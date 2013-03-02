City police seize radios

POLICE yesterday raided Radio Dialogue, a Bulawayo community radio initiative and seized 180 solar-powered radio receivers enabled to get the shortwave frequency.
Report by Blondie Ndebele
Radio Dialogue’s production manager Zenzele Ndebele was also interrogated for most of the day at Hillside and Central police stations.
The organisation’s lawyer Kucaca Phulu confirmed the raid of Radio Dialogue operating at Ingwe Studios.
Phulu said Ndebele was taken to Hillside Police Station in the morning and later transferred to the Law and Order Section at the Central Police Station.
Ndebele was released last night and will appear in court on Monday.
“They want to detain him over the weekend,” Phulu said.
“They laid an alternative charge of possessing a radio without a ZBC licence against him.”
Bulawayo police spokesperson Mandlenkosi Moyo refused to comment on the raid and arrest.
According to the search warrant, there were reasonable grounds for believing that Ndebele was in possession of “45 smuggled radio receivers”.
The warrant said the “items are suspected to be meant to be used in committing an offence”.
Phulu said the police were interrogating Ndebele on the sources of the radios.
Last week, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba announced that they were seizing the cheap radios because they were being used to spread hate speech.
Lawyers have described the seizure of the radios as illegal.
Several non-governmental organisations have also been raided by police recently on allegations that they kept subversive material at their offices.
tman
Vatanga zvinhu zvavo !
Cde Chihondo
Ko ndiwoka unonzi mutemo varume! how can some possess 45 radios without listners licence?and u expect ZBC to give u good programs on air. Thats’ noncence! Mapurisa batai vanhu!!!!!!
Unkelo
Mtemo unoisiwa neni newe totenderana not naana jonathan and chimasasas that is why there is an outcry from progessive zimbabweans to have these repressive laws of the jungle repealed.asi oiwe uribofu to realise kuthi urikudzwinyirirwa
Black Crow
detaining a person for not having a zbc licence? how many police officers have zbc licenses?
Cde Chihondo
@BLACK CROW u can’t be a thief just becoz you friend is a thief. Period!!!
soulman
@cde currently thr no law makin possessing a radio illegal. since whn do police have e’ right to seize thm bcz pple dnt have licences? how many pple actually pay licences…
Cde Chihondo
@soulman with their numbers, if they don’t pay thier licences it’s a crime they need to be arrested or appaer in court. Period!!!
soulman
my man, pple r listenin to these radios bcz thrs nothin to hear frm zbc. if u stifle information, pple wl resort 2 otha means 2 gt info. cde lets b honest, if thr wr promotin zanu wld e’ cops hve arrested thm?
chifiro
chihondo chihondo these zanu pf police what they are doing is illegal if some one is found in possetion with a radio without a licence they dont take the radio they issue with a ticket to be paid within seven days they are plent of shops in harare which were issued with tickets but the radios were spared sory for yourself
Bhinikwa
Listening to a shortwave radio show is committing a crime? Having possession of Radios without a licence is a crime? You get detained & have your radio confiscated for not having a licence. Were ZBC licence inspectors present during the raid? Were they offered an opportunity to pay licences on the spot as is norm? Law & Order section for violating a Listeners licence act? Lord have mercy on Zimbabwe
chitova
Vatanga vanhu veZanu. bt they are preaching unity. Is this unity
Unkelo
The voice of reason goes on and will be here to stay until we attain independence from people who liberated to oppress us.what is really wrong when someone listens to different opinions other than neebgate?we shud know who is benefitng and how likhalelani bantu be opposition zanu
This is a complete violation of human rights, since everyone has the right to receive information and understanding of what is happening in his country.