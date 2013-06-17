Men face 15 counts of armed robbery

Two notorious Epworth armed robbers who terrorised people in Mahusekwa, Juru and Wedza areas were on Wednesday arraigned before Marondera Magistrate’s Court facing 15 counts of armed robbery and attempted murder.

Report by Jairos Saunyama

The accused Elliot Chifuwamiti (35) and Robert Foya Hunda (25) wore heavy faces as they stood before magistrate Alexio Shumba who postponed the matter to June 18 paving the way for other witnesses to testify.

In one of the cases which led to the duo’s arrest, Prosecutor Angeline Sithole told the court that on April 27 last year at around 2200hrs the two accused went to Zvido Zvevanhu Bottle Store in Juru armed with three riffles.

On arrival they entered the bottle store and produced their firearms and threatened to shoot the barman Ananias Kaseke (28) and patrons who were in the bottle store. They ordered Kaseke and the patrons to lie down, but some of the patrons resisted.

One of the accused persons then fired two shots directed at the shop counter.

The accused persons then ransacked the bottle store taking three crates of beer, one Nokia cellphone, a generator and cash amounting to $81 and loaded the stolen property into their gateaway car.

Kaseke made a report at Juru Police Station and police attended the scene and discovered 1×32/7.65mm fired cartridge and one bullet fragment which was sent to Forensic Ballistics for examination.

On October 29, 2012 the first accused was arrested after a tipoff and a Tokarev Pistol Serial number KN1159 with a magazine of 27 rounds was recovered.

The first accused was interrogated and led detectives to the second accused’s residence in Epworth where a 303 rifle serial number AZ9889 with a magazine of three rounds was recovered in his bedroom.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw