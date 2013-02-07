Samsung announces new handsets

SAMSUNG has unveiled more handsets in its flagship Galaxy range. This time it is two new dual-SIM budget phones aimed at the youth market.



First up is the Galaxy Young, which has a 3,27-inch 480 x 320 resolution LCD, 1GHz processor, 768MB or RAM, 4GB internal memory, microSD card slot, 3MP camera, and Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

The Galaxy Fame features a lot of the same specs, but has a slightly bigger display of 3,5-inches, a 5MP camera, and oddly, only 512MB of RAM.

“Completing the smartphone experience, the Galaxy Young and Galaxy Fame come preloaded with Samsung Game Hub Lite, which allows easy access to fully optimised, best in class games for these devices. Samsung’s device management software, S Cloud, provides safe and simple syncing, back-up and storage options for information such as contacts, bookmarks, and SMS,” said Samsung.

Pricing and availability for both handsets is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected that they will arrive at the end of the month.

It seems Samsung is covering every single market it can think of with its Galaxy range. The firm recently announced the Galaxy Express — aimed at “young social explorers”, as well as the Galaxy Xcover 2 — a phone designed to endure harsh weather conditions.

