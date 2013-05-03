Mubaiwa backs Kalisto

THE Dynamos top hierarchy is meeting this morning to review their team’s performance with indications that coach Kalisto Pasuwa will be given more time to turn around the club’s fortunes.

REPORT BY HENRY MHARA

The league champions have made a pathetic start to the season, and their 2-2 draw against FC Platinum on Wednesday was their sixth in seven matches.

This was the first time in two years that Dynamos have failed to beat Platinum and even if Pasuwa gets the backing of the executive, the pressure just won’t go away.

Dynamos are currently occupying an unfamiliar eighth position on the log standings with nine points, and are already seven points behind joint log leaders FC Platinum and Highlanders as the season reaches its first quarter.

Their only win of the season was against league debutants Tripple B last Sunday.

And the Dynamos leadership, while admitting that things are not well, still believe Pasuwa is the right man for the job.

Dynamos chairman Keni Mubaiwa yesterday told NewsDay Sport that the executive is meeting to review the team’s recent performance.

“We agreed in our last meeting that we will review the performance of the team after every two games. We won against Tripple B and drew against FC Platinum and we will meet tomorrow (today) to review those two matches,” said Mubaiwa.

“The performance of the team against Tripple B and FC Platinum were very encouraging and to get four points from two matches is not bad at all. We were just unfortunate against FC Platinum, but we should have won that match. It was not our day.

“We are moving in the right direction and I think there are few things that the technical team needs to correct and we will start winning again. The supporters should not panic, the team will start winning again and I have confidence that we will retain the championship,” he added.

While the final result against FC Platinum was a huge disappointment for most Dynamos supporters, the big positive that they could pick from it was the performance of striker Washington Pakamisa.

Vilified by a section of the die-hards when he crossed the floor from bitter rivals Caps United at the start of the season, Pakamisa has suddenly risen to become the fans’ new found darling.

Pakamisa broke his goal duck for Dynamos last week when he found the opener in the team’s 2-0 win over Tripple B at Mandava Stadium.

On Wednesday, he scored a stunning opener, thundering a volley on the run from some 30 metres out.

And by the time the former Caps United man scored his second goal and Dynamos’ equaliser after FC Platinum had come from behind to take the lead, his stoke had already hit the highest possible level.

“It is exciting to be loved and appreciated by your supporters. The two goals today (Wednesday) were very special to me because I scored them in front of our supporters. The first one was great because I took it well. It is my best goal so far, but more are definitely coming because I have been working hard and hitting similar ones at training. It was not a fluke goal,” said Pakamisa after the match.

On Sunday, all eyes will be on Pakamisa again as Dynamos take on Monomotapa in a match they cannot afford another draw.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Caps United v Shabanie Mine (Gwanzura), Harare City v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Triple B (Mandava)

Sunday: Monomotapa v Dynamos (Rufaro), Motor Action v Black Mambas (Motor Action Sports Club), Black Rhinos v How Mine (Gwanzura), Highlanders v Buffaloes (Barbourfields), Hwange v Triangle (Colliery)

