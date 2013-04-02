Ryan, Charlize for Oscar Pistorius movie?

CAPE TOWN — Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Charlize Theron are being lined up to play Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp in a new movie, according to reports.

— Channel24

The Daily Mail reports that a number of scripts are being developed in Los Angeles which tell the tragic story of South Africa’s one-time Paralympian golden boy Oscar and the fateful morning of Valentine’s Day this year in which his model girlfriend Reeva was shot and killed.

“You’ve got one of the world’s most famous sportsmen under arrest and a beautiful young woman who meets a violent death,” said a source. “Scripts began doing the rounds within days of the scandal breaking.”

The story of Reeva’s shooting at the hands of her famous boyfriend has already resulted in a number of TV investigative features and documentaries, such as the highly rated Oscar Pistorius — What Really Happened?, which aired in South Africa on Sunday night.

“Ryan has the kind of quiet magnetism that would make this project work — plus there’s some mystery about him,” said the source.

“Although Ryan has been saying publicly that he wants to take a break from acting to relax, executives will be falling over themselves to woo him once the scripts are finalised.”

A major Hollywood studio is expected to make an announcement regarding a film about the shooting soon.

Reeva (29) was shot dead by Oscar (26) in the bathroom of his upmarket home in Pretoria on February 14. The Paralympic gold medallist denies murdering Reeva and claims that he mistook her for an intruder. He is out on R1 million bail and is set to appear in court again on June 4.

Oscar is also set to appeal his bail conditions in the Pretoria High Court on March 28.

South African Oscar winner Charlize (37) recently wrapped filming on her new movie Mad Max: Fury Road in Namibia and the Cape Town Film Studios.

Hollywood hunk Ryan — best known for his roles in The Notebook and Crazy Stupid Love — will next be seen in the crime drama The Place Beyond the Pines opposite Bradley Cooper and Eva Mendes and is set to release his directorial debut How to Catch a Monster in 2014.

Neither actors have commented on their possible involvement in the film.