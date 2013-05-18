MDCs lack clear media policy — Trevor Ncube

ALPHA Media Holdings chairman Trevor Ncube said he was worried the MDCs in the inclusive government lacked a clear media policy and feared they would abuse the State media the way Zanu PF did if either of them gets into power.
Report by Everson Mushava
Speaking at a Sapes Trust policy dialogue debate on media freedom in Harare on Thursday, Ncube said the MDCs had shown a lack of passion in media freedom and he envisaged continuation of the abuse of State media should they come in power.
He said he was disappointed that the MDCs had failed to campaign for the privatisation of Zimpapers, the publisher of dailies The Herald and The Chronicle, and weeklies Sunday Mail, Sunday News and Manica Post, and their silence on the matter was an indication that they would want to perpetuate the current status quo.
“The media does not have a partner in Zanu PF and the MDCs,” Ncube said.
“The MDCs should have been fighting for the privatisation of Zimpapers so that it is controlled by an Act of Parliament. We do not see this being argued by the people in the MDCs and it is worrying. There might not be hope if the MDCs get into power.”
Ncube said media repression in Zimbabwe was caused by unpopular laws such as enacted by the Zanu PF government to stifle the free flow of information and warned such trends were a threat to the economic development of the country.
President Robert Mugabe’s government introduced and tightened repressive laws such as the Access to Information and Protection of Act, Public Order and Security Act, Official Secrets Act, and Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, among others, to curtail free flow of information. Ncube said he was saddened that the inclusive government had perpetuated the Zanu PF perceptions of the media and the media had continued to be under siege, a situation he said stifled sharing of ideas for national development.
He said government should see the media as a partner, not a threat.
Ncube also implored journalists to be ethical and professional and embrace digital media as it was the future. He said newspapers were under threat because of digital media and media organisations should either adapt or die.
“It is important for journalists to take themselves seriously before people take them seriously,” he said, adding that media in Africa would change with 84 % of the African population expected to be connected to mobile communication by 2015.
truth
Mr trevor , incessant demonization and open hostility to Mugabe made him enact stiff laws against the media. you called it upon yourself. now you cannot trust the part(mdc) your papers gave flattering publicity. we are not blind. dream on.
Black Crow
there is something wrong with our debating style. Trevor has just raised a pertinent issue here and what do we do? we attack him. his papers did not glorify the MDCs, instead, they gave them the voice which they were denied by Zimpapers stable. so giving someone a voice means supporting them?
is it not true that MDCs have been silent about crafting clear legislation governing the operations of so-called state media? yes they have been vocal when it comes to challenging state media bias but being vocal without offering a remedy is good as a joke. thats exactly what Trevor is saying.
come on guys, if we are to develop our country, lets get away from this syndrome of attacking someone just because he has raised issues that are against our political parties. its time to look at the content of a speech not the character delivering that speech.
chirandu
MDCs must wait, otherwise they need the same scenario to clean themselves, the hostility and hatred created during 33yrs of misinformation thus needs the current same public media structures before realigning the laws. Yes you are 100% Mr Trevor but we need public media to expose all what has been happening. The land reforms, corruption, the disappearence of citizens, the truth of everything etc.SO public media is very important to clean grey spots.
Gandaga
No comment from mdc supporters cos Trevor is telling the gospel truth about the western sponsored parties. Where is phukunyu’ usual verbal diahrea about Gukurahundi. Maybe Trevor is part of the Gukurahundi’s 1979 grand plan
denny
Nonsense!!
Tommy
Ncube is very correct that journalists need to be ethical and professional. That point should have been given greater prominence. As for MDCs not having clear policy on media, I wonder if they have a clear policy on anything of significance – land, indigenisation, media, investment, employment creation, health, education, etc.
zivai chokwadi
What policy do u expect from MDC —-Morgan Dununu. Chairo forget it.
Morgan SwangiLie
What Ncube is simply saying is that the MDCs have not promised him a job chete.
He was expecting them to promise him the Information Ministry or something like that but the MDCs are only interested in him attacking Mugabe at every opportunity in his propaganda newspapers.
Just look at how almost all the so called “independent” journalists & editors like Luke Tambonyika & Jeff Nyarota have ended up with top jobs in the MDC.
There are plenty others like Lance Guma from the dodgy Nehanda & the Tichaona Sibandas of this world who are technically media extensions of the MDC.
They are all opposition journalists & editors but they somehow think we see them as independent. What a bunch of jokers.
Fanika iwe Trevor dai wanyarara zvako. You’re a well known MDC editor. Zidumbu!!
Mbombo
Trevor Ncube just admit kuti u have been failed by these parties, how can u get worried and disappointed as if u are the project manager? Just tell them that they have failed and u are doomed to be fired by ur bosses, the americans.
nhlanhla
squarebasher
I couldnt agree with you more NhlaNhla when you say “Marcus Garvey was right when he said people without a culture are like people without roots.”True Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X always advocated for blacks to go back their roots,to Africa were they had come from,and organised massive repatriation hence the birth of Liberia.
Second while Mzilikazi was a nice man to the extend of kissing cuddling babies,I for one should think he should have paid his taxes according to the Law.To be honest with you Chomi they are two certainties in life and that is death and taxes.It was a bit dishonest of him not to handover Shaka’s cattle.Jesus said giving unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar.
But you make interesting read, but we all admire our freedom fighters and many a brave fighters died under mysterious circumstances and i am looking at Lookout,Nikita Mangena,General Tongo,and of Late Gen Mujuru. What I don’t understand is Dumiso Dabengwa who was considered more dangerous than Lookout was spared of this poison,cause surely the Black Russian,the KGB trained Zipra Intelligence supremo posed more danger to the Shona Supremacists and should have been target number one of these killers.30 years later the guy is alive and contesting for President.I rest my case.
P.s Like I say you thinking isok but the only problem I have with you is that you ended your analysis with a War Cry.Its a bit scary as we all want peace,unity and harmony to make sure we achieve economic growth and development.We dont want separatists or secessionists in our beautiful country.Zambia is doing well and has more than 30 tribes and languages.
Sihle
Dat aint worth any debating .
Morgan Tsvangirai.
we have a policy, bt power hatina izezvi
Mike Hove
I hear someone calling himself Morgan Tsvangirai say “We have a policy”. Perhaps also Trevor Ncube did not check with the MDCs if they had media policies and read them before his presentation. Journalism has lost its credibility as a result of journalists wo write or talk without checking their facts. This may be a different case, but generally I am appalled by some media reports which seem to be oblivious of related developments in stories they present.
Mupengo
Madhodha, amacomposition eliwabhalayo lawa lithi senzeni lawo?!? ce’lisizwele some of us are not dat patient and besides why not just start your own blog and stop abusing this fora.
chatunga
people of zimbabwe victory is certain nw.pasi nemapuppets
Asylum
I didnt see any repressive sections in the above mentioned Acts of law as mentioned by trevor. However l discovered that some sections of the law are enforced with fear & or favor, Zanu Pf being the beneficiary & MDC-T being the victim.
sadza mushumha
Its in the genes of the MDCs to be inconsistent and prevaricating. What is its anti-thesis on empowerment, land reform,,, zero
Asylum
@Sadza Mushumba. Zanu pf is jst empowering its Politicians. Look at how they have grabbed mines at Chiadzwa. How many farms does Mugabe & Mujuru have? How many hses,farms & pieces of land does Chombo have. They are looting, stealing &killing in the name of sanctions. Look, 95% of Cevil servants are earning bellow poverty dattum line for the past decade or more bcoz of zpf, thus the worker isn’t empowered.
Mbombo
@Asylum uri mhata yemunhu unofunga kuti ndiani achauya kumba kwako achizokupa mine yemaDiamonds? Handiti maiti u are going to reverse everything kana maakutonga? Saka chinokurwadza chii? Miraika tivhote mugowhina sekufunga kwako. Zanu-pf hamuigone varume, a revolutional party inonetsa kubvisa papower, midzi yacho yakawandisa. Zvenyu zvekuti heee! chisingapere chinoshura, heee! Kadaffi akazofa seyi? Hazvishande nekuti nyika dzacho dzekumadokero kana dzikapindira kuzobomba muno ,tese tinongomama nekuti bomber harisarudze kuti uyu ndewe Mdc-t here kana kuti ndewe mdc-n kana mavambo, ibamba zonke. Saka chamunenge magona hapana. Nhasi uno ukatarisa nyika dzose dzine vanhu vakaedza kuratidzira kuhurumende dzavo, nhasi uno nyika idzodzo hadzina rugare, ihondo chete nekufa kwevanhu. Ivo vacho maEU countries acho panguva yamunenge muchirwisana ivo vange vari busy kulooter maresources enyu. Ende hamuvaone futi vachiuya kuzokuyananisai sezvavanenge vamboita pakutanga. Changamukai vana veZimbabwe, ngatigarei pasi tizive muvengi wedu chaiye. VaMugabe havasi muvengi wedu, muvengi wedu agara aripo kare maBritish nemAmericans. VaMugabe vakatombo fambiswa wani pared carpet vachinzi munhu akanka. Nhasi zvaipei? Nekuti taramba their manufactured type Democracy. Pasi nevatengesi vanenge imi vana Asylum! Izvozvozvi urikupesvedzera vamwe kuti vaite muvhukera kuno iwe waka whanda kuUK. Mboko yemunhu!
Mbombo I Salute You
Mbombo wataura chokwadi.
Asylum
@Mbombo, akuudza kt ndiri kuUK ndiani. Zidofo remunhu! Kana ndichinzi Asylum hazvirevi kt ndiri kuUK. Iwe zvaunozviti Mbombo uri mugomo here? Right now ndiri kutogadzirira kuenda kuDeMbare-Caps match. Ndimi maYouth eZanu munoti mukapiwa musika wekutengesa madomasi moimba VaMugabe vane Cremora. Ukanzi huya upinde chiNeighboughood usingatambiri uchirarama nezvekuba woti ndapinzwa basa. Wake up mhani Nxaa!
Sihle
Mbombo wataura iqiniso.
muchinyarawo
@asylum u r blind.so all the pple selling tobbaco @ the auction floors r zanu pf big wigs?
Siqoqodo Xamu
his papers are the most balanced. Read the editorials and see for yourself. Give credit toTrevor. A professional newspaper does not prop politicians like what one paper did after 2000 writing false articles and doctored pictures so that people can get political asylum. Today it still glorifies the MDC T.
sadza mushumha
Asylum, you do not start a war which you are ill-equipped to wage to its logical end. This is a fora to inform gentle readers with facts, otherwise broaching heresy exposes our ignorance. Do you really mean to say Zanu Pf has over half a million big wigs who benefited from its empowerment program? Asylum seeks to go against intellectual and scholastic researches that has shot down these myths he regurgitates here. I ask this question because the land reform exercise has benefited more than five hundred thousand Zimbabweans including myself and many others who has managed to rise to better fortunes out of this noble cause. And just to show how your ignorance reaches a crescendo and dizzy heights, you opines that Zanu Pf politicians parceled themselves diamond mines at chiadzwa. Haaa haaaaaah, is ZMDC Zanu Pf, is Ministry of Defence Zanu. I inquire about the two because they have merged with foreign international firms to mine our diamonds to ensure that we benefit as a country from our resources. Gentle readers if we do not know about certain topics its advisable to shut up lest we expose how foolish and idiosyncratic we are. In Asylum, we see the worst ignorant triumvirate ever to contribute on this blog. He writes toxic desperately hoping to intoxicate readers with his fallacies. Did you hear him saying 95% of civil servants are living below the poverty datum line on account of Zanu Pf. Am a civil servant myself and i can bear testimony that since the first day i joined the service, i have never seen wicked ministers of government employees and finance like the two MDC-T ministers, this one Matibenga and frothing BITI. The two have jointly frustrated efforts to improve the welfare of civil servants. Its on record and no amount of window dressing will clense the two’s dirty and chequered tenure in government. Ask MDCT-T mates like Majongwe, read what ZCTU had to say at the just ended MDC-T policy conference. We are singing hallelujah Hameniii because they are going forever. But its refreshing to note how like minded people o this blog thinks and reason with substance, itself lacking in comments from haughty MDC-T idiots.
ykmoor
Ncube , talks likwe he is foreign to ZANU and Zimbabwe. He thinks Zanu can let go Zimpapapers and ZBC at easy.I salute Tsvangirai and MDC for sacrifice to sanitize Zim politics
Mupengo
@Sadza mumusha for someone who sounds so passionate about what they are saying your argument is filled with contradictions.
You fault @asylum when he says the land reform programme only benefited the ZPF faithfuls and elite citing yourself as an example of the “ordinary” people who benefited then you go on to expose yourself as a “serving” civil servant, one can only presume that you are either a police officer, a soldier or an intelligence officer though i doubt the latter because you lack so much of it.
If those mines as you claim are working for us then please explain to me the disparity in revenue received to the actual produce mined? Where is that money going or is it the honourable Biti who is stealing and hiding that money?
The sad reality is that your party has failed to run this country and have run it down and it is people like yourself who made life miserable for the rest of us the true ordinary people who are not in the employ of the ZPF machinations and have never had ties with that evil system.
Zanu yaora!!!!!
TsvangiLIE
Mupengo uriMepengo chaiye.
You seem to be the type of people who just shout nonsense without facts as you have done by assumeing that since one is a civil servant then he is this or that. Kupenga chaiko.
TsvangiLIE
“” “…We are told that fast track land reform was a “land grab” by “cronies,” bringing about a more unequal distribution of land than what had preceded it. Yet the surveys conducted by the AIAS and the IDS found that most beneficiaries of land reform were ordinary people, whereas those who might be categorized as “elites” constituted a small minority. According to the IDS, this minority amounted to less than five percent.
But it does leave open the question of how one determines who an “elite” is and who is not. That one works for the government does not in itself mean that one is an “elite” or a “crony,” nor that one has necessarily ignored the application process and simply bullied one’s way into being granted land. Such cases did occur, but they hardly constitute the typical experience of resettled farmers. “That some of the beneficiaries are ‘elites’ is undisputed,” notes the AIAS. “What is in dispute is their character and the extent of their benefit. The tendency to generalize the notion of an ‘elite’ leaves unexplained the social content of the concept, and assumes that it lacks differentiation in a dynamic process of class formation.” Government job holders, war veterans and ZANU-PF members are lumped together with high ranking officials as “elites,” or “cronies”. It is assumed that all bypassed the land application process in order to seize land.
The AIAS points out that the empirical evidence shows “a more differentiated pattern.” This finding is confirmed by the IDS team: “The composition of land reform beneficiaries is highly varied. The claim that the land reform was dominated by politically well-connected ‘cronies’ is simply untrue. Nor are war veterans a dominant group. Although many took leadership roles during the land invasions, the majority came from rural backgrounds where they had been farming in the communal areas. While some civil servants and business people are members of the elite, many are not. Teachers, extension workers and small-scale entrepreneurs have joined the land reform, adding new skills and capacities. And farm workers too have been important beneficiaries.” “”
Bakwena
mdc was formed by workers, where they now,has there been any statement to show they remember us,nothing zctu is dead they skipped it for the greavy train
blaz kuvhuti
Let’s not argue but with facts everybody knows kuti nyika yakaparara akaiparadza tomuziva to those who don’t know I ZANU pf under the leadership ya cde Mugabe hw they dd it its along story starting nana poweni 1981 Sally Mugabe/Morris Nyagumbo 1985 KK ’90 Chikoore then came the massive looting from ’97 The displacement of ppl hudvanyiriri kuti ataura ngaafe Chizivano kut uri mwana waani mathreats kwanzi ngane haaitonge chero vanhu vachimuda. HW can 1 turn 47 pc into 85 in 3 mnts zvaakatadza kuita in 5 yrs scoring 7 goals in 3 mins in a game of soca
sadza mushumha
Thanx Tsvangielee, we did not want to go to the extent of publishing those researches hoping that as we pretend to be readers we might have come across thos topical issues which we want to comment with an oracular voice. We applaud you for that, and hopefully, characters like mupengo will commit time to read through those researches an comment from an informed position. Just to expose your flawed thinking Mupenge, you opine that i benefited from the land reform and because of that i should be either in the army, police or intelligence, itself an insinuation that that figure of close to half a million Zimbabweans who benefited are in the security. We can only sing hallelujah because the land is in safe hands.
