Men face 15 counts of armed robbery

Two notorious Epworth armed robbers who terrorised people in Mahusekwa, Juru and Wedza areas were on Wednesday arraigned before Marondera Magistrate’s Court facing 15 counts of armed robbery and attempted murder.
Report by Jairos Saunyama
The accused Elliot Chifuwamiti (35) and Robert Foya Hunda (25) wore heavy faces as they stood before magistrate Alexio Shumba who postponed the matter to June 18 paving the way for other witnesses to testify.
In one of the cases which led to the duo’s arrest, Prosecutor Angeline Sithole told the court that on April 27 last year at around 2200hrs the two accused went to Zvido Zvevanhu Bottle Store in Juru armed with three riffles.
On arrival they entered the bottle store and produced their firearms and threatened to shoot the barman Ananias Kaseke (28) and patrons who were in the bottle store. They ordered Kaseke and the patrons to lie down, but some of the patrons resisted.
One of the accused persons then fired two shots directed at the shop counter.
The accused persons then ransacked the bottle store taking three crates of beer, one Nokia cellphone, a generator and cash amounting to $81 and loaded the stolen property into their gateaway car.
Kaseke made a report at Juru Police Station and police attended the scene and discovered 1×32/7.65mm fired cartridge and one bullet fragment which was sent to Forensic Ballistics for examination.
On October 29, 2012 the first accused was arrested after a tipoff and a Tokarev Pistol Serial number KN1159 with a magazine of 27 rounds was recovered.
The first accused was interrogated and led detectives to the second accused’s residence in Epworth where a 303 rifle serial number AZ9889 with a magazine of three rounds was recovered in his bedroom.
Law & Order Guy
Kuda kuuraya vanhu for $81 vakomanawe!
Amon mavhaza
Ndakasvotwa mhen annanias ndisahwira wangu wekwamukombami nhai the son of jophat kaseke and mai moses
izo
Shona
George Masango
Izo enda unochera mbeva, Nyasa
VOTER REGISTRATION CENTRES
BULAWAYO
Team 1
1Trenance P School 15/06/13-18/06/13 Airport P School 19/06/13-22/06/13
3 Khumalo P School 23/06/13-27/06/13 Centenery Pschool 28/06/13-01/07/13
4 Lochview P school 02/07/13-05/07/134 Tennyson P school 06/07/13-09/07/13
Team 2
Henry Low P School 14/06/13-17/06/13 Greenfield P School 01/06/13-21/06/13
6 Fonders P school 22/06/13-25/06/13 Losthe P School 26/06/13-29/06/13
8 Mcdonald Community Hall 30/06/13-04/07/13 Losikeyi P School 05/07/13-09/07/13
Team 3
17 Robert Sinyoka P School 16/06/13-19/06/13 Pumula Community Hall 20/06/13-23/06/13 Magwgwe Community Hall 24/06/13-27/06/13 Mqoqo P School 28/06/13-01/07/13 Sisinda P School 02/07/13-05/07/13 Nkulumane Community Hall 06/07/13-09/07/13
Team 4
10 Entumbane Community Hall 14/06/13-17/06/13 Emankandeni Sec School 18/06/13-21/06/13 Lobengula Sec School 22/06/13-25/06/13 Iminyela Community Hall 26/06/13-30/06/13 Inkanyezi P School 01/07/13-04/07/13 Beit Hall Community Hall 05/07/13-09/07/13
Team 5
Nketa Community Hall 14/06/13-17/06/13 Manondwane P School 18/06/13-21/06/13
26 Senzangakhona P School 22/06/13-26/06/13 Pumula South Community Hall27/06/13-30/06/13 Mthlathini P School 01/07/13-05/07/13
29 Mazwi P School 06/07/13-09/07/13
HARARE
C.J Hall 17/06/13-21/06/13 Glen Norah A Community Hall 22/06/13-25/06/13 Glen View 2 Primary School 26/06/13-28/06/13 Glen View 3 Primary School 29/06/13-28/06/13
32 Glen View 6 Primary School 03/07/13-05/07/13 Marlbrough High School 06/08/13-09/07/13
Team 2
St Johns Retreat Primary School 16/06/13-20/06/13
1 Draycott Farm Hall 21/06/13-22/06/13 DDF Manyame Hall 23/06/13-25/06/13
1 Southlea Park Consortium offices 26/06/13-27/06/13 Crest Breeders Primary School 28/06/13-29/06/13 Waterfalls District Office 30/06/13-02/07/13 Budiriro 5 Primary School 03/07/13-05/07/13 Budiriro Community Hall 06/07/13-09/07/13
Team 3
Kuwadzana District Office 17/06/13-19/06/13
37 & 38 Kuwadzana 2 Primary School 20/06/13-22/06/13
44 Kuwadzana 8 Primary School 23/06/13-25/06/13
40 Dzivarasekwa Extension Poly Clinic 26/06/13-29/06/13
39 & 45 Dzivarasekwa Community Hall 30/06/13-02/07/13
7 & 17 Magamba Community Hall 03/07/13-06/07/13
13 & 14 Kambuzuma Community Hall 07/07/13-09/07/13
Team 4
Mberi Primary School 17/06/13-19/06/13 Zngeza 4 High School 20/06/13-21/06/13
Chitungwiza Community Hall 22/06/13-25/06/13 Seke 4 High School 26/06/13-29/06/13
Seke Teachers College 30/06/13-01/07/13 Haig Park Primary School 02/07-13-04/07/13
Belvedere Primary School 05/07/13-07/07/13 Southern Primary School 08/07/13-09/07/13
Team 5
Mwanandishe Primary School 15/06/13-19/06/13 Courtney Selous Primary School 20/06/13-24/06/13 Mt Pleasant District Office Hall 25/06/13-28/06/13
Epworth Local Board
Epworth Local Board Hall 29/06/13-02/07/13 Chinamano Primary School 03/07/13-05/07/13
Epworth Secondary School 06/07/13-09/07/13
BINDURA
DA’s complex 10/6/13-9/7/13
MARONDERA
Mbuyanehanda Hall school 6/7/13-9/7/13
1 Bernad Mzeki Primary school 28/6/13-1/7/13
2 Eagle Tanning Primary school 2/7/13-5/7/13
9 Cherutombo Secondary school 6/7/13-9/6/13
RUWA
Ruwa Rehabilitation centre 3/7/13-5/7/13
25 Ruwa Primary school 6/7/13-7/7/13
Cranbonee clinic 02/06/13-04/07/13
7(Urban) Old Windsor Primary school 05/06/13-07/04/13
25 Caledonia Farm 08/07/13-09/07/1
NORTON
1 Nortom Primary School 10/06/13-16/06/13
2 Galloway 13/06/13-15/06/13
3 Duddley Hall Primary school 15/06/13-16/06/13
4 Knowne primary School 17/06/13-19/06/13
5 Ngoni Hall 20/06/13-21/06/13
6 Construction Houses 22/06/13-23/06/13
7 CCAP 24/06/13-25/06/13
8 Ngoni Stadium 26/06/13-28/06/13
9 Vimbai Primary School 29/06/13-30/06/13
10 Mbuyabona Primary School 01/07/13-02/07/13
11 St Erics Sec School 03/07/13-04/07/13
12 Takunda Primary School 05/07/13-06/07/13
13 Adore Gold Offices 07/07/13-09/07/13
CHEGUTU
St Francis Primary School 14/06/13-19/06/13
6 Pfupajena Sec School 20/06/13-22/06/13
7 Mketa Shops 18/06/13-19/06/13
8 Pfupajena Pri School 20/06/13-22/06/13
9 Welfare Centre 23/06/13-24/06/13
10 Creche(ZMDC) 25/06/13-26/06/13
11 Kaguvi Pri School 27/06/13-29/06/13
12 Our Lady of Sorrows School 30/06/13-02/07/13
2 Madhatter Nursery School 03/07/13-05/07/13
1 DA office 06/07/13-09/07/13
KAROI
1 Tambawadya primary school 10/06/13-12/06/13
2 Youth Centre 13/06/13-15/06/13
3 Chikangwe Primary Hall 16/06/13-17/06/13
4 Roman Catholic Hall 19/06/13-18/06/13
5 Chikangwe Primary School 22/06/13-24/06/13
6 Tent(Near Farai Clinic) 25/06/13-27/06/13
7 Kario Junior School 28/06/13-30/06/13
8 Kario Junior School 01/07/13-03/07/13
9 Tafara Primary School 04/07/13-06/07/13
10 Garikai Primary School 07/07/13-09/07/13
KARIBA
Nyanhewe Primary School 16/06/13-18/06/13
4 Mahombekombe Park A 19/06/13-21/06/13
5 Mahombekombe Park B 22/06/13
6 Pat Macleans 23/06/13-24/06/13
7 Ministry of Roads Compund 25/06/13-27/06/13
8 Nyanyana Cooperative 28/06/13-29/06/13
Charara Site 30/06/13-01/07/13
Charara Estate 02/07/13-04/07/13
9 Lake Fisheries 05/07/13-06/07/13
AMC(Windsor Garage) 07/07/13-09/07/13
CHINHOYI
1 Sinoa Primary School 10/06/13-11/06/13
2 Chinhoyi Domestic Science Hall 12/06/13-13/06/13
3 Chinhoyi Hall 12/06/13-15/06/13
4 Chinhoyi Primary School 16/06/13-15/06/13
5 Ruvimbo shopping Centre 18/06/13-19/06/13
6 Chikonohono Primary School 20/06/13-21/06/13
7 Chegawose Business Centre 22/06/13-23/06/13
8 Chaedza primary School 24/06/13-25/06/13
9 Machamire Store 26/06/13-27/06/13
10 Cooksey Hall 28/06/13-29/06/13
11 Chinhoyi High School 30/06/13
Chinhoyo Citrus 7/01/2013
Chinhoyi University 02/0713
12 Manyame Primary School 03/07/13-04/07/13
13 Salvation Army Church 05/07/13-06/07/13
14 Alsaka Primary School 07/07/13-08/07/13
15 Shackleton Primary School 7/09/2013
KADOMA
Ngezi primary School 03/07/13-04/07/13
15 Cam and Motor Primary School 05/07/13-06/07/13
16 Martin Spur Primary 07/07/13-09/07/13
Team 4 Centre Dates
12 Twin Tops Primary School 10/06/13-11/06/13
13 Vince Mine Primary School 12/06/13-13/06/13
Railway Farm 4 Pri School 14/06/13-15/06/13
14 Mayflower Primary School 16/06/13-17/06/13
Lonekope Primary School 18/06/13-19/06/13
Lincoln Primary School 20/06/13-21/06/13
Damvuri Primary School 22/06/13-23/06/13
Donain primary School 24/06/13-26/06/13
Munyati primary School 27/06/13-30/06/13
Muzvezve Primary School 01/07/13-02/07/13
Sanyati
Kadoma City Council
Team 1
Ward Centre Dates
11 Waverly Primary School 10/06/13-11/06/13
17 Waverly Hall 12/06/13-13/06/13
2 Rimuka High 1 School 14/06/13-15/06/13
3 Kuredza Primary School 16/06/13-17/06/13
5 Chedonje Primary School 18/06/13-19/06/13
6 Tafafdzwa Primary School 20/06/13-23/06/13
4 Ground 4 (Tent) 24/06/13-25/06/13
7 Munyaradzi Primary School 26/06/13-28/06/13
8 Rimuka Hall 26/06/13-28/06/13
13 Munyaradzi Primary School 29/06/13-30/06/13
12 Munhumutapa Primary School 01/07/13-02/07/13
10 Lady Tait Primary School 03/07/13-05/07/13
Cotton Research Pri School 06/07/13-09/07/13
MUTARE
Sakubva Beit Hall 10/06/13-13/06/13
5 Dangare P School 14/06/13-17/06/13
19 Fern Valley P School 18/06/13-19/06/13
9 Nyamauru Sec School 20/06/13-23/06/13
15 Chirowakamwe P school 24/06/13-27/06/13
7 Dangamvura Beit Hall 28/06/13-01/07/13
17 Scared Heart P School 02/07/13-05/07/13
16 Mt St Mary’s Sec School 06/07/13-09/07/13
MASVINGO
Runyararo primary school 10/06/13-11/06/13
2 Mucheke hall 12/06/13-13 /06/13
7 Rujeko hall 14/06/13-15/06/13
10 Helen-mcghie primary school 16/06/13-17/06/13
15 Daitai primary school 18/06/13-19 /06/13
16 Makona secondary school 20/06/13-21 /06/13
18 Chekai secondary school 22/06/13-23/06/13
17 Manunure secondary school 24/06/13-25/06/13
19 Mapunzure secondary school 26/06/13-27/06/13
20 Gozho primary school 28/06/13-30/06/13
22 Gunikuni primary school 01/07/13-03/07/13
34 Gwamanjoma pri schl 04/07/13-06/07/13
31 Maweza primary school 07/07/13-09/07/13
GWERU
Mpumelelo primary school 10/06/13-13/06/13
9 Mkoba hall 14/06/13-17/06/13
10 Matinunura secondary school 18/06/13-21/06/13
7 Mambo secondary school 22/07/13-25/07/13
2 Riverside primary school 26/06/13-29/06/13
5 Senga primary school 30/06/13-03/07/13
4 Lundi primary school 04/07/13-06/07/13
15 Takwirira primary school 07/07/13-09/07/13
KWEKWE
Mbizi youth center 16/06/13-18/06/13
14 Kwekwe polytechnic college 19/06/13-21/06/13
6 Globe and Phoenix hall 22/06/13-24/06/13
8 Amaveni hall 25/06/13-27/06/13
8 Zisco club 28/06/13-30/06/13
Rutendo hall 01/07/13-03/07/13
5 E.D.Mafidhi primary school 04/07/13-06/07/13
2 Torwood hall 07/07/13-09/07/13
bvunzai
what about snake park and white cliff tiripapi where do register to be voters please include us so we know.
Drunkard
ZIM EYE MORE UPDATES PLZ INCLUDE RURAL AREAS!!A JOB WELLDONE!!PPL REGSTER!!EVERYONES VOTE COUNTS !! & RIGGING FIDGETS WITH FIGURES SO A HUGE MARGIN IS DIFFICULT TO MANIPULATE. FREE ZIMBABWE WITH YOUR VOTE.
bvunzai
what about snake park and white cliff tiripapi where do register to be voters please include us so we know.
Thechociceman
Cops sungai MATUZVI aya don’t ave a place in modern society….basa rekungo swera bira vanhu varikuzvi itira twunhu twavo
wesulo
sungayi mikosho yebanu.nxcaaaa.
Mwinyi
It seems there is a lot of such pple in the country, once caught they should be rot in prison
Mwinyi
