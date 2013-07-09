Man butchers ex-wife

MASVINGO — A jealous man allegedly butchered his ex-wife with a kitchen knife after finding her in the company of another man, police confirmed.
Tatenda Chitagu
Kudakwashe Mushandira (34) of 463 Mugarisi Street, Mucheke A in Masvingo, allegedly stabbed Linda Akim (20) with a kitchen knife three times on the back and once on the stomach, killing her instantly.
The cold-blooded murder allegedly occurred on Sunday at around 7pm.
Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nkululeko Nduna said Mushandira found his ex-wife in the company of her new boyfriend, only identified as Jacob, at the deceased’s sister’s place at 347 Ruponeso Street in Mucheke suburb’s Sisk area.
“The accused went to see his ex-wife who was at her sister Juliet Mwenje’s place,” he said. “He found the now deceased in the company of her sister as well as the boyfriend only identified as Jacob.”
Nduna said Mushandira and Jacob went outside where they had a short discussion before the latter went away and the new lover returned to the house.
“He then returned latter and found the door locked and Akim told her boyfriend not to open the door,” he said. “The accused, in a fit of rage, then forcibly gained entry after smashing a window with a brick.”
Nduna said Jacob and Juliet fled, while Mushandira grabbed his ex-wife by the neck, took a kitchen knife and stabbed her three times on the back before jabbing her in the stomach.
Akim died instantly.
The accused then surrendered himself to the police.
Nduna said Mushandiri was in police custody as investigations continue, while the body of the deceased was at Masvingo General Hospital awaiting a post-mortem.
Nduna urged members of the public to resolve their marital differences amicably by seeking counselling from elders in the community or professional counsellors.
Shame
silly! you don’t kill the wife idiot! you kill the fornicating lover. doctor’s prescription: to see dj munya for proffesional advice. reference: magorimbo case.
rock
its not fornicating idiot. its clear …..xwife, that means they r nolonger married.
ele
Shame, you are clearly stupid, this is an ex-wife. and you don’t kill anyone for that matter, this is just a very stupid and cold blood murderer like you and your idiotic munya
denga michael
it’s very much surprising that one would kill an ex-wife for having a boyfriend. what is that?. So he wanted this woman to starve bcz he left her. it wz time for both of them to move on. the woman was human she felt what other human beings feel divorced or not. let the man languish in jail he is another dj. rubbish nxaaaa.
Tendai Chaminuka
This Sisk area yakatozviomera.Surely munhu angaurayira munhu izvozvo here considering kuti they had seperated.Varume zvibatei
ke mo Sotho
Morena…
Le mo nthale o ka expecta eng mo Masvingo?
Thobela
chinhoyi
wangawashaya here mumwe wokudananawo naye? Unhu hwako hwekusazvidzora ndiwo wakaita kuti murambane, zvinowaitei you are going to rot in jail man..
reas
the Learnmore jongwe breed
JACKIE CHANN
silly man now its time for you to see kuti thou shall not kill, hangmans job …
Tsano
And the boyfriend runs away..
Tapu tapu
guys lets be serious.. is it authentic kuti, it was his ex-wife.. if so then ma1
Rony
Kuti zvirwadze dimburai nhengo yake coz aneutsinye
jiggyz
they where taught to spill blood.they are now used to.no respect for human life.
barbie girl
with the number of single ladies roaming the streets l dont think there is one worth dying for as this man is about,what a shame.
mc Guns
Kupenga chaiko tipeyi kuno ku jail tirove zvedu vanongona kugadzira mapenzi
Chief Chief
Gentleman let’s learn to accept a defeat,to the newly boyfrend yu r coward sir hw cud yu run away instead yu shld hv rescued yo lover
Chakaz
A fool wamuurairei n what did u gain nothing . If i waz e judge i would kill u nxaa fool
dhllams
dai akauya ndakamupa 1 ndine 5
Xcalibur
Killing is forbidden even in the bible jerk, nw u rot in jail wife killer. If u hv a prob let go of tht person and move on, what do u gain by killing someone?
lee
Tsoko iyi yakuenda kujeri kwaanenge achitya kudonedza sipo just becoz he could let go of his ex wife ari kulaziwa nemumwe bharanzi. Mange iye ndiye atomukadzi wemumwe kujeri kwakuenda. Don’t drop the soap baba
Megan
