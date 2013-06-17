All square between Mighty Warriors and Banyana

ONCE again, there was nothing to separate emerging rivals South Africa and Zimbabwe after the two teams shared spoils in an international friendly match at Sinaba Stadium in Daveyton on Saturday afternoon.
REPORT BY HENRY MHARA IN JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA
Mighty Warriors striker Rudo Neshamba gave Zimbabwe a halftime lead, but former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini scored early in the second half to deny the visiting team what could have been a very significant victory.
This was the sixth time the two sides have met since 2010 when the Mighty Warriors bounced back onto the international scene.
The two teams, arguably the finest sides in the region, share two wins apiece plus two draws.
Classifieds.co.zw
A win for Zimbabwe could have seen them getting away with bragging rights, but most important points that could have seen them move into the top 10 in the Fifa African rankings.
The Mighty Warriors are ranked 12th in Africa and while their recent resurgence has been spectacular, they only have the Cosafa cup to show for it.
South Africa on the other hand are ranked fourth in Africa and were at the Olympics last year as well as finishing as finalists in the Africa Cup of Nations seven months ago.
However, Mighty Warriors new captain Felistas Muzongondi, who had what could have been a winning goal disallowed late in the match on Saturday in unclear circumstances, believes their latest match gave yet another indication that her team is not far off with Africa’s finest teams.
“South Africa went all the way to the finals of the Afcon, but we have managed to hold them. If we could hold them like this it shows that we are also good enough to compete at the highest level,” said Muzongondi.
“We could have beaten South Africa if our goal was not disallowed, but that is the nature of football. We played better than them for the better part of the game and created better chances, but unfortunately we couldn’t make them count. I hope this result will give us more points for us to move up the African rankings.
That will certainly help us when the draw for the Afcon is made later this year,” added Muzongondi, who has taken over the armband from the retired Onai Chingawo.
Qualifying for the Afcon could be the ultimate target for the Zimbabwe ladies, but there is no doubt their immediate goal would be to defend the Cosafa title in Namibia this October.
“Our preparations are well on course. We beat Zambia last month and this match has also assisted us to see the areas we need to improve. I’m happy with the performance of the team in the two games considering we are still in our off-season. We can only become better, but we need at least two other international friendlies before the Cosafa games,” said the Cyclone Stars midfielder.
Women football boss Mavis Gumbo, who also applauded the team for a “fine performance”, said she would “definitely” arrange another friendly match with South Africa the likeliest opposition.
“We will definitely invite South Africa for a reverse fixture. We still have unfinished business with them,” said Gumbo.
Mighty Warriors coach Rosemary Mugadza could not be any happier.
“I’m very happy drawing against the second best team in Africa. I’m happy that we managed to match them in every department. Remember this is a team which has a running league, a team that has played so many friendlies, a team which recently took part in a tournament in Cyprus where they faced world best teams like England, Sweden and France. As we speak right now they are preparing to go to Sweden for another major tournament. Getting a result against a team like that shows my team has also improved a lot over the past few years,” said Mugadza.
Besides Zambia and South Africa, the Mighty Warriors have played Uruguay early this year as they continue to prepare for the Cosafa and the Afcon qualifiers.
They are expected back in Harare this afternoon.
Mzilikazi
At least you play better than Papgel & worries utd who were hammered 2 for nothing by Guinea. Tika tika kiii kiii kiiii
Mzilikazi
Some of us were called all sort of names when we aired our views about this so called regional worriors utd.
raz
Cant we make the Mighty warriors represent us inplace of the warriors?
mthulisi
Mighty Warriors a better investment portfolio than this liability called Worry-us that was beaten 2-0(not bad a scoreline for all their troubles).
chipo
will always be our boys!
Zim Eye
VOTER REGISTRATION CENTRES
BULAWAYO
Team 1
1Trenance P School 15/06/13-18/06/13 Airport P School 19/06/13-22/06/13
3 Khumalo P School 23/06/13-27/06/13 Centenery Pschool 28/06/13-01/07/13
4 Lochview P school 02/07/13-05/07/134 Tennyson P school 06/07/13-09/07/13
Team 2
Henry Low P School 14/06/13-17/06/13 Greenfield P School 01/06/13-21/06/13
6 Fonders P school 22/06/13-25/06/13 Losthe P School 26/06/13-29/06/13
8 Mcdonald Community Hall 30/06/13-04/07/13 Losikeyi P School 05/07/13-09/07/13
Team 3
17 Robert Sinyoka P School 16/06/13-19/06/13 Pumula Community Hall 20/06/13-23/06/13 Magwgwe Community Hall 24/06/13-27/06/13 Mqoqo P School 28/06/13-01/07/13 Sisinda P School 02/07/13-05/07/13 Nkulumane Community Hall 06/07/13-09/07/13
Team 4
10 Entumbane Community Hall 14/06/13-17/06/13 Emankandeni Sec School 18/06/13-21/06/13 Lobengula Sec School 22/06/13-25/06/13 Iminyela Community Hall 26/06/13-30/06/13 Inkanyezi P School 01/07/13-04/07/13 Beit Hall Community Hall 05/07/13-09/07/13
Team 5
Nketa Community Hall 14/06/13-17/06/13 Manondwane P School 18/06/13-21/06/13
26 Senzangakhona P School 22/06/13-26/06/13 Pumula South Community Hall27/06/13-30/06/13 Mthlathini P School 01/07/13-05/07/13
29 Mazwi P School 06/07/13-09/07/13
HARARE
C.J Hall 17/06/13-21/06/13 Glen Norah A Community Hall 22/06/13-25/06/13 Glen View 2 Primary School 26/06/13-28/06/13 Glen View 3 Primary School 29/06/13-28/06/13
32 Glen View 6 Primary School 03/07/13-05/07/13 Marlbrough High School 06/08/13-09/07/13
Team 2
St Johns Retreat Primary School 16/06/13-20/06/13
1 Draycott Farm Hall 21/06/13-22/06/13 DDF Manyame Hall 23/06/13-25/06/13
1 Southlea Park Consortium offices 26/06/13-27/06/13 Crest Breeders Primary School 28/06/13-29/06/13 Waterfalls District Office 30/06/13-02/07/13 Budiriro 5 Primary School 03/07/13-05/07/13 Budiriro Community Hall 06/07/13-09/07/13
Team 3
Kuwadzana District Office 17/06/13-19/06/13
37 & 38 Kuwadzana 2 Primary School 20/06/13-22/06/13
44 Kuwadzana 8 Primary School 23/06/13-25/06/13
40 Dzivarasekwa Extension Poly Clinic 26/06/13-29/06/13
39 & 45 Dzivarasekwa Community Hall 30/06/13-02/07/13
7 & 17 Magamba Community Hall 03/07/13-06/07/13
13 & 14 Kambuzuma Community Hall 07/07/13-09/07/13
Team 4
Mberi Primary School 17/06/13-19/06/13 Zngeza 4 High School 20/06/13-21/06/13
Chitungwiza Community Hall 22/06/13-25/06/13 Seke 4 High School 26/06/13-29/06/13
Seke Teachers College 30/06/13-01/07/13 Haig Park Primary School 02/07-13-04/07/13
Belvedere Primary School 05/07/13-07/07/13 Southern Primary School 08/07/13-09/07/13
Team 5
Mwanandishe Primary School 15/06/13-19/06/13 Courtney Selous Primary School 20/06/13-24/06/13 Mt Pleasant District Office Hall 25/06/13-28/06/13
Epworth Local Board
Epworth Local Board Hall 29/06/13-02/07/13 Chinamano Primary School 03/07/13-05/07/13
Epworth Secondary School 06/07/13-09/07/13
BINDURA
DA’s complex 10/6/13-9/7/13
MARONDERA
Mbuyanehanda Hall school 6/7/13-9/7/13
1 Bernad Mzeki Primary school 28/6/13-1/7/13
2 Eagle Tanning Primary school 2/7/13-5/7/13
9 Cherutombo Secondary school 6/7/13-9/6/13
RUWA
Ruwa Rehabilitation centre 3/7/13-5/7/13
25 Ruwa Primary school 6/7/13-7/7/13
Cranbonee clinic 02/06/13-04/07/13
7(Urban) Old Windsor Primary school 05/06/13-07/04/13
25 Caledonia Farm 08/07/13-09/07/1
NORTON
1 Nortom Primary School 10/06/13-16/06/13
2 Galloway 13/06/13-15/06/13
3 Duddley Hall Primary school 15/06/13-16/06/13
4 Knowne primary School 17/06/13-19/06/13
5 Ngoni Hall 20/06/13-21/06/13
6 Construction Houses 22/06/13-23/06/13
7 CCAP 24/06/13-25/06/13
8 Ngoni Stadium 26/06/13-28/06/13
9 Vimbai Primary School 29/06/13-30/06/13
10 Mbuyabona Primary School 01/07/13-02/07/13
11 St Erics Sec School 03/07/13-04/07/13
12 Takunda Primary School 05/07/13-06/07/13
13 Adore Gold Offices 07/07/13-09/07/13
CHEGUTU
St Francis Primary School 14/06/13-19/06/13
6 Pfupajena Sec School 20/06/13-22/06/13
7 Mketa Shops 18/06/13-19/06/13
8 Pfupajena Pri School 20/06/13-22/06/13
9 Welfare Centre 23/06/13-24/06/13
10 Creche(ZMDC) 25/06/13-26/06/13
11 Kaguvi Pri School 27/06/13-29/06/13
12 Our Lady of Sorrows School 30/06/13-02/07/13
2 Madhatter Nursery School 03/07/13-05/07/13
1 DA office 06/07/13-09/07/13
KAROI
1 Tambawadya primary school 10/06/13-12/06/13
2 Youth Centre 13/06/13-15/06/13
3 Chikangwe Primary Hall 16/06/13-17/06/13
4 Roman Catholic Hall 19/06/13-18/06/13
5 Chikangwe Primary School 22/06/13-24/06/13
6 Tent(Near Farai Clinic) 25/06/13-27/06/13
7 Kario Junior School 28/06/13-30/06/13
8 Kario Junior School 01/07/13-03/07/13
9 Tafara Primary School 04/07/13-06/07/13
10 Garikai Primary School 07/07/13-09/07/13
KARIBA
Nyanhewe Primary School 16/06/13-18/06/13
4 Mahombekombe Park A 19/06/13-21/06/13
5 Mahombekombe Park B 22/06/13
6 Pat Macleans 23/06/13-24/06/13
7 Ministry of Roads Compund 25/06/13-27/06/13
8 Nyanyana Cooperative 28/06/13-29/06/13
Charara Site 30/06/13-01/07/13
Charara Estate 02/07/13-04/07/13
9 Lake Fisheries 05/07/13-06/07/13
AMC(Windsor Garage) 07/07/13-09/07/13
CHINHOYI
1 Sinoa Primary School 10/06/13-11/06/13
2 Chinhoyi Domestic Science Hall 12/06/13-13/06/13
3 Chinhoyi Hall 12/06/13-15/06/13
4 Chinhoyi Primary School 16/06/13-15/06/13
5 Ruvimbo shopping Centre 18/06/13-19/06/13
6 Chikonohono Primary School 20/06/13-21/06/13
7 Chegawose Business Centre 22/06/13-23/06/13
8 Chaedza primary School 24/06/13-25/06/13
9 Machamire Store 26/06/13-27/06/13
10 Cooksey Hall 28/06/13-29/06/13
11 Chinhoyi High School 30/06/13
Chinhoyo Citrus 7/01/2013
Chinhoyi University 02/0713
12 Manyame Primary School 03/07/13-04/07/13
13 Salvation Army Church 05/07/13-06/07/13
14 Alsaka Primary School 07/07/13-08/07/13
15 Shackleton Primary School 7/09/2013
KADOMA
Ngezi primary School 03/07/13-04/07/13
15 Cam and Motor Primary School 05/07/13-06/07/13
16 Martin Spur Primary 07/07/13-09/07/13
Team 4 Centre Dates
12 Twin Tops Primary School 10/06/13-11/06/13
13 Vince Mine Primary School 12/06/13-13/06/13
Railway Farm 4 Pri School 14/06/13-15/06/13
14 Mayflower Primary School 16/06/13-17/06/13
Lonekope Primary School 18/06/13-19/06/13
Lincoln Primary School 20/06/13-21/06/13
Damvuri Primary School 22/06/13-23/06/13
Donain primary School 24/06/13-26/06/13
Munyati primary School 27/06/13-30/06/13
Muzvezve Primary School 01/07/13-02/07/13
Sanyati
Kadoma City Council
Team 1
Ward Centre Dates
11 Waverly Primary School 10/06/13-11/06/13
17 Waverly Hall 12/06/13-13/06/13
2 Rimuka High 1 School 14/06/13-15/06/13
3 Kuredza Primary School 16/06/13-17/06/13
5 Chedonje Primary School 18/06/13-19/06/13
6 Tafafdzwa Primary School 20/06/13-23/06/13
4 Ground 4 (Tent) 24/06/13-25/06/13
7 Munyaradzi Primary School 26/06/13-28/06/13
8 Rimuka Hall 26/06/13-28/06/13
13 Munyaradzi Primary School 29/06/13-30/06/13
12 Munhumutapa Primary School 01/07/13-02/07/13
10 Lady Tait Primary School 03/07/13-05/07/13
Cotton Research Pri School 06/07/13-09/07/13
MUTARE
Sakubva Beit Hall 10/06/13-13/06/13
5 Dangare P School 14/06/13-17/06/13
19 Fern Valley P School 18/06/13-19/06/13
9 Nyamauru Sec School 20/06/13-23/06/13
15 Chirowakamwe P school 24/06/13-27/06/13
7 Dangamvura Beit Hall 28/06/13-01/07/13
17 Scared Heart P School 02/07/13-05/07/13
16 Mt St Mary’s Sec School 06/07/13-09/07/13
MASVINGO
Runyararo primary school 10/06/13-11/06/13
2 Mucheke hall 12/06/13-13 /06/13
7 Rujeko hall 14/06/13-15/06/13
10 Helen-mcghie primary school 16/06/13-17/06/13
15 Daitai primary school 18/06/13-19 /06/13
16 Makona secondary school 20/06/13-21 /06/13
18 Chekai secondary school 22/06/13-23/06/13
17 Manunure secondary school 24/06/13-25/06/13
19 Mapunzure secondary school 26/06/13-27/06/13
20 Gozho primary school 28/06/13-30/06/13
22 Gunikuni primary school 01/07/13-03/07/13
34 Gwamanjoma pri schl 04/07/13-06/07/13
31 Maweza primary school 07/07/13-09/07/13
GWERU
Mpumelelo primary school 10/06/13-13/06/13
9 Mkoba hall 14/06/13-17/06/13
10 Matinunura secondary school 18/06/13-21/06/13
7 Mambo secondary school 22/07/13-25/07/13
2 Riverside primary school 26/06/13-29/06/13
5 Senga primary school 30/06/13-03/07/13
4 Lundi primary school 04/07/13-06/07/13
15 Takwirira primary school 07/07/13-09/07/13
KWEKWE
Mbizi youth center 16/06/13-18/06/13
14 Kwekwe polytechnic college 19/06/13-21/06/13
6 Globe and Phoenix hall 22/06/13-24/06/13
8 Amaveni hall 25/06/13-27/06/13
8 Zisco club 28/06/13-30/06/13
Rutendo hall 01/07/13-03/07/13
5 E.D.Mafidhi primary school 04/07/13-06/07/13
2 Torwood hall 07/07/13-09/07/13
Bosso
Ladies are beautiful show the angle men hw its done we love u! Bayetheeeeeeeeeee!
Kk
These women are the only ones to cheer for when compared to Pagels’s Worries United.
WILLARD MUBVUMBI
Futbol de las mujeres es una perdida de recursos.
ELECTIONS
31 July 2013 election day, Vote ZANU-PF! Icho!!!
mina
Thumbs up to the mighty warriors.pliz keep that fighting spirit on..surely this is the team to follow»we hope&wish ZIFA won’t affect you
austin manyepera
Rorse,l dont know how l can discribe yo achievement that u have made with the mighty worriors.All l can say to u is ,u are a shining star 4 the nation.keep shining.We are watching and we are all behind u.l suffered a huge wound in my heart becoz the worriors failed us as a nation.u healed my wound.l am now appealing to the ministry of education to make it compalsary to have girl-child football to have a strong base 4 the national team.We also want weman that have passion in football to start academys throughout the country.We have talent lying idle down there in rural areas. Plis vanaamai vedu kunze uko batsirai vana,they need yo suport.Football is now big buznes worldwide.Vaya vana vasina kupiwa chipo chekugona muclass,vangangobetserekawo muupenyu.(*NB*Mr Save tinokumbirawo kuti vanasikana vatambe bhora remakumbo.*Mr Save*is the Headmaster at CAM and MOTOR PRIMARY SCHOOL IN EIFFEL FLATS KADOMA.)
Jaleesa Minskey
I just want to tell you that I’m all new to blogs and seriously loved you’re web-site. Probably I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You actually have superb writings. Bless you for revealing your web-site.
Leo Smithhisler
After study a handful of the blog posts in your web site now, and I genuinely such as your technique of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web-site in addition and make me aware what you believe.