caf B Licence – an intensive programme that lasted one week instead of the usual 14 days.
NewsDay Editorial
Knowledge is power, so they say, and local coaches, who have been content with level this and level that type of courses, must aim bigger and empower themselves as far as football education is concerned.
At least 16 coaches attended the course which involved practical, theory, oral presentations and laws of the game.
The Caf instructor Bhekisisa Mkhonta from Swaziland was impressed with the locals and we hope every participant will get the 60% mark to get their certificates.
Classifieds.co.zw
Zifa has stated that unlicensed coaches will not be allowed to sit on any technical bench in Zimbabwe and we have seen Premiership clubs Black Rhinos and Tripple B being affected by that move, meaning somebody still does not recognise the importance of these courses.
Going forward, we would like to see even some of those coaching outside the country — like two-time Botswana-based title winning coach Madinda Ndlovu, Rodwell Dhlakama, Paul Moyo, Barry Daka and Max Malume Moyo also taking part.
We are equally impressed with the young crop of coaches, who included Mkhuphali Masuku, Philani Mabhena, Nesbert Saruchera, Dumaza Dube and Tonderayi Ndiraya being part of the class at Conway College last week.
Now, Zifa must even go further to schools under the Nash and Naph banner and advise those coaches to further their level of education at grassroots level.
We hope Zifa and everybody concerned, especially technical director Nelson Matongorere, who will monitor the coaches’ progress, will take these courses seriously.
The next level after this and more importantly after two years of practice will be the Caf A Licence — the highest on the continent.
And still with Zifa, the national team will be leaving for Zambia next week for the Cosafa Castle Cup finals where they kick off their campaign in the quarter-final stage against Malawi. At least we don’t foresee any problems here as the sponsors will take care of the transport and accommodation for the teams.
After this, the national team will travel to Mauritius for the first leg of the African Nations Championships (Chan) and if they sail through there will be further trips to either Botswana or Zambia, who are also playing in the qualifying rounds.
These games will be played in late July and August, meaning there is ample time to put together logistics in place and avoid a repeat of the Guinea nightmare. There is nothing new in these fixtures; they were prepared a long time ago and their re-adjustment has simply given Zifa even more time.
Excuses will not be tolerated this time around and with the Confederations Cup finally over, Zifa president Cuthbert Dube will be back in the country to make sure that things move in the same direction, rather than leaving everything to the secretariat and the Zimbabwe Football Trust.
While Sports minister David Coltart might lend an ear to Zifa, chances are the ministry’s coffers are empty as far as football is concerned. This then leaves the corporate world — if they still have an interest — to assist Zifa.
