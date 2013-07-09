Man butchers ex-wife

MASVINGO — A jealous man allegedly butchered his ex-wife with a kitchen knife after finding her in the company of another man, police confirmed.

Tatenda Chitagu

Kudakwashe Mushandira (34) of 463 Mugarisi Street, Mucheke A in Masvingo, allegedly stabbed Linda Akim (20) with a kitchen knife three times on the back and once on the stomach, killing her instantly.

The cold-blooded murder allegedly occurred on Sunday at around 7pm.

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nkululeko Nduna said Mushandira found his ex-wife in the company of her new boyfriend, only identified as Jacob, at the deceased’s sister’s place at 347 Ruponeso Street in Mucheke suburb’s Sisk area.

“The accused went to see his ex-wife who was at her sister Juliet Mwenje’s place,” he said. “He found the now deceased in the company of her sister as well as the boyfriend only identified as Jacob.”

Nduna said Mushandira and Jacob went outside where they had a short discussion before the latter went away and the new lover returned to the house.

“He then returned latter and found the door locked and Akim told her boyfriend not to open the door,” he said. “The accused, in a fit of rage, then forcibly gained entry after smashing a window with a brick.”

Nduna said Jacob and Juliet fled, while Mushandira grabbed his ex-wife by the neck, took a kitchen knife and stabbed her three times on the back before jabbing her in the stomach.

Akim died instantly.

The accused then surrendered himself to the police.

Nduna said Mushandiri was in police custody as investigations continue, while the body of the deceased was at Masvingo General Hospital awaiting a post-mortem.

Nduna urged members of the public to resolve their marital differences amicably by seeking counselling from elders in the community or professional counsellors.