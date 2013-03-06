Abidal back in training at BarÇa

CATALONIA — Barcelona’s French defender Eric Abidal has taken a full part in training 10 months after undergoing a liver transplant, the club has confirmed.
— Reuters
Abidal, who had an operation to remove a tumour on the liver in March 2011 before making an emotional appearance playing in that season’s Champions League final win over Manchester United, has been out of action since having the transplant last April.
However, the 33-year-old could now be included in assistant coach Jordi Roura’s squad to face Getafe on Sunday.
“After spending a few days in hospital to monitor the evolution of his transplant, the Frenchman has started to train on the pitch,” said a statement on the Barcelona web site.
Roura is in charge while coach Tito Vilanova recuperates as he battles a recurrence of cancer of the salivary gland.
