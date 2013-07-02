Multimedia: AMH launches UNWTO media campaign

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) yesterday launched a media campaign to promote the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) general assembly set for next month.

Report by Tarisai Mandizha

AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, Southern Eye, Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard.

The media campaign will run under the theme It’s our time – showcasing Zimbabwe’s Seven Wonders ahead of the general assembly slated for August 24-29.

AMH commercial director Rita Chinyoka said the UNWTO general assembly presented a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s seven wonders and the ability of Zimbabweans to come together to host a spectacular and memorable event.

Chinyoka said the opportunity to host the event would probably never come again in a lifetime.

“AMH believes that this event is bigger than all of us and is non-partisan. Therefore, AMH has decided to fully support this event as a responsible corporate citizen and will, during the next coming weeks, publish information in all its publications to ensure all Zimbabweans understand the significance of this event and the amazing opportunity it presents,” said Chinyoka.

She said AMH would support the UNWTO general assembly through its newspapers and websites.

The group, said Chinyoka, would also host two AMH conversations in Harare and Victoria Falls to promote the event.

Forty brand ambassadors to showcase and publicise the UNWTO work and its impact on tourism in Zimbabwe and Africa have also been appointed. Some of the ambassadors include Oliver Mtukudzi, Shingi Munyeza, Ozias Bvute, Douglas Mboweni, Peter Ndlovu and Tawanda Nyambirai.

AMH chief executive Raphael Khumalo said UNWTO was a privilege to showcase Zimbabwe and everyone should take partfor the success of this event.

Listen to AHM CEO Raphael Khumalo delivering his speech below:

“To us at Alpha Media Holdings, It’s a great privilege to showcase Zimbabwe.

“First, we are saying to all of us gathered here and to those outside it is possible for private sector and government to work together and it proves a point that Zimbabwe doesn’t belong to one individual, one political formation, to your father or a mother and, or to the exclusion of all, it is our Zimbabwe,” Khumalo said.

Tourism and Hospitality industry minister Walter Mzembi said the UNWO general assembly was a unique branding opportunity and a big global endorsement that the country has ever experienced since 1980.

“It looks like the elections will come and will come very soon,” Mzembi said.

“My sector has been advancing for election last year in 2012, because we were very eager to keep this calendar year clear of all the politics understanding the significance of what this general assembly presents. It presents a unique branding opportunity for Zimbabwe, a unique branding opportunity for a post-election government and above all, it presents the biggest global endorsement that the country has ever received since 1980.

“So we must put our best foot forward and make sure we leverage with it to reverse all perception about the country founded or unfounded.”

Mzembi, however, said the global competitive ranking had been harsh on Zimbabwe and the country had a big task in reversing the perceptions about the country.

