MLF treason trialist seeks $500 help

Mthwakazi Liberation Front (MLF) activist Charles Thomas, who is awaiting judgment in a treason case at the Bulawayo High Court, is appealing for $500 to undergo treatment for head injuries he claims he sustained during the Gukurahundi massacres after Independence.
Report by Nduduzo Tshuma
Thomas, who is jointly charged with Paul Siwela and John Gazi, told NewsDay that he was assaulted by members of the Fifth Brigade in 1984 at the back of his head.
He said he has been experiencing persistent headaches since he was assaulted until doctors last year prescribed that he goes for a CT scan.
Thomas said the scar at the back of his head would at times gets itchy with blood oozing out of it, 29 years after the alleged assault.
“I could not go for the scan, but this year another doctor also recommended that I go for a CT scan, which costs $500,” he said.
“I used to be a cross-border trader but following my arrest, my passport was taken away and I need clearance from the provincial magistrate to move anywhere within the country.
“It is difficult therefore to raise the money under the circumstances. Just recently I had sought permission to travel to my rural home.
“I have tried the Department of Social Welfare, but was told that the government does not have facilities for a CT scan so I have to go to private institutions.”
Thomas said what made his condition worse was that he did not have a written medical history for the scar because victims of the 5th Brigade that allegedly was committing atrocities were not allowed to get medical attention.
“They (soldiers) took us from the Sibomvu area in Mzinyathini to Kezi and then Bhalagwe where we were assaulted with logs,” he said.
“I do not know what they hit me with on the head because I fell unconscious.
“I was assisted by a Dr (Deevee) Boyd from Mtshabezi Mission Hospital who was secretly treating Gukurahundi victims at a homestead in the area.”
He said doctors had told him that the persistent headache could be linked to the scar on the back of his head and the CT scan would help in identifying the real problem.
Thomas last year failed to raise $2 000 for bail in the treason trial and had to be rescued by the Welshman Ncube-led MDC who paid it for him.
Hombarume
For how long should they continue to blame Gukurahundi? We are not blaming Lobengula for killing our grandparents and for Selling our land to the whites.
Move on its life, its personal. You mean wanting a country of your own you fail to raise $500? Just get 1000 people out of the 1.8million in “Mthwakazi” to each give you $0.50 or R5.
Stop getting into people’s soft side by claiming your injuries. There are people who lost their parents and children in that Gukurahundi. Your issue of raising it to get money will trivalise the whole issue.
When these MLF leaders come out in the open begging for money, it works against your organisation’s image. Cause realy, people who want to have a country of their own, should have resources. If you cant get $500, then im sorry. You are barking the wrong tree. Stop using Street-Corner advise.
I pledge $150 towards your request. Get my contacts from the moderator of Newsday. I hope many will assist you. The fact you have a Zim passport makes you my countryman. I respect all political views, including your MiLF, but you guys need to be organised otherwise you will die bitter.
londoza
Let me get this right, it was ok when Mugabe killed people during gukurahundi BUT its not ok when he started killing mainly shoana people in MDC era(in 2000+), in 1990 etc? How blind you triabalists are. You were singing and rejoicing in the early 80s but now bob turned on you. what a blind and naive lot!
Phunyukabemphethe
Wena Gukurahundi Hombaraume tribalist – why do you like to link Lobhengula with Gukurahundi, please explain the relationship between the two?
shame
@Phunyukabemphete
Proper spelling is Lobengula without a ‘bhe’. Heyi wena, Uvele ngapi mfowethu? Are you one of the dull ones? or Musvina” maybe you are the ‘ShoNdex’ cross breed?
owamampela
Lobengula did not kill your grand parents.your historian chigwedere lied about rozvi people being shonas.the rozvi were khalangas. only the gurusva were shonas. the gurusva were a small group of strong warrios who overthrew a khalanga Tolwa monarch. the gurusva were a minority , soon they ended up speaking khalanga. The gurusva were overthrown by the swazi who were late colonised by the ndebeles. all the rozvi speak ndebele and khalanga today. the shona people lived to far from the ndebele armys reach.only cheif bere area was close enough to the ndebeles and he was castodian of the nationa herd. ndebele raides are a myth. no one lived between munyathi and kadoma river and the ndebele army never crossed kadoma river. false histotry has been used to cause division and justify gukurahundi
tre
londoza
Tre are you high? and so early in the morning!
Phunyukabemphethe
tre
Ofcourse, there is no such as thing as “Mtwakadzi”. That can only exsit in your tribalistic Gukurahundi head!
bhobha
This MLF got nothing to offer to the zimbabwean , let’s focus on real social problems affecting zimbabweans in all the provinces nt opening old wounds , we need a cohesion nation
Phunyukabemphethe
What wounds are being opened?
Phunyukabemphethe
Gukurahundis should compensate all the victims of their Gukurahundism in the last 33 years. They are so desperate to visit Europe to see Europeans and be treated by Europeans in European hospitals, yet they have no respect for fellow blacks in their own country.
mthondo
Hombarume
@Newsday. Why are you removing my posts. Facts are Facts, simply put. Now when Zanu starts to filter your paper on what you write you cry foul but you are doing the same thing to us. My post was merely pointing historically correct facts without insul,ting anyone. Now if you block one
@ Phunyukabemphethe . I would have replied you but my posts are blocked.
Phunyukabemphethe
@Hombarume
You deserve blocking because you writing rubbish. There is absolutely no link between Gukurahundi and the 1800s era of tribal wars and you know it. Gukurahundi was about dissidents and 1800s were pre-historic tribal wars that were common all over Africa – they were not unique to Zimbabwe and besides there was no Zimbabwe then.
Phunyukabemphethe
@Hombarume
People like you give education a very bad name.
Many a times I have asked the following questions, and I have never been given an answer:
1. Some 50 years from now, should Mthwakazi people ask Robert jnr, Bona and Chatunga to answer for Gukurahundi on behalf of their father?
2. If ZAPU and its leaders were responsible for dissidents, how come Lookout Masuku and Dabengwa were acquitted two times in the High Court? What was so difficult about the state proving its case despite them having raided ZAPU offices and properties for potentially subversive material?
3. The same tactics of smear and slander are now being used on the MLF – if these guys were after staging an insurrection in Zim, why is the state failing to prove its case in Gukurahundi ZANU PF courts for that matter?
4. Those who continue to harp on the 1800s know what they should do – they can approach the courts and bring all the witnesses they have to help support their case – as for our fight with the Gukurahundis, we know the perpatrators Mugabe, Nkala, Shiri, Sekeramayi and Mnangagwa – so don’t get involved.
If you have no answers to the above – please keep quiet because you are wasting everybody’s time!!
shame
@Newsday
Now I see what Hombarume means. You are such a shame ! Why would you take away our contributions? You must be the worst tribalists mother earth has produced. All you want the audience to read is this gripe about Gukurahundi victims and the machoman at Balagwe but non of the blood sucking vampires Lobengula and Mzilikhazi. Shame on you. If screening Phunyukabempete’s sadist narratives is your dailyt bread, then shame on you. That will not take away history. Nor change it. gukurahundi was a result of Lobengula Mzilikhazi’s muderous colonialism. Take it or leave it. trying to hide it from the audience is not even a solution, but a problem. Now we see you for what you are. Promoters of seccessionism. Silly.
Phunyukabemphethe
@shame
Your lack of intelligence is not our fault. Ask your Gukurahundi parents who produced you.
As much as you might scream and shout – the fact remains – there is absolutely no relationship between Gukurahundi and the 1800 tribal wars – take it or leave. The editors are right to delete that rubbish, absolute nonsense.
The relationship only exists in your Gukurahundi tribalistic head.
How could Gukurahundis kill people of Moyo surnames, if Gukurahundi was about 1800 tribal wars? Which part of Zululand do Moyos come from Gukurahundi fool?
Can you trace Jonathan Moyo’s father’s roots to South Africa – his roots can only be traced to Khalangas, Karangas and the like and these have no Zululand roots, but still he was killed during Gukurahundi – how then do you explain that master Gukurahundi tribalistic fool?
shame
@Phunyukabemphete
Here are the answers to your dreams
1. Do you need to wait for 50 years? Ask them now so that they ask the father and the father provides the answers. Isn’t it writen in the scriptures ” I punish the children for the sins of their forefathers-up tot the fourth generation, unless they repent” If you thought you were trying to be clever with ypour question you can see you are a fool and a half. There ain’t even three generations yet between Mzilikhazi and yourself and you are bussy crying? Did you think the sins of Mzilikhazi have nothing to do with you? Well, for one, you still live in the colonised Z-West Bank as a direct beneficiary of his sins.Why do you want to exonerate yourself?
2. Was it a coincidence that the dissident commanders Tulani, Mdawini, Brown, Masikisela and so on suddenly decided to lay down their arms as soon as the unity accord was signed? The CCJP report never said these dissidents had all been captured by 1987.Infact, one of the terms of the unity accord was that these dissidents be granted amnesty. Isn’t that moving? That someone was really fighting hard for the amnest of an independent dissident army they were not directly responsible for? if you are not a scholar, you can even manage to see the linking paterns here.
3. Siwela, Gazi , and company are really innocent of insurrection and secessionism? Is that what you mean? What then is this Mthwakazi Liberation Front concept about? Liberate from who, for what? Wena phunyu, don’t try to hide behind your finger, we can still see that you have a four-cornered head.
4. Is that what they did with the white colonialists? approach the courts with a load of witnesses and then won their case and liberated the country? My friend you must have taken something high. A witness is someone who saw somerthing hapening at the time. Do you want the to bring Chaminuka whose head was hacked by Lobengula as a witness? DO you want them to bring Nyatsimba Mutota whose kingdom was sacked by Mzilikhazi? What kind of court presides over eveidence from dead witnesses? The fact that the witnesses are dead doesn not take away the guilty of the matter. A crime does not expire by time. What the coursts can not handle, politics do. These 1800s short stories will soon be sorted out by politics if some people continue showing the arrogance of a donkey that wants to mate at the grinding meal -in the site of all. In any case, if you have a list of names who pepetrated the 1980s Gukurahundi, why not just walk up to their offices and present them with an bill in US$? And of course stop wasting our time on the virtual media forum. We want to read of progressive issues not the senseless griping of cowards who want to hide behind other people. Shame on you.
Typical Gukurahundi rubbish – I have no time to waste. Didn’t even bother fiinishing Gukurahundi cowdung material!!
hammerfall
