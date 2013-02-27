Masvingo gets $900k for water, sanitation

MASVINGO City Council has received $900 000 from Treasury to fund water and sanitation projects, Mayor Femius Chakabuda has said.

Report by Tatenda Chitagu

Chakabuda said the money would fund the main waterworks project and the repair of the city’s obsolete equipment.

He, however, said the figure was a drop in the ocean considering that the city needs $46 million for water augmentation exercise and major capital projects.

“Treasury told us to identify the areas that we will use the money for and we have identified water works and repairs of pipes and other obsolete equipment that had irretrievably broken down,” Chakabuda said yesterday.

“We appreciate the timely intervention, but we need $46 million for our water augmentation exercise and major capital projects. We will use the money for repairs.”

Masvingo’s water and sewer system was installed in the early 1950s and has not been upgraded to cater for the ballooning population, leaving some parts of the city grappling with water shortages.

Frequent pipe bursts have also been the norm in the city’s suburbs as the systems cannot cope with the growing population.

