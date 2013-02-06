‘O’ Level results spark debate

EDUCATION, Sport and Culture minister David Coltart yesterday attributed the poor Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2012 “O” Level to the crisis that beset the education sector before the formation of the inclusive government.
STAFF REPORTER
The results generated a heated debate with a number of Zimbabweans calling for an overhaul of the education sector.
Coltart also said the decline in the pass rate was an indication that Zimsec had followed his instruction that standards must be maintained so that there is an accurate “view of the health of the education system.”
The pass rate for 2012 at 18,4% was marginally lower than that for 2011 which was at 19,5%.
Zimsec on Monday said the decline could be due to the increase in number of students who sat for the examinations.
“That the rate has fallen is primarily in my view a reflection of the extreme crisis in education experienced between approximately 2005 and 2009 when thousands of teachers left the service and many teaching days were lost,” Coltart said in a statement.
“Sadly, there is a batch of children going through the system whose education suffered during those years, and that is reflected in these results.”
Coltart also appeared to be backing the Zimsec theory that the decline could be as a result of the increased number of children writing the school-leaving examinations.
“There is one other major factor to consider — our “O” Levels are primarily academically orientated whereas many children are more practically orientated,” he said.
“Inevitably, this academic orientation results in many children failing whose talents are not academic. Whatever the case the results are a reminder that whilst there is still a lot of good in our education system, there is still much work to be done before we can say that we have restored excellence.”
The minister acknowledged the education sector remained in “crisis and it is going to take a sustained non-partisan effort to regain its status as the best in Africa.”
Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou said morale was low amongst teachers and government should give them better salaries.
“Results can only improve when teachers are at the top priority of the government,” he said.
A study by the Research and Advocacy Unit last year revealed that 70 000 teachers had fled political violence between 2000 and 2008.
Coltart has also said official figures indicated that 20 000 teachers were lost between 2007 and 2008 due to the economic crisis. A Bulawayo-based university student Bernard Sibanda attributed the poor results to indiscipline at schools.
“During our schools days we used to be given corporal punishment if we failed to do our school homework,” he said.
“Now teachers can be sued for beating up students which makes it hard to instil discipline and ensure pupils concentrate on their studies.”
Zimbabwe’s sector once attracted students from neighbouring countries because of its high standards.
lizzy
i taught for 19 years up to 2010 and my view is that corpral punishment is not the solution.between 2005 and 2008 there was simply no learning to talk about.the group in question went from grade 4 to grade 7 and partly form 1 without learning.even a below average builder knows that a house without a firm foundation will eventually develop cracks.when you do your politics leave out schools,fund education and pay our teachers well.
jojo
you are crrect
simon
yes to most of what you have said. yet I agree with safeguarding corporal punishment as long as it is sanely applied. UK has realised this fact and have reintroduced the cane stick int their education. The Asian tigers and China use coporal punishment and motivation to improve their children and there is no doubt today where they are with their education and economies.
It is not only teachers who are the effect to the failure rate-
1) Many children are growing up alone or under ‘foster’ parenting because their parents are
out some other place looking for finance for school fees and livehood
2) While many people are still financially disadvantaged, a large number of the small family
units we have today means many children can afford above the basics of life. This
includes children with foreign based parents who can afford a good number of things and
see no reason to sweat at school.
3) The people who seem to be making it today- and for quite some years of these
hardships- are uneducated. The educated seem to be relegated to workers. so many
children are not motivated to learn. they are looking for activities which can give them a
dollar. It is quite difficult to convince many young people of a need to acquire an
education because they cannot see where it will lead.
It is imperative for the government to provide or facilitate means into the revival of industry. At this stage, as long as the management is proper, the government should fund government companies and parastatals and the civil service to initiate the resucitation of industry. Then our children will find enough reason to get an education.
Moses
For better resultsthe govt shld pay the teacher
Nell
I agree with Simon,the problem is not only the teachers but the learners as well. With parents all ova the world making a living there is no one to monitor their skul wek and usually they stay with grandparents who are not strict. To cover for their absence in their children’s life,parents spoil their kids with what eva they desire thus kids no longer hv anything to work hard for, they are not motivated by anything cos they get wat eva they desire. Technology,ths phones wth music,whatapp,bbm,facebook e.t.c is taking kids away from their study time as well. Wen it comes to passing,its not 50/50 for the student and teacher,bt the learner must input more than the teacher,the teacher is there to guide and assist
okaMthwakazi
lizzy do you think these goons do not know all that. we are creating a future society full of half backed citzens. please invest in personal and property security coz we will have social and moral decay in the near future.
the thruth is the ordinary teacher is not motivated to go that extra mile. hence they only focus on the basics. the ordinary child suffers hence this country’s future is bleak
bobsled
It is interesting that people are ready to blame the education system when results are bad yet they reflect the input of which some of the most critical are beyond the ministry of education’s control. Coltart is right to point at the political and economic crisis in our recent past which also continues to affect formal education in the country.When you allow party youths to murder, rape, maim, intimidate and effect all sorts of humiliation on teachers you can expect their output to remain unaffected.In short we are reaping what we sow, in fact teachers, parents and students have worked extremely hard to achieve these not so good but still respectable results and should be commended not condemned.Rural parents should wake up and own up to the outcome of their carelessness in making teachers feel insecure and unwanted… the politicians who benefit from the chaos send their children to schools where the security of teachers is not determined by directionless youths. We have to start correcting our mistakes and accord teachers the respect and status they deserve…including prioritizing their salaries.It is going to take maybe another 4 to 7 years to get things back to normal depending on how hard we work and how sincere we are in arresting the chaos. Chatakadya hecho chomuka…we should not descend into a nation of cry babies who cannot take responsibility for our actions. Uchanzwa mamwe mapenzi voti illegal sanctions izvozvi.Chisi hachieri musi wacharimwa.
born free
bobsled ndimi muneyese big up
don father
believe me you, wait until you see results for cambridge O ‘ level results.
Slowly the basic right is being commercialised. Can zimsec provide us with the democraphics, even by place and towns. You will be shocked. the ordinary and poor zimbo is getting a raw deal out of the system.
Since education is now being commercialised, its a wake up call for some of the parents: if you can afford you can do all you can do to get your kids better education
majiga
I think nhau iyi iri serious. I think ma extra lessons for monetary gain by teachers has killed the system of education in Zimbabwe. It is apparent that teachers are not giving attention to work during mandatory time of learning. Otherwise if we contnue condoning extra lessons and the issue of incentives, vana vedu will continue to fail. A teacher is a problematic animal, give them incentives, they dont perform, give extra lessons still its the same. vanhu ava vatojaira kuforirisa vana.
bobsled
So you blame teachers for the phenomenon of extra lessons and also blame extra lessons for the poor pass rate. Extra lessons started well before the trend of poor results and have existed in a slightly different form in Zimbabwe for over two decades… especially at grade seven level. Grade seven students have always had holiday extra lessons as far back as the late eighties, the only difference is that now parents pay for them. While the phenomenon is not without its own negative effects on learning and teaching it would be naive to heap all the blame for poor results on them.I have taught in Zimbabwe for over 15 years (nine of these as a head of a school), l can vouch that extra lessons saved many marginal academic cases to pass convincingly at both grade seven and o’levels. I did a masters’ thesis on issues related to grade seven examinations including extra-lessons. The results show that there are more complicated than you put them while we need to reign in on extra lessons there are more policy issues that need to be revisited.
jonso
uyu anonzi benard anogwara….indiscipline yeyi…..isu taive ndururani uye there used to b worse guys than us but still we made it big…..in fact pa 19% that passed 3/4 are ‘rascals’ who may have cheated their way to glory which by my measure is a sign of intelligence (its not the strongest that survive evolution, its the most intelligent and most willing to change that do). pliz bento go see your doctor…..or lecturer. parents before you fork out your money on private lessons etc do u bother to track the record of that particular teacher. just because u have the money doesnt mean your child is going to pass. its a shame most teachers who have real love for teaching are either teaching in other countries or they changed trades completely. we need government incentives for teachers to be more productive. it doesnt make sense for a dumbster with the city council to earn 2 or 3 times a teachers pay…..does it?
brias
this situation is collective. hanzii natuku wako mwana haasi wega asi ndewe dzinza…This is how we were raised but eiish now the community is made up of individuals so nobody cares. Plus Nyaya yekukiya kiya yawanda so school is no longer important unless the community we live in changes then this scenario is perpertual. I support the slogan we had when we were in school Mwana wemubhoyi ngaaorohwe
Siyabonga Ndebele Harrison Shumba
Funny funny. I think the whole education system is based on a faulty premise. Why? Well…here is my profile:
-Grade 7 final results: 27 Units (7 Shona, 7 English, 7 Math, 6 General Science) -Batanai PS, Eporworth, 1994.
-so so form two results, 1997, Chibwedziva, just outside of Chiredzi.
– 4 As, two Bs, one C, o’level, over there at Mbizo High, in Kwekwe
-BBB, Maths, Chem, Bio, over there at Rio Tinto Zhombe High, just outside
-BA, some college in America
-MHP, so college in America
-MA, International Relations, some uni in America
-MA, Bioethics, Health Policy, some uni in America
-MBA/JD, some uni America
-DrPH, some uni in America
The point is, out education destroys students, making them believe that they are not talented, when the opposite is true. The people i went to A-level with, those with 14 points, have nothing, me? Those that laughed at me with my 27 units, back then in Epworth, where are they now?
I think that the education system, make loosers of great pupils. If you are a parent, i urge you to have faith in your child, support them, even in the face of bad results from Zimsec etc.
manditsvara 01
there is an issue on this matter Senator Coltart. The teachers in the field were trained in the same years of 2007 – 2009 and 2010. they met students who were equally raw who did grade 7 in 2008. The students were really messed up then. Even today if you read the compositions and english language of these kids, its appaulling. these kids were really disturbed. Even the A level results are not that good at all.
Howerve, honourable senator, some of your teachers are just after money and there is no performance. Even with incentives being given, the teachers are just a bunch of lazy crooks who take kids for extra lessons and still produce nothing.
Brian Chikwati
There are a number of issues that need to be considered before heads roll:-
1) poor quality teachers , people joining the teaching field because thats the only job available on the market
2) the issue of too many temporal teachers- Governement should make an effort to have them trained. You will find some will definitely not make it in the teaching field.
3) Un devotted teachers
4) Working Conditions need to be revisited.
5) The issue of extra lessons- teachers use the time to get cash with little teaching then
6) the Ministry need to consider sending teachers to their home areas (i.e) there are areas shunned by teachers, but if they recruited people for training from respective areas hope they would not shun going back to their home areas.
7) Because of other committments, teachers spend little time concentrated on their job
8) Too much is being put on parents who even do not understand the new approach and concept to supervise the children..
dinizulu
we can point fingers, we can each other this dismal performance is caused by Political instability, the same problem with Agricultural sector, Local governance, Ministry Of Health etc is the same problem affecting our Education, elections will either worsen it or solve, lets fight for the betterment of Zimbabwe everything will be fine believe me.
Nkululeko Mpofu
How can anyone sensible expect to harvest well where there was no proper dedication to land preparation? The results show the after effects of a long neglect of teachers in the country which went along the economic woes of 2007 – 2008. Some schools in rural areas not only operated without teachers but also without basics like chalk. This trend will continue until the affected crop of learners has all gone past the education system. Like one already commented, teachers were considered enemies of the state(MDC), and chased away from various schools…what would you expect? The best teachers went to Botswana & South Africa, they just could not stand the abuse they were going through.
mobshumba
Ma social Networks auraya vana ava we r xposing these kid to gadgets early and instead of researching using this technology they r going for gaming and music (WHTASAPP yauraya). look to it pple since 2002 the education system was on the down fall and this is where we at in terms of falling HACHIERI MUSIWACHARIMWA SHUWA. We need to work up to something or our education system inoita sedziyadziya wooo hadzo
John weku Mabvuku
This is a very pertinent contemporary truth, sadly we all blame the politics, history and the poor teacher, Summing it all up,we have to find a solution, Coltart wach anenge asina shuwa, why doesnt he commission a study,Bobsled anenge ane data, only he had no space to explain. Maphone ariku affecta learning very very negatively.
bobsled
So the problem is not necessarily with technological gadgets the problem is with how they are utilized. I see it as a pedagogical issue, how teachers make use of the technology that students already posses for instructional purposes, for supporting learning both inside and outside the classroom.Instead of phones, tablets and laptops being the problem the real problem is the vast gap in digital knowledge and appreciation between teachers and their learners. We have a whole generation of teachers who grew up in a world where the only technology they were familiar with was at best a calculator or a digital watch and we know the limited capacity of these in information retrieval and processing. The new generation of learners were born when cellphones and computers were taking over the world…and have a better appreciation and ability to use digital technology…That said teachers cannot expect their contemporary students to think and act like them without sounding professionally hollow.
There have been other changes as a result of the technological revolution which are critical to teachers namely the change in the nature of knowledge and the nature of pupils. Knowledge is no longer regarded as a noun…something out there that you must collect or memorize but it is now seen more in terms of a verb…something performative. In other words the important thing about knowledge is not facts we cram like in the past because that knowledge is available at the pressing of a button. What is now important is how that knowledge is applied to find life solutions…so its the understanding more than just the memorization.In that case students young and old should use technology more rather than less. I teach in a decent University in a developed country and at any point during a lesson l have five or more students on laptops, tablets and phones fidgeting and its a positive thing…This brings me to the new form of student we have in cognitive terms.We now have what are termed multi-taskers. These are the kind of people whose brains have been stimulated by technology to the extent that they do more than one thing at every single moment listening to your lesson, texting, googling or facebooking at the same time.In the past it was regarded as disruptive but now research has shown that that is how their brains work and so that is good for their learning. This part of our complex problem is clearly evident on this blog…the digital divide.Looks like we have so many digital immigrants among teachers and adults…while our current learners are digital natives.
nhapi tapi
blame parents for allowng kids to constantly b on whats app n fcbk, blame the kids for not studyn, blame the kids for nt respectng teachers, blame the teachers for being corrupt, blame e ministry for not payng the teachers enuf, blame urself, blame evry1 bt e results wont change, it is what it is. Sm kids work hard, n otherz go e extra mile. Its nt e end o e whrld, vanodzokorora, thats hw ey wl learn that life isnt a bed of roses.
Nell
true dat
wamambo
vana havangatadzi kufoira hw can an untrained teacher be given a grade 7 class and u expect children to pass? svodaiwo.
Titus
The political and economical problems are now manifesting themsleves. Qualified and experienced teachers are leaving the country in search of green pastures be out side of there profession. The economic situation is not helping these so called leaders to reconsider better working conditions for the teachers,my view these conditions are contributing a lot to the low pass mark. Its going to take potical will to motivate the teachers, and to reattract those teachers who left the country. Parents have got duty as well to see it that their children are at least putting effort in their studies.
ssolomon chisoni
Oliver Mtukudzi said tsvaga chaita kuti musoro urwadze.This means that we need to find out the root cause of this decline in the pass rate . There are so many factors we need to look at , and at the end of the day we might find ourselves guilty because in a way or so each one of us is a player in this fiasco.
Like what l have been saying ever since , this country is infested with corruption and that is a fact number one which we need to carefully look at as we analyse the problem at hand .
The other factor is neglect from education authorities who no longer make constant visits in schools like what used to be done before to assess progress and problems being encountered by various schools , and some of the officials tasked to do so are engaging in corruption with certain headmasters by writing false reports which do not reflect the actual situation at their schools.
However in conclusion , the biggest culprit is the government itself who have neglected the civil servants for quite a long time without a proper salary review .
shumba
motivate teachers first them other will follow
Tambaoga Shirichena
The ZIMSEC November 2012 examinations results highlight the following outcomes;
1. ZIMSEC standards are still high despite massive socio-economic and political challenges,
2. Mediocre students register for examinations without having learnt much,
3. The cream of highly educated and motivated teachers left for greener pastures,
4. Teachers currently manning schools lack resources to effectively deliver in class,
5. Parents with political support interfer with learning and teaching discourse,
6. Dr. Stephen Mahere, then Perm Sec, acted insurbordinately to David Coltart,
7. Current Perm Sec, Mrs C. Chigwamba, left PSC and is yet to put house in order,
8. Deputy Minister, Lazarus Dokora, is yet to address grievances of teachers,
9. ”Permanen”t but temporary teachers, in schools are incompetent to say the least,
10. Public Service Commission is incapacitated on improving conditions for teachers,
11. Lack of a Code of Ethics for teachers has exposed many to political manipulation,
12. Endless harassment and traumatisation of teachers has eroded their commitment,
13. The grading and promotion of mediocre teachers into headmasters is also a root cause of
parents being romped in to harass teachers. Eg. the Makuzeze case.
In light of the above state of affairs in Zimbabwe’s educational standards, the responsible authorities have an urgent duty to implement the technical vocational education curriculum as per the 1999 Nziramasanga Commission of Inquiry into the education sector. Officials in the Ministry of Education, Art, Sport & Culture are not supporting the efforts of the Ministry of Higher & Tertiary Education in Zimbabwe at the moment. For example, technical vocational education was supposed to be operational from primary, secondary and tertiary education sectors by now. Regretably, graduates from the Polytechnics are told that their Diploma in Technical Vocational Education is not recognised in the Ministry of Education, Art, Sport & Culture. Hence, students doing subjects like Accounts, Book-keeping are only engaged using their Diploma certificates in Accounting, Clothing Design & Construction, Metal Fabrication and Agriculture.
Since the Minister of Education, Art, Sports & Culture acknowledged that many students are practically gifted and very few are academically gifted, this is the right time to fully impliment technical vocational education in schools starting from primary school level rightr up to university level. After all, our economy is not growing and this calls for the production of entrepreneurs with technical vocational educational skills. These graduates are not job seekers but wealth seekers through job creation.
Tanyanyiwa
The only solution to this, is for the state to look into the working conditions of the teachers and also there is greadness by the teachers, but what is the root cause of this greadness, poor salaries, lack of incentives and poor education system.
Tawanda
Coltart must go
mbonisi
Where to?
born1924
kanandimiwo, why waste time reading when i can just go to church and get my wallet filled with cash
S. Mwatsikesimbe
The issue of extra lessons must be done away with. Use the time allocated for school only, which is a lot anyway. Incentives can be given at school level. Schools in a particular district should be made to compete for those incentives. The school that produces the best results will get the lion’s share. Then teachers at that particular school will share the spoils.
Munhaava
The minister and everyone else’s reasons are very valid. Why debate about it? Rather the minister and everyone should be debating on what can be done to help the victims. Instead it seems they all condemned into the rubbish pit.
WHO ON EARTH WILL GIVE YOUR CHILDREN HOPE IF YOU DON’T ?
Mzimba
honestly this is a no one solution answer kinda problem,someone raised the issue of extra lessons and teachers non commitment-there is something there,plus politics,remember at one time soldiers and green bombers were teaching and marking-zanu pf is to blame there,then there is gadgetry-blackberries,ipads,etc-then dstv-our kids nomre have time for books,then in discipline,also a carefree attitude if jonso wekumabvuku zvichimufaira nekumixer,so the kidz think i’l just mix and live on no motivation to do well,then there is jozi,having gone to northly i know this is a huge issue here,plus parents are loosing control of these youngsters,we all need to work together fornour kids to have a future
Moses
U hav to be satisfied to produce better results
Zim Patriot
There are no easy solutions to this problem.We can blame poor teaching standards, the economy, politics, poverty etc but have we taken a closer look at ourselves as a society regarding our attitude towards education in recent years? I remember when i was growing up in the 90s reading widely was really encouraged, our society was surrounded by books with well stocked libraries, all it took was having a parent or parents who where willing to keep an interest in their child’s academic life.We grew up competitive, well read and knowing stuff even if it was just general was actually cool and teachers from those days had something you don’t find in today’s teachers.They were well respected by the society, relatively well paid, motivated.Fast forward to today, teachers are ridiculed by the society for the salaries they get, their morale is low, the occupation is linked to some kind of a failure in life, they were victimised as enemies of the state in recent years etc all that coupled with social decay around them has contributed to our education system.Talk to kids of today, their english is poor spoken or written, very ignorant of current affairs, no reading culture, shocking apathy towards education because ‘madhiri ndiwo anofaya’ and our society is much to blame for this as much as our leaders.No easy solutions for this problem.Sad really
ndodii
Discipline is the foundation of success. The school and the society are the sole adminstrators of such an intiative. The primary source of instilling discipline is the parent and the teacher. The problem now is parents are sending half baked,spoiled,pompus and confused children to be entertained by a ‘child abuse’ intimated teacher. The result ladies and gentlemen is minding ones business. It wil never rain but pours for most economically challenged families, coz your kids are going to be victims of circumstances. Im not pushing for corpal punishment but discipline should be left for practioneers not lobbyists. I wil repeat my case,discipline is the foundation and it is part of education. So let a teacher do the job.
LIUmbez
We all seem to be skirting around one of the major causes of failure. I taught at secondary school for 14 years and concluded that the calibre of students writing is just bad. In our country students are just pushed to secondary school. In some instances learners who can’t even write their names find themselves sitting for O Level. We should never get over ourselves with expectations. The system we have has always had a very high failure rate for O Level. I not not be privy to the exact pass rates,but am certain we have always struggled to breach the 30%.
Stats
Th pas rate dropd by a few percentage points bt in absolute terms mo pupls pasd dis yr than last yr.
concerned
why are we bothering about fake results?noone marks zimsec,its general knowledge-A’level i believe is worse i got an A in maths when i was doing arts,students who couldnt write a complete sentence starting with ‘the'(no idea how they got to A’level anyhow’) got 14/15 points went to UZ tried law until they gave up.All i am saying is if you care for your child’s education,register with Cambridge i beg u.
sean timba
u’re wasting ur time debating for a vivid issue,teachers must be given good salaries so dat they gonna perfom well to our kids then wil receive better results in this country.from 2007 upto now we faced many economic problems so resolve.
Mhofu weJoni
It’s just that now results stats get much attention, but e fact is since 1998 Zimsec O’level pass rate has never gone above 20%. 18.4% is within range of average form 4 results
munyati
Teachers must have balance score card as a performance based contracts coz most of the teachers are busy fighting with parents putting pressure on parents to pay them incentives yet doing little to their job . so no good results no job or they must charged with incompetence like all industries failing to deliver the the ministry cannot risk returning you . Learning fro experience at Munyati schools teachers are doing totally nothing and they spend much of the time operating as commuter transporters and fish mongers or makorokoza . Karidza and team.
gidzaldo
zvakaoma mhanduwe
Gombingi
Its that simple. Zimbabweans are good at wasting time when they know the reasons for their countries spactacular fall;
A selfish president surrounded by selfish people in an equally selfish culture(Lizzy the beginning of this discussion forum summed it up in a simple way). The grenbombers were left by their commander-in-chief to terrorise and harass teachers because they were perceived to support the MDC, so the political leaders did not care to reign in their evil boys. Nekudaro, teacher chii chaaizogarira; kuti apa salary yacho buys nothing apa uri kushushwa nemunhu abva knunofudza mombe nembudzi(and those supposed to protect you are pretending to look the other side).
DON’T EVER BLAME THE WEST FOR OUR POVERTY AND MISDEEDS, ITS OUR OWN PEOPLE. FULLSTOP !!!!
