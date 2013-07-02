Multimedia: AMH launches UNWTO media campaign

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) yesterday launched a media campaign to promote the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) general assembly set for next month.
Report by Tarisai Mandizha
AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, Southern Eye, Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard.
The media campaign will run under the theme It’s our time – showcasing Zimbabwe’s Seven Wonders ahead of the general assembly slated for August 24-29.
AMH commercial director Rita Chinyoka said the UNWTO general assembly presented a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s seven wonders and the ability of Zimbabweans to come together to host a spectacular and memorable event.
Classifieds.co.zw
Chinyoka said the opportunity to host the event would probably never come again in a lifetime.
“AMH believes that this event is bigger than all of us and is non-partisan. Therefore, AMH has decided to fully support this event as a responsible corporate citizen and will, during the next coming weeks, publish information in all its publications to ensure all Zimbabweans understand the significance of this event and the amazing opportunity it presents,” said Chinyoka.
She said AMH would support the UNWTO general assembly through its newspapers and websites.
The group, said Chinyoka, would also host two AMH conversations in Harare and Victoria Falls to promote the event.
Forty brand ambassadors to showcase and publicise the UNWTO work and its impact on tourism in Zimbabwe and Africa have also been appointed. Some of the ambassadors include Oliver Mtukudzi, Shingi Munyeza, Ozias Bvute, Douglas Mboweni, Peter Ndlovu and Tawanda Nyambirai.
AMH chief executive Raphael Khumalo said UNWTO was a privilege to showcase Zimbabwe and everyone should take partfor the success of this event.
Listen to AHM CEO Raphael Khumalo delivering his speech below:
“To us at Alpha Media Holdings, It’s a great privilege to showcase Zimbabwe.
“First, we are saying to all of us gathered here and to those outside it is possible for private sector and government to work together and it proves a point that Zimbabwe doesn’t belong to one individual, one political formation, to your father or a mother and, or to the exclusion of all, it is our Zimbabwe,” Khumalo said.
Tourism and Hospitality industry minister Walter Mzembi said the UNWO general assembly was a unique branding opportunity and a big global endorsement that the country has ever experienced since 1980.
“It looks like the elections will come and will come very soon,” Mzembi said.
“My sector has been advancing for election last year in 2012, because we were very eager to keep this calendar year clear of all the politics understanding the significance of what this general assembly presents. It presents a unique branding opportunity for Zimbabwe, a unique branding opportunity for a post-election government and above all, it presents the biggest global endorsement that the country has ever received since 1980.
“So we must put our best foot forward and make sure we leverage with it to reverse all perception about the country founded or unfounded.”
Mzembi, however, said the global competitive ranking had been harsh on Zimbabwe and the country had a big task in reversing the perceptions about the country.
bepa ravanhu
If you can’t beat them join them
Chaminuka C
This is a positive step in the right direction. But try to improve your political reporting too. Right now, we only hear of one presidential candidate talking and preaching about peaceful elections, but Alpha Media Holding remain quiet about other major players, who are only busy threatening journalists. Imagine if it was Zanu PF beating independent journalists, three others in Masvingo, Bulawayo and Chinhoyi, it could have been international news. Be objective in your daily reportage, and also keep loving your country, we shall congratulate you for objectivity, nation building and fair reporting.
Matebele
Chaminuka tell that to the Herald.
Janine Hoffmann
This is awesome news – It is Zimbabwe’s time to shine..
Brittani Kokoska
I just want to mention I’m very new to blogging and site-building and actually liked your web site. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your site . You actually come with tremendous articles and reviews. Thanks for sharing with us your webpage.
address here
I have discovered some points through your site post. One other thing I would like to say is that there are lots of games available on the market designed especially for toddler age children. They involve pattern recognition, colors, animals, and models. These often focus on familiarization as opposed to memorization. This will keep children and kids occupied without experiencing like they are learning. Thanks
Edgar Mackson
Judging by the way you write, you seem like a professional writer.,.;*~
John Deere Diagnostic and Test Manuals
Utterly indited content material , Really enjoyed examining .
roll up banner and post card
Greetings! Very useful advice within this article! It is the little changes that will make the greatest changes. Thanks for sharing!
who was I in my past life
Do you believe in your past lives? Do you think past lives regression is real?
Smartest Seller
I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this blog. I really hope to view the same high-grade content from you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own, personal website now 😉
old cracked journal
This site really has all of the info I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
San Antonio Mailbox Rental
Your style is very unique compared to other people I’ve read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.
eight 'o clock coffee present
Spot on with this write-up, I really think this web site needs far more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the advice.
Slot Online Casino
An additional issue is that video games can be serious anyway with the major focus on knowing things rather than enjoyment. Although, there is an entertainment facet to keep your kids engaged, each game is normally designed to work on a specific skill set or area, such as math or scientific research. Thanks for your write-up.
9006 led bulb
May I simply just say what a comfort to discover someone who really understands what they’re discussing on the web. You certainly know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More people have to check this out and understand this side of the story. I was surprised you’re not more popular given that you definitely possess the gift.