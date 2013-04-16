Pioneer posts $500k loss

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange-listed transport and logistics group Pioneer Corporation Africa plunged to $562 000 after-tax loss for the year to December 31 2012 compared to a $291 000 profit in the prior year on the back of rising operating costs.

The group maintained the same revenue level of $26,6 million compared to $26,4 million last year driven by foreign subsidiaries which accounted for 70% of total revenue.

Operating profit of $37 000 was recorded compared to

$236 000 in 2011.

Operating expenses shot to $761 000 during the period under review from $72 000.

Distribution expenses rose to $230 000 from $184 000.

“The group’s operations have been significantly affected by the challenging environment and limited liquidity which has prevailed in Zimbabwe for the last few years, with the current year being no exception,” group chairman Peter Chingoka said in a statement accompanying the audited financials.

“Although local subsidiaries’ revenues improved significantly compared to 2011, overall, they did not perform to expectations again in 2012, due to the challenging operating environment.

Passenger business operations continue to be affected by depressed bus fares due to prevailing economic environment challenges.”

The results, however, did not incorporate Unifreight financials as the company continues to wait for regulatory approval for the purchase of the company’s assets by Pioneer.

Unifreight recorded an unaudited operating profit of $508 811 amid expectations that once the deal is sealed, the group’s revenue could double.

“The right sizing and business restructuring initiatives, which began some 18 months ago and was implemented beginning of 2013, should result in significant turnaround of group performance going forward,” Chingoka said.

“The ongoing recapitalisation of the business will result in improved operational efficiencies and strong group brands for our customers. A structured cost reduction drive has been implemented to ensure viable profit margins are achieved in 2013 and beyond.”

