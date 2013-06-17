Harare dangles discount to recoup debt

HARARE City Council said it will cut 30% on rates to residents who settle their arrears by December 2013, in a move expected to encourage people to clear their debts with the local authority, it has been learnt.

Staff Reporter

The cash-strapped council is owed millions in unpaid bills by residents, companies and government and has for long tried in vain to recover the money.

In a notice sent to residents recently, town Clerk Tendai Mahachi said the city would award a discount to those who settled their rates and outstanding arrears in full by year end.

“City of Harare will award a 30% discount on arrears to ratepayers and other debtors who settle their charges plus outstanding arrears in full within six months up to December 31 2013,” read the notice in part.

“Ratepayers who have kept their accounts up to date or are paid up by July 31 will automatically qualify for 30% of charges build for six months up to December 31 2013.”

Council is owed over $400 million by the government, residents and the commercial sector for rates, water, refuse collection and other services.

