Zanu PF defeated ‘deadwood’ returns again

ZANU PF will field some of its old horses with a proven track record of failure in the coming elections as the party repays the loyalty of its “deadwood” at the expense of younger politicians with better potential.
Report by Phillip Chidavaenzi
A good number of these members of the old guard have submitted their CVs, including some that clearly were too old and show signs of fatigue and ill-health.
Zanu PF regulations for representing the party do not disqualify potential candidates on the basis of having failed to deliver in the past, but emphasise “a fervent, consistent and active supporter of the party and the party’s aims and objectives as spelt out in Article 2 of the (party) constitution and has been a member of the party for a period of not less than five year”.
Among those that have lost in past elections, but were still determined to return to Parliament and government were Agriculture minister Joseph Made, who was defeated by the MDC-T’s Webber Chinyadza in 2008.
Zanu PF politburo member Tendai Savanhu, who is a perennial loser in Mbare, is also set to represent the party in the same constituency.
Savanhu has been seeking relevance through conducting a variety of activities in the politically volatile suburb.
The Zanu PF provincial chairman for Harare, Amos Midzi, who is eyeing the Epworth House of Assembly seat, also has a record of losing elections and his political misfortunes were unlikely to change for the better. The former ambassador to the United States also ran for the Harare mayoral seat in March 2002 and was defeated by the MDC-T’s Elias Mudzuri.
In 2008, he was nominated as Zanu PF candidate for the House of Assembly seat for Epworth and was defeated by the MDC’s Elias Jembere. Consequently, he was dismissed from the Cabinet, along with 11 other ministers — who included Sikhanyiso Ndlovu (Mpopoma-Pelandaba) — because he no longer held a parliamentary seat.
Ndlovu, whose political career seems to be on the wane since he lost his parliamentary seat, is set to revive his bid for the constituency, having also submitted his party nomination papers. He will face the MDC-T’s Samuel Sandla Khumalo.
With Bulawayo and the Matabeleland provinces having slammed the door in Zanu PF’s face, preferring the MDCs, Ndlovu’s bid is going to be a tall order.
Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development former minister Oppah Muchinguri is also seeking another bite of the cherry in Mutasa Central, whose seat she lost in the March 2008 election to the MDC-T’s Trevor Saruwaka.
For many years, Zanu PF has been accused of recycling people who have had their time and failed to deliver, shutting out younger and vibrant potential parliamentarians.
Also trying their luck for the umpteenth time were Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, party chairman Simon Khaya Moyo and Cain Mathema.
Momberume
Harahwa dzomodzosera idzi,regai muone,tavakuita zvakare bhora mudondo.
ALEX
HARAHWA NGADZIZVAMBARADZWE LOL……….!!!
REFORMIST
Let these old gagools into the dust bin of history.
VOTER REGISTRATION CENTRES
BULAWAYO
Team 1
1Trenance P School 15/06/13-18/06/13 Airport P School 19/06/13-22/06/13
3 Khumalo P School 23/06/13-27/06/13 Centenery Pschool 28/06/13-01/07/13
4 Lochview P school 02/07/13-05/07/134 Tennyson P school 06/07/13-09/07/13
Team 2
Henry Low P School 14/06/13-17/06/13 Greenfield P School 01/06/13-21/06/13
6 Fonders P school 22/06/13-25/06/13 Losthe P School 26/06/13-29/06/13
8 Mcdonald Community Hall 30/06/13-04/07/13 Losikeyi P School 05/07/13-09/07/13
Team 3
17 Robert Sinyoka P School 16/06/13-19/06/13 Pumula Community Hall 20/06/13-23/06/13 Magwgwe Community Hall 24/06/13-27/06/13 Mqoqo P School 28/06/13-01/07/13 Sisinda P School 02/07/13-05/07/13 Nkulumane Community Hall 06/07/13-09/07/13
Team 4
10 Entumbane Community Hall 14/06/13-17/06/13 Emankandeni Sec School 18/06/13-21/06/13 Lobengula Sec School 22/06/13-25/06/13 Iminyela Community Hall 26/06/13-30/06/13 Inkanyezi P School 01/07/13-04/07/13 Beit Hall Community Hall 05/07/13-09/07/13
Team 5
Nketa Community Hall 14/06/13-17/06/13 Manondwane P School 18/06/13-21/06/13
26 Senzangakhona P School 22/06/13-26/06/13 Pumula South Community Hall27/06/13-30/06/13 Mthlathini P School 01/07/13-05/07/13
29 Mazwi P School 06/07/13-09/07/13
HARARE
C.J Hall 17/06/13-21/06/13 Glen Norah A Community Hall 22/06/13-25/06/13 Glen View 2 Primary School 26/06/13-28/06/13 Glen View 3 Primary School 29/06/13-28/06/13
32 Glen View 6 Primary School 03/07/13-05/07/13 Marlbrough High School 06/08/13-09/07/13
Team 2
St Johns Retreat Primary School 16/06/13-20/06/13
1 Draycott Farm Hall 21/06/13-22/06/13 DDF Manyame Hall 23/06/13-25/06/13
1 Southlea Park Consortium offices 26/06/13-27/06/13 Crest Breeders Primary School 28/06/13-29/06/13 Waterfalls District Office 30/06/13-02/07/13 Budiriro 5 Primary School 03/07/13-05/07/13 Budiriro Community Hall 06/07/13-09/07/13
Team 3
Kuwadzana District Office 17/06/13-19/06/13
37 & 38 Kuwadzana 2 Primary School 20/06/13-22/06/13
44 Kuwadzana 8 Primary School 23/06/13-25/06/13
40 Dzivarasekwa Extension Poly Clinic 26/06/13-29/06/13
39 & 45 Dzivarasekwa Community Hall 30/06/13-02/07/13
7 & 17 Magamba Community Hall 03/07/13-06/07/13
13 & 14 Kambuzuma Community Hall 07/07/13-09/07/13
Team 4
Mberi Primary School 17/06/13-19/06/13 Zngeza 4 High School 20/06/13-21/06/13
Chitungwiza Community Hall 22/06/13-25/06/13 Seke 4 High School 26/06/13-29/06/13
Seke Teachers College 30/06/13-01/07/13 Haig Park Primary School 02/07-13-04/07/13
Belvedere Primary School 05/07/13-07/07/13 Southern Primary School 08/07/13-09/07/13
Team 5
Mwanandishe Primary School 15/06/13-19/06/13 Courtney Selous Primary School 20/06/13-24/06/13 Mt Pleasant District Office Hall 25/06/13-28/06/13
Epworth Local Board
Epworth Local Board Hall 29/06/13-02/07/13 Chinamano Primary School 03/07/13-05/07/13
Epworth Secondary School 06/07/13-09/07/13
BINDURA
Chiwaridzo Primary school 10/6/13-11/6/13
4 Salvation primary school 12/6/13-13/6/13
1 Bindura primary school 14/6/13-15/6/13
13 Murembe secondary school 16/6/13-20/6/13
14 Musana primary school 21/6/13-25/6/13
15 Chakanyemba primary school 26/6/13-30/6/13
17 Mupandira primary school 01/7/13-5/7/13
18 Mashambanhaka primary school 6/7/13-9/7/13
Static
DA’s complex 10/6/13-9/7/13
MARONDERA
Mbuyanehanda Hall school 6/7/13-9/7/13
1 Bernad Mzeki Primary school 28/6/13-1/7/13
2 Eagle Tanning Primary school 2/7/13-5/7/13
9 Cherutombo Secondary school 6/7/13-9/6/13
RUWA
Ruwa Rehabilitation centre 3/7/13-5/7/13
25 Ruwa Primary school 6/7/13-7/7/13
Cranbonee clinic 02/06/13-04/07/13
7(Urban) Old Windsor Primary school 05/06/13-07/04/13
25 Caledonia Farm 08/07/13-09/07/1
NORTON
1 Nortom Primary School 10/06/13-16/06/13
2 Galloway 13/06/13-15/06/13
3 Duddley Hall Primary school 15/06/13-16/06/13
4 Knowne primary School 17/06/13-19/06/13
5 Ngoni Hall 20/06/13-21/06/13
6 Construction Houses 22/06/13-23/06/13
7 CCAP 24/06/13-25/06/13
8 Ngoni Stadium 26/06/13-28/06/13
9 Vimbai Primary School 29/06/13-30/06/13
10 Mbuyabona Primary School 01/07/13-02/07/13
11 St Erics Sec School 03/07/13-04/07/13
12 Takunda Primary School 05/07/13-06/07/13
13 Adore Gold Offices 07/07/13-09/07/13
CHEGUTU
St Francis Primary School 14/06/13-19/06/13
6 Pfupajena Sec School 20/06/13-22/06/13
7 Mketa Shops 18/06/13-19/06/13
8 Pfupajena Pri School 20/06/13-22/06/13
9 Welfare Centre 23/06/13-24/06/13
10 Creche(ZMDC) 25/06/13-26/06/13
11 Kaguvi Pri School 27/06/13-29/06/13
12 Our Lady of Sorrows School 30/06/13-02/07/13
2 Madhatter Nursery School 03/07/13-05/07/13
1 DA office 06/07/13-09/07/13
KAROI
1 Tambawadya primary school 10/06/13-12/06/13
2 Youth Centre 13/06/13-15/06/13
3 Chikangwe Primary Hall 16/06/13-17/06/13
4 Roman Catholic Hall 19/06/13-18/06/13
5 Chikangwe Primary School 22/06/13-24/06/13
6 Tent(Near Farai Clinic) 25/06/13-27/06/13
7 Kario Junior School 28/06/13-30/06/13
8 Kario Junior School 01/07/13-03/07/13
9 Tafara Primary School 04/07/13-06/07/13
10 Garikai Primary School 07/07/13-09/07/13
KARIBA
Nyanhewe Primary School 16/06/13-18/06/13
4 Mahombekombe Park A 19/06/13-21/06/13
5 Mahombekombe Park B 22/06/13
6 Pat Macleans 23/06/13-24/06/13
7 Ministry of Roads Compund 25/06/13-27/06/13
8 Nyanyana Cooperative 28/06/13-29/06/13
Charara Site 30/06/13-01/07/13
Charara Estate 02/07/13-04/07/13
9 Lake Fisheries 05/07/13-06/07/13
AMC(Windsor Garage) 07/07/13-09/07/13
CHINHOYI
1 Sinoa Primary School 10/06/13-11/06/13
2 Chinhoyi Domestic Science Hall 12/06/13-13/06/13
3 Chinhoyi Hall 12/06/13-15/06/13
4 Chinhoyi Primary School 16/06/13-15/06/13
5 Ruvimbo shopping Centre 18/06/13-19/06/13
6 Chikonohono Primary School 20/06/13-21/06/13
7 Chegawose Business Centre 22/06/13-23/06/13
8 Chaedza primary School 24/06/13-25/06/13
9 Machamire Store 26/06/13-27/06/13
10 Cooksey Hall 28/06/13-29/06/13
11 Chinhoyi High School 30/06/13
Chinhoyo Citrus 7/01/2013
Chinhoyi University 02/0713
12 Manyame Primary School 03/07/13-04/07/13
13 Salvation Army Church 05/07/13-06/07/13
14 Alsaka Primary School 07/07/13-08/07/13
15 Shackleton Primary School 7/09/2013
KADOMA
Ngezi primary School 03/07/13-04/07/13
15 Cam and Motor Primary School 05/07/13-06/07/13
16 Martin Spur Primary 07/07/13-09/07/13
Team 4 Centre Dates
12 Twin Tops Primary School 10/06/13-11/06/13
13 Vince Mine Primary School 12/06/13-13/06/13
Railway Farm 4 Pri School 14/06/13-15/06/13
14 Mayflower Primary School 16/06/13-17/06/13
Lonekope Primary School 18/06/13-19/06/13
Lincoln Primary School 20/06/13-21/06/13
Damvuri Primary School 22/06/13-23/06/13
Donain primary School 24/06/13-26/06/13
Munyati primary School 27/06/13-30/06/13
Muzvezve Primary School 01/07/13-02/07/13
Sanyati
Kadoma City Council
Team 1
Ward Centre Dates
11 Waverly Primary School 10/06/13-11/06/13
17 Waverly Hall 12/06/13-13/06/13
2 Rimuka High 1 School 14/06/13-15/06/13
3 Kuredza Primary School 16/06/13-17/06/13
5 Chedonje Primary School 18/06/13-19/06/13
6 Tafafdzwa Primary School 20/06/13-23/06/13
4 Ground 4 (Tent) 24/06/13-25/06/13
7 Munyaradzi Primary School 26/06/13-28/06/13
8 Rimuka Hall 26/06/13-28/06/13
13 Munyaradzi Primary School 29/06/13-30/06/13
12 Munhumutapa Primary School 01/07/13-02/07/13
10 Lady Tait Primary School 03/07/13-05/07/13
Cotton Research Pri School 06/07/13-09/07/13
MUTARE
Sakubva Beit Hall 10/06/13-13/06/13
5 Dangare P School 14/06/13-17/06/13
19 Fern Valley P School 18/06/13-19/06/13
9 Nyamauru Sec School 20/06/13-23/06/13
15 Chirowakamwe P school 24/06/13-27/06/13
7 Dangamvura Beit Hall 28/06/13-01/07/13
17 Scared Heart P School 02/07/13-05/07/13
16 Mt St Mary’s Sec School 06/07/13-09/07/13
MASVINGO
Runyararo primary school 10/06/13-11/06/13
2 Mucheke hall 12/06/13-13 /06/13
7 Rujeko hall 14/06/13-15/06/13
10 Helen-mcghie primary school 16/06/13-17/06/13
15 Daitai primary school 18/06/13-19 /06/13
16 Makona secondary school 20/06/13-21 /06/13
18 Chekai secondary school 22/06/13-23/06/13
17 Manunure secondary school 24/06/13-25/06/13
19 Mapunzure secondary school 26/06/13-27/06/13
20 Gozho primary school 28/06/13-30/06/13
22 Gunikuni primary school 01/07/13-03/07/13
34 Gwamanjoma pri schl 04/07/13-06/07/13
31 Maweza primary school 07/07/13-09/07/13
GWERU
Mpumelelo primary school 10/06/13-13/06/13
9 Mkoba hall 14/06/13-17/06/13
10 Matinunura secondary school 18/06/13-21/06/13
7 Mambo secondary school 22/07/13-25/07/13
2 Riverside primary school 26/06/13-29/06/13
5 Senga primary school 30/06/13-03/07/13
4 Lundi primary school 04/07/13-06/07/13
15 Takwirira primary school 07/07/13-09/07/13
KWEKWE
Mbizi youth center 16/06/13-18/06/13
14 Kwekwe polytechnic college 19/06/13-21/06/13
6 Globe and Phoenix hall 22/06/13-24/06/13
8 Amaveni hall 25/06/13-27/06/13
8 Zisco club 28/06/13-30/06/13
Rutendo hall 01/07/13-03/07/13
5 E.D.Mafidhi primary school 04/07/13-06/07/13
2 Torwood hall 07/07/13-09/07/13
cde zvido zvevanhu
i urge all aspiring zanu pf candidates young and old to work with the people.ndiyo yega solution yekuti muhwine ma election.what ever zvamuchapa vanhu should start ku macells not kudistrict.zviri nani kuti zviperere kumacells vepa district level vachishaya nekuti ndipo parikufira tsoro yese.
Izvozvi So
Ko vakandovapa zvibhakera unoti chii? They should simply retire or be retired by the electorate kwete kutengesera vanhu zvibhakera ne sando mugotsi
Falcon
‘Young turks must go to Turkey’- you know who.
REFORMIST
Let these old gagools into the dust bin of history.
JONGWE MUPOTO!!
IWE @ZVIDO ZVEVANHU ZVIYI ZVAMURIKUDA KUPA VANHU ZVAMUSINA KUVAPA FOR 32 YRS,MOMBE HAIKORERi PAMARKET BABA BONA.
Herman Farnsworth
