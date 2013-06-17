Harare dangles discount to recoup debt

HARARE City Council said it will cut 30% on rates to residents who settle their arrears by December 2013, in a move expected to encourage people to clear their debts with the local authority, it has been learnt.
Staff Reporter
The cash-strapped council is owed millions in unpaid bills by residents, companies and government and has for long tried in vain to recover the money.
In a notice sent to residents recently, town Clerk Tendai Mahachi said the city would award a discount to those who settled their rates and outstanding arrears in full by year end.
“City of Harare will award a 30% discount on arrears to ratepayers and other debtors who settle their charges plus outstanding arrears in full within six months up to December 31 2013,” read the notice in part.
“Ratepayers who have kept their accounts up to date or are paid up by July 31 will automatically qualify for 30% of charges build for six months up to December 31 2013.”
Council is owed over $400 million by the government, residents and the commercial sector for rates, water, refuse collection and other services.
Law & Order Guy
Make the discount 50% and I will pay up. Thanks.
Muzimbo
These guys are not serious. I stay in Hatcliffe where we get water once in two months sometimes in a month, as for refuse collection I will not speak. They clear areas were residents dump refuse @ coners and closes after 8 months. So what are the rates for ? and you tell me you are giving me a 30% discount when you should not be billing me. Nxxa. Gwindi ukawana nguva ukwane.
Muzimbo
I meant Mahachi not Gwindi.
Nebuchadnezzar
Even if you meant Gwindi… They are all the same useless bunch of super morons. Imagine, those guys actually get up in the morning and say they are going to work!
Nebuchadnezzar
Give us 80% discount…then we can talk.
Falcon
@Muzimbo- You said so well sir, 30% of what and for what??? First step is to reconcile that bill before we start talking of discounts. Those municipalities countrywide who are benefitting from this practice have clean bills..not ridiculous thumbsuck figures like the ones that were being thrown around in Mabvuku of 10 000 dollars..go back to the balance you carried forward from the Zimdollar days and come up with realistic figures, from these then start talking discounts, not this addled twaddle.
The Hre city 2009 budget was crafted in 2008 when the US$ was heavily discounted, eg a sim card used to cost up to us$200 but now cost only us$1. Hre and all local authorities must revisit all charges and salaries as there are grossly overstated. The 30% is peanuts. In South Africa a visit to a toilet costs R1 but in Hre its R5. A discount of at least 200% is the starting point
Gandaga
The offer of a 30% is an admission that charges are overstated.The Hre city 2009 budget was crafted in 2008 when the US$ was heavily discounted, eg a sim card used to cost up to us$200 but now cost only us$1. Hre and all local authorities must revisit all charges and salaries as there are grossly overstated. The 30% is peanuts. In South Africa a visit to a toilet costs R1 but in Hre its R5. A discount of at least 200% is the starting point
Gandaga
30% discount is an admission that charges are overstated.The Hre city 2009 budget was crafted in 2008 when the US$ was heavily discounted, eg a sim card used to cost up to us$200 but now cost only us$1. Hre and all local authorities must revisit all charges and salaries as there are grossly overstated. The 30% is peanuts. In South Africa a visit to a toilet costs R1 but in Hre its R5. A discount of at least 200% is the starting point
raz
You are not getting that service because you are not paying your rates.Thats exactly why they are saying pay up at a discount so that you get your water and refuse collection.Pay first not the other way round.
Falcon
@raz- the otherway round is getting your billing department in shape and people will pay..Why should people pay what you say they should pay when there is no justification for the figures? Gandanga has been very clear..you converted Zimdollar balances using an official exchange rate which no one used and came up with these hyper inflated and ridiculous US dollar balances..Discounting by 200% is the minimum you can do or start off by writing off all the balances carried forward from the zim dollar era and then we can start talking about your 30% discount. Also if no one is paying like you say how do you justify the crazy salaries you are paying yourselves like 20 000 dollars per month and so on…Your wage and salary bill is more than 60% of your collections and how do you expect to survive and your corruption is legendary last year you painted all the daily newspapers red with ugly tales of your councillors pocketing hefty kickbacks…and explain why you would pay 75 cents for aluminium sulphate when the world is charging 50 cents what is the other 25 cents (50%) for, if not to keep you in the gravy groove??? Rather than try to be clever by half, go back to your billing and sort the mess there before seeking to increase everyone’s medical bills with poppycock, tommyrot and unbridled 24 carat nonsense.
Thechociceman
Took the words out of my mouth pal,common sense prevails
Thechociceman
@raz
Murambahundi Gukuratsvina
If you guys at Shit of Harare are serious about the discount, come lets talk.
joe owen
Billing system is in a mess. Sort it first. Yu cannot discount what i did not incur. Currently i want water line disconnection. Not water disconnection bcause i m being charged $60.00 for not getting water.
Lavona Sabo
