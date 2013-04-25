ZIMBABWE power utility Zesa Holdings Limited will be unbundling for a third time in 16 years after it first restructured in 1997 and later in 2006. This year another transformation should be completed. The inevitable question that many would ask would be: “What’s next? Or so what?”

Report by Victoria Mtomba

Should Zimbabweans brace for days, months or even years of uninterrupted power supplies or should the energy company continue to be derisively referred to as Zimbabwe Electricity Sometimes Available?

The power utility was first unbundled to break the monopoly in the energy sector. The second unbundling was implemented to make the institution more commercially viable. With no support from multilateral financiers like the World Bank, the company’s operation was becoming unbearable for the capital-starved government.

The tariff structure was not based on economic terms. The Electricity Act and Rural Electrification Fund Act 2002 resulted in a tariff structure that was determined through economic considerations. The Electricity Amendment Act of 2003 prevented unbundling by creating an inefficient structure.

Could this restructuring exercise be another form of creating more loss-making State-owned parastatals that will continue to suck funds from the already depleted fiscus?

It is a well-known fact that the power utility has legacy debts amounting to $500 million and that the commercial and household customers owe the power utility $774 million.

The power utility has been in the past three years trying to pay off part of its legacy debts that it took over from Central African Power Company (CAPC) that was the single buyer of power in the country. CAPC supplied power to Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Mutare.

During its days, CAPC had more than 60 different tariffs categories as part of the power sector was under local government, while the other was under the Power ministry.

Appearing before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development in February, Zesa Holdings chief executive officer Josh Chifamba said the power utility had managed to settle a $100 million debt to Hydro Cahora Bassa and $40 million that it owed to NamPower of South Africa.

Chifamba said $20 million would be paid to Zambia for a debt valued at $70,8 million and the debt had so far attracted an interest of $115 million.

Chafamba said on the NamPower loan, $6,9 million was outstanding. Every day the power utility exports 150 megawatts to Namibia as part of the loan

repayment agreement.

The figures show that the management at the power utility has a lot of work to do. It seems from what the management has been trying to achieve, debt has been contained although more countrywide power outages continue to confront the economy.

Noble the unbundling exercise may appear, experts contend that it will come at a cost. Under the current structure, subsidiaries such as Zimbabwe Power Company, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company, PowerTel and Zesa Enterprises can communicate effectively through the head office Zesa Holdings. For example with the current structure, the head office, comes up with priority areas on debt management that would be communicated effectively to managers from all units.

Secondly, experts say some subsidiaries within the holding company are currently too small in terms of capitalisation to weather the current macro-economic environment without full support from the head office. They say Zesa Enterprises, for instance, requires more shareholder support to become commercially viable.

To date the power utility is still scouting for investors to invest in power generation projects which include Kariba extension that requires $1,7 billion to take off. Due to the unavailability of capital in the power sector, a permanent solution is yet to be found for the country.

Notwithstanding the seemingly viable blueprint, workers seem to resent the plan. The Zimbabwe Energy Workers’ Union (Zewu) said the power utility should fully engage workers in this exercise.

“We hereby write to you as a stakeholder and representatives of your employees that you need to engage the concerned employees in tandem with the provisions of the Labour Act, Chapter 28:01.Section 2 A provides for the advancement of social justice and democracy in the workplace by the promotion of participation by employees in decisions affecting their interests in the workplace,” said Zewu in a letter written to this newspaper recently.

‘Unbundling has huge benefits’

Zesa chairperson Simbarashe Mangwengwende contends that the unbundling of the power utility has enormous benefits to the economy. Below are excerpts of the presentation he made on the restructuring programme: RATIONALE FOR UNBUNDLING OF ZESA Current exercise is simply reinstating the original plan for unbundling of Zesa

Separate generation (ZPC), transmission (NGSC) and distribution(ZEDC)

Prepare for privatisation of all companies except NGSC Expected benefits Operational efficiencies

Increasing private sector investment, with immediate focus on power generation RATIONALE FOR UNBUNDLING Electricity Act and REF Act of 2002

Unbundling of generation, transmission , distribution and supply

Separate companies for non core businesses

Rural electrification fund

Independent regulator Expected benefits Operational efficiencies due to reduced political interference

Opportunities for increasing private sector investment

Electricity Amendment Acts of 2003 and 2007Effectively prevented the unbundling except for rural electrification Created an operationally inefficient structure compared to the parastatal.

Experts’ opinion on restructuring

GOVERNMENT may consider outsourcing management consultants after the restructuring of Zesa holdings to mininise bureaucracy amid concerns that the proposed new structure of the power utility may create bottlenecks, a senior government official has said.

Energy and Power Development permanent secretary Partson Mbiriri said there had been concerns over government capacity to handle the unbundling exercise, widely expected to transform the utility. Under this exercise, all Zesa units will report to the energy regulator as well as the ministry.

“Whatever capacity that is lacking maybe developed or can be hired as long as there is the ability to hire it. In any case, I am not expected as the secretary of Energy to repair any leaking tube in Hwange or go to Kariba to attend to a governor that goes awol (absence without official leave),” he said.

The Energy and Power Development ministry has proposed the unbundling of the power utility and the restructuring will result in Zesa Holdings, that is the head office, being dissolved completely.

Many people have been asking how the government will be able to co-ordinate the subsidiaries.

Mbiriri said the restructuring process has been done in consultation with the management of the holdings company.

He added that the workers of the affected units would be absorbed in the new structure.

African Development Bank (AfDB) Zimbabwe Multi-Donor Fund manager Emmanuel Nzabanita said African countries “go to sleep” when they get their independence especially in terms of power generation and will ultimately suffer.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting organised by the Zimbabwe Energy Council on Tuesday, Nzabanita said many African countries fail to expand power generation in their respective countries after attaining independence and that will result in massive power shortages.

“African countries, when we get independence we went to sleep. Everyday there is power demand and that must be met by supply,” he said.

He said many African countries will suffer in the end as there will be more demand and less supply. Nzabanita gave Uganda as an example that had one power station that was built in 1954 and did not bother to increase the power generation until 2011 when they commissioned a new power station to meet the demand.

However, former Zesa Holdings chief executive officer Ben Rafemoyo was not unforthcoming on whether the restructuring would succeed or not, preferring a wait-and-see approach.

