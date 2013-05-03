Mubaiwa backs Kalisto

THE Dynamos top hierarchy is meeting this morning to review their team’s performance with indications that coach Kalisto Pasuwa will be given more time to turn around the club’s fortunes.
REPORT BY HENRY MHARA
The league champions have made a pathetic start to the season, and their 2-2 draw against FC Platinum on Wednesday was their sixth in seven matches.
This was the first time in two years that Dynamos have failed to beat Platinum and even if Pasuwa gets the backing of the executive, the pressure just won’t go away.
Dynamos are currently occupying an unfamiliar eighth position on the log standings with nine points, and are already seven points behind joint log leaders FC Platinum and Highlanders as the season reaches its first quarter.
Their only win of the season was against league debutants Tripple B last Sunday.
And the Dynamos leadership, while admitting that things are not well, still believe Pasuwa is the right man for the job.
Dynamos chairman Keni Mubaiwa yesterday told NewsDay Sport that the executive is meeting to review the team’s recent performance.
“We agreed in our last meeting that we will review the performance of the team after every two games. We won against Tripple B and drew against FC Platinum and we will meet tomorrow (today) to review those two matches,” said Mubaiwa.
“The performance of the team against Tripple B and FC Platinum were very encouraging and to get four points from two matches is not bad at all. We were just unfortunate against FC Platinum, but we should have won that match. It was not our day.
“We are moving in the right direction and I think there are few things that the technical team needs to correct and we will start winning again. The supporters should not panic, the team will start winning again and I have confidence that we will retain the championship,” he added.
While the final result against FC Platinum was a huge disappointment for most Dynamos supporters, the big positive that they could pick from it was the performance of striker Washington Pakamisa.
Vilified by a section of the die-hards when he crossed the floor from bitter rivals Caps United at the start of the season, Pakamisa has suddenly risen to become the fans’ new found darling.
Pakamisa broke his goal duck for Dynamos last week when he found the opener in the team’s 2-0 win over Tripple B at Mandava Stadium.
On Wednesday, he scored a stunning opener, thundering a volley on the run from some 30 metres out.
And by the time the former Caps United man scored his second goal and Dynamos’ equaliser after FC Platinum had come from behind to take the lead, his stoke had already hit the highest possible level.
“It is exciting to be loved and appreciated by your supporters. The two goals today (Wednesday) were very special to me because I scored them in front of our supporters. The first one was great because I took it well. It is my best goal so far, but more are definitely coming because I have been working hard and hitting similar ones at training. It was not a fluke goal,” said Pakamisa after the match.
On Sunday, all eyes will be on Pakamisa again as Dynamos take on Monomotapa in a match they cannot afford another draw.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Caps United v Shabanie Mine (Gwanzura), Harare City v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Triple B (Mandava)
Sunday: Monomotapa v Dynamos (Rufaro), Motor Action v Black Mambas (Motor Action Sports Club), Black Rhinos v How Mine (Gwanzura), Highlanders v Buffaloes (Barbourfields), Hwange v Triangle (Colliery)
Vimbotee
Stand by him Keni and you will be rewarded come end of the season. Vazhinji tonokanganwa chezuro nehope!!
Chinja 4life
Taura hako @Vimbotee those arewise words I shall not say anymore for you have summed it ub in a short sentence. Thank you very much I shall love my De mbare kuzora kana kusazora zvinowanikwa. We have been league champions 19 times and we are going to add more
gkadzirama
Guys,to tell you the truth i was shocked by what was said by Murape Murape last Tuesday when he said “Pasuwa is BEST”.I didn’t know that.When Pasuwa’s matches are all draws that earns him the accolade to be the best coach.So what can be the description to previous coaches,like the great Sunday Chidzambwa who reached the final of the prestigous champions league in 1998,D Mandigora,Keagan Mumba of Zambia,Elvis Chiweshe etc.All these draws and the failure to enter the mini league of the champions league wonzi you are the best.Hameno he Murape knows.
Chinja 4life
My fellow De mbare fan @gkdzirama ita mushe I think you are taking Murape Murape comment out of context. I agree is is the best and Mhofu and the ohter s are the best too. This man has won two doubles in two years and what he has done cannot not be flushed in the toilet because of the five draws. Unonyadzisa and I doubt if you are a true De mbare if you are do you know the situation we are in this season? to remind you most of the p[layers are new and we are in a rebuilding phase. Remember they say Rome was not bullt in a day zvinoda nguva. You are just a one sided selfish person anongofunga kuti timu inofanira kungara ichiwina all the time. Unonyadzisa shamwari. I respect Pasuwa for what he has done has not only brought glory to De mbare but it has made the other teams in Zimbo to lift their level of the game and at the end of the day it brings competition and our footballers benefit for the spectatprs will throng those stadiums. Lastly Mubhora mune win. lose and draw kwete win chete.
Fatso
So Kalisto is the best and Mhofu is the bestest! And Kalisto won two doubles to make it four! My mind boggles!
bogus
Hey guyz de problem z we hve to scout for better strikers chete.coach haana mhosva
Brian Chikwati
Its unfortunaqte that, Dynamos has completely lost or casnnot be said to have a brand of football they play. Its now hit and run. the team needs to adopt Dynamos brand of football.
tek tek
Yes mr kenny w stil nid him. the phase will pass thru sooner or later. don wory madembare the myt chazunguza will rise again startin this sunday…..zoooooooooooooooooooooooooooorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrraaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Mafirokureva
I agree with you Kadzirama. Its pubilc knowledge that Pasuwa is not best. Its also public knowledge that Pasuwa and Murape are more like friends since back in the days. Therefore, Murape will stand by Pasuwa no matter what and the opposite may also be true.
However, players like Murape should not be allowed to speak to the media about their teams willy nilly without authority from responsible authorities. I thought by now Dynamos as a very big team should be having a PR person/Spokesperson with the sole responsibility of speaking about/for the team. Murape is not Dynamos and Dynamos is not Murape!
These are some of the reasons why the best league in Zimbabwe doesn’t pay. Administration of teams is very poor. Please stop killing the sport because it is much bigger that any single person.
mukoma
saka maida kuti ati Pasuwa is the worst or second best zvigobuda izvozvo. First it would be rude to say so even if it was true, second, he was trying to stand by his coach and motivate him and he wouldnt wash dirty linen in public.
In conclusion, Pasuwa may not be the best but he is certainly among the best. In the league he is the best. VanaMhofu varipo madhara ake but locally he is the best.
Mutongi Gava
Pasuwa is certainly the best in the premier league at the moment and Murape is correct. Pasuwa has won back to back double and that makes him the best at the moment, Murape did not say he is the best of all time, so where is this huulala bhoo coming from.
Chinja 4life
@Mutongi Gava watonga pamberi newe vanhu vanonetsa. Chavanongona kushora chete. tikavaisa panyanga vangamaita here madraw iwayo avarikushora?
NGONI MAJAYA
Its true Calisto is the best bcoz he is the one coaching zvakafanana nekuti mukadzi wako wuinaye mumba haabike zvinonaka, asi ariye aimbobika zvinonaka and arimo mumba.
WILLARD MUBVUMBI
Jujumos, its high time you halt parading your dirty linen in public. Its an eye sore.
Chinja 4life
@Willard Mubvumbi You are a nose poker and there is no dirty linen that has been paraded its only a brain storming by the De mbare fans. It is an open secret that views tend to differ even if we support the same team. This is a normal and very soon we may not agree as fan but find a common ground because as fans we are the twelfth man in the team. Zorai butter De mabre go De mbare go
.
hwende
Ana kenny vano tadza kuclear maplayers saka vanoda kuita review yechii?
yunus Ajisah
taura zvako wamai.
King Mandava
success depends on more than one factor. Pasuwa is just one of the factors. check the remaining factors and make a wholesome improvement. Pasuwa did well last season with good players & enough resources. we respect dmbare & their contribution to the most beautiful game. all the challenges you have are just but GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR IMPROVEMENT! See you on the other side.
taplaz
ana willard kani
