Zanu PF defeated ‘deadwood’ returns again

ZANU PF will field some of its old horses with a proven track record of failure in the coming elections as the party repays the loyalty of its “deadwood” at the expense of younger politicians with better potential.

Report by Phillip Chidavaenzi

A good number of these members of the old guard have submitted their CVs, including some that clearly were too old and show signs of fatigue and ill-health.

Zanu PF regulations for representing the party do not disqualify potential candidates on the basis of having failed to deliver in the past, but emphasise “a fervent, consistent and active supporter of the party and the party’s aims and objectives as spelt out in Article 2 of the (party) constitution and has been a member of the party for a period of not less than five year”.

Among those that have lost in past elections, but were still determined to return to Parliament and government were Agriculture minister Joseph Made, who was defeated by the MDC-T’s Webber Chinyadza in 2008.

Zanu PF politburo member Tendai Savanhu, who is a perennial loser in Mbare, is also set to represent the party in the same constituency.

Savanhu has been seeking relevance through conducting a variety of activities in the politically volatile suburb.

The Zanu PF provincial chairman for Harare, Amos Midzi, who is eyeing the Epworth House of Assembly seat, also has a record of losing elections and his political misfortunes were unlikely to change for the better. The former ambassador to the United States also ran for the Harare mayoral seat in March 2002 and was defeated by the MDC-T’s Elias Mudzuri.

In 2008, he was nominated as Zanu PF candidate for the House of Assembly seat for Epworth and was defeated by the MDC’s Elias Jembere. Consequently, he was dismissed from the Cabinet, along with 11 other ministers — who included Sikhanyiso Ndlovu (Mpopoma-Pelandaba) — because he no longer held a parliamentary seat.

Ndlovu, whose political career seems to be on the wane since he lost his parliamentary seat, is set to revive his bid for the constituency, having also submitted his party nomination papers. He will face the MDC-T’s Samuel Sandla Khumalo.

With Bulawayo and the Matabeleland provinces having slammed the door in Zanu PF’s face, preferring the MDCs, Ndlovu’s bid is going to be a tall order.

Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development former minister Oppah Muchinguri is also seeking another bite of the cherry in Mutasa Central, whose seat she lost in the March 2008 election to the MDC-T’s Trevor Saruwaka.

For many years, Zanu PF has been accused of recycling people who have had their time and failed to deliver, shutting out younger and vibrant potential parliamentarians.

Also trying their luck for the umpteenth time were Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, party chairman Simon Khaya Moyo and Cain Mathema.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw