Muzokomba leads Tripple B massacre

BUFFALOES . . . . . . . . . . . . .(3) 5

TRIPPLE B . . . . . . . . . . . . .(1) 1

JACOB MUZOKOMBA scored a memorable hat-trick that saw his side Buffaloes routing Triple B 5-1 at Sakubva Stadium in a Castle Lager Premier League match at Sakubva Stadium.

REPORT BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The former Hardbody player wore his side’s captain’s armband yesterday in the absence of Warriors fringe player Prosper Matizanadzo who was serving his suspension and led by example from the onset.

Muzokomba propelled the army side into an early lead after benefiting from a goalmouth melee in the second minute to head home past Tripple B goalkeeper Prince Dube.

With Buffaloes fans still celebrating the first goal they were off their sits two minutes later. Defender Simbarashe Nyauzima’s pin-point cross from the left flank was headed home by Muzokomba past the badly exposed Dube.

In the 13th minute the visitors benefited from a blunder by Shepherd Nkata after his back pass to Buffaloes goalie Blessing Mwandimutsira was intercepted by Aleck Marime.

Mwandimutsira fouled Marime inside his box and Harare referee Pedzisai Chadya pointed to the penalty spot.

Up-stepped Marime to reduce the arrears. Former How Mine player Steven Sibanda increased his side’s lead in the 33th minute after scrambling the ball from an indirect free-kick past his opposition wall.

In the 65th minute, Mwandimutsira did well to save a Simon Maengeni ferocious shot inside the box, before goalkeeper Dube was beaten by a free-kick almost from 30 meters away by Admire Dzumbunu.

Muzokomba completed the rout in the 77th minute with a header to take his season’s tally to eight goals.

In an interview after the match, Buffaloes mentor Timothy Masachi said he was happy with the win.

‘’It was tit for tat, this is what they did to us recently. We played very well, the players played according to instructions and l am hoping that they will continue with their fine form,’’ he said.

His counterpart Peter Manoti said they defended very badly.

‘’We conceded two early goals and we never come back into the match. Anyway we are hoping to bounce back,’’ he added.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw