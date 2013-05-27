Highlanders march on

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 2
Black Mambas . . . . . . . . . (0) 1
Report by Fortune Mbele
HIGHLANDERS maintained their two-point lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log standings despite a nervy finish against Black Mambas at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.
Milton Ncube and Graham Ncube found the target for Bosso as they collected maximum points to move to 26 points, two above second-placed Harare City, who defeated Tripple B 2-0 at Rufaro Stadium yesterday and four ahead of champions Dynamos. Black Mambas got their face-saver from left-back Paida Madziro.
After the match, Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu described it as a difficult game for his charges, saying too much energy was expended in the 5-2 win over Monomotapa in Harare on Thursday.
“It was a difficult match for us. We must have put so much effort against Monomotapa, but the most important thing is that we have managed to get three points. The substitutes that came in brought some changes as you could see Heritani (Masuku) was composed, but it was a difficult game for us. We were making so many fouls, but what is important from here is that we keep on winning games,” Kaindu said.
Mambas assistant coach Martin Bonongwe said luck was not on their side after putting up a fight.
“It is unfortunate that we lost, but I think it was a balanced match. We were always first on the ball in the second half. So far it is not so bad, but I think we will have to win our next game,” Bonongwe said.
The first half was a dull affair with both sides making some sporadic raids with Ariel Sibanda spilling a Tsepo Ranthokoane weak shot before recovering to safely collect the ball in the 26th minute. The miss of the day came from an unmarked Milton inside the Black Mambas penalty box from a Bruce Kangwa cross and an out-of-form Peter “Rio” Moyo skied his effort after picking up the loose ball from Milton’s miss.
The police side came from halftime a rejuvenated side asking a lot of questions, but were caught on the break when Milton beautifully planted a Lawson Nkomo cross home from the right to the near post, beating Mambas goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga in the 56th minute. Then in the 72nd minute, in a goalmouth scramble Graham Ncube also forced a header into an empty net after Mateyaunga had been eluded by a miscue on a clearance by his left-back Madziro from substitute Erick Mudzingwa’s cross.
But it was Mambas who were rewarded for their continuous attacks on Bosso when they were awarded a free kick just outside the Highlanders goal area and Maridzo’s harmless-looking strike bounced awkwardly to beat outstretched goalkeeper Sibanda five minutes before full-time.
The match could have ended in a 2-2 draw, but Sibanda came to Bosso’s rescue in the 88th minute when he punched back into play a close-range header from Paul Marazanye.
Teams
Highlanders: A Sibanda, L Nkomo, B Kangwa, D Ndlovu, I Mapuranga, M Maphosa, G Ncube, P Moyo (B Chikaka 50th minute), H Madzivanyika (E Mudzingwa 70th minute), M Ncube, S Munawa (H Masuku 55th minute)
Black Mambas: T Mateyaunga, K Kapikinyu, P Madziro, L Kaisa, P Marazanye, C Hungwe, I Nyoni (B Chirimanzi 79th minute), N Ncube (P Khumalo 68th minute), G Mangani, T Ranthokoane, H Chimutimunzeve
melusi mello
yizo bafana basekhaya
Mutirowafanza
Its not inside. ITS ON TOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
dede-dembare
congrats bosso munich,kip up the gud spirit of ubuntu bafana basekhaya !!!!
Asylum
Dynamos is not happy with the result. Asvotwa ngaarutse.
Mutirowafanza
Drawnomos!Drawnomos!! Accept the outcome.Highlanders are the team to beat this season whether you like it or not.
taplaz
we knw we gonna be at the top cum end of season, its jus tym for pretenders hanti kamwe jacho kekuzvishavane kakuzasi manje kwasra iyoyi rega tigoigadzirira size
ENkosie
Ko manje Taplaz, ndiani achativisa from the top since imimi u failed to beat us at Rufaro? This season its gud coz there is stiff competition in our league. Let the best team win at the end
WILLARD MUBVUMBI
Keep it up Bosso. Dont slacken the pace. Your pace is good, maintain it up to the finish line. The young players at Bosso should always be told of best players that used to play in black and white colours. Exempli gratia, Tanny Banda, Majola, Netsai Moyo, Boy Ndlovu, Rambo, Madinda, Willard mawii khumalo, Peter nkomo, Mwambopo, Mudyambanje, Douglas Mloyi, Fanuel ‘the launcher’ Ncube, Cleopas dlodlo, Nkululeko Dlodlo, Amin soma, Alexander ‘the cool ruler’ maseko, Dumisani nyoni etc, these are Highlanders heroes. Sad that most of them passed away.
N. Sithole
Forgot the NDLOVU brothers and BENJI. They can’t be part of the etc WILLARD. Anyway, thanks for your passion for the team. Siyanqoba.
mzilikazi
Ola
mzilikazi
Wooww, those were the days, kwakumnandi, ngendlela eyinqaba, kwakumnandi kuleyo mihla.
Command Centre
Yizo-Yizo, ongafuniyo,,,,,,,,kayekele
mzilikazi
Ongathandi angafa uma ethanda
taplaz
@ENkosi yes bro we failed to beat at Rufaro bt don you thnk we resevd it for B/F our home ground………….lol. i agree much mate coz thre is a stiif competiton this tym around, for sure mat the best team win it at the end of the day.
Madzibaba
Siyabangena vele…I like kk’s strategy of substituting…he reads the game very carefully,and these substitutes play just as they have been told. Those of us who complained of KK’s team changing, its good, look at our bench, its sound and solid. These guys are at the same level in terms of performance…
Madzibaba
…and the best team is Bosso. ha laba oH’ City bazampontsha second half of the season mana ubone…
Madzibaba
Mina kangilandaba singdliwa ngokunye kwezinto…ngiphatheka kabi iDembare ingasidla eish akulaleki mani!
jason mgabadeli oka zikhali
BOSSO NGENKANI LONYAKA BANYILE
Heaven on Earth
This time Dembare hailume ! Bosso 4sure. Bossolona Zimbabwe’s own Bayern Munich. Wait and see !
mzilikazi
HIGHLANDER SIYINQABA
mzilikazi
kukhona abazokhala
mzilikazi
BOSSOLONA
mzilikazi
THE ORIGINAL ZEBRAS
mzilikazi
AMHLOPHE , KELVIN KAINDU, NO NDUNA MASHINKILA KHUMALO, THE WHOLE TECHNICAL TEAM, SA MANDLO, THE WHOLE EXECUTIVe, BAB U DUBE, ALL THe PLAYERS, ALL LOYAL MAHLOLANYAMA SUPPORTERS, ALL OUR SPONSORS, PSL SPONSORS, SINGAZIKHOHLWA IZITHA. ZETHU, SIZITHANDE NGOBA,ZISIFAKA UGQOZI, AMANDLA NOMFUTHO WOKUSEBENZA KANZIMA. SITHI HALALA.
mzilikazi
To all our enemies, we love, you, because, you make us stronger, you a a barometer, we use to measure our, strenght.
mzilikazi
Xolani, bafowethu esibashayile, inkunzi , yinye esibayeni. Nani niyoba zinkunzi, ngelinye ilanga, abadala bathi inkunzi isematholeni .
mzilikazi
We Mfo ka jobe ka matshala ukuphi, na wathula nje, abafana , benze ezibukwayo kanje.
mzilikazi
We Mfo ka jobe ka matshala ukuphi, na wathula nje, Mfowethu, abafana , benze ezibukwayo kanje.
