Banks damned if they do, damned if they don’t!

Reading the preamble of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and banks – or Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) as the MoU calls them — one gets the sense that it emerged from a process of consensus building and conciliation.

However, in reality, it might turn out to be a case of “damned if they do, damned if they don’t,” especially as it emerges that the Ministry of Finance will “codify” the MoU into law if banks don’t implement it in full.

Operational efficiency

Faced with a reduction in fees and interest income as well as a requirement to pay interest on savings deposits, but with no possible immediate corresponding reduction in costs, banks have no choice but to improve their operational efficiencies if they want to at least maintain the status quo or better still, move a gear up.

Regulatory arbitrage: Robbing Peter to pay Paul

However, an immediate reduction in costs is not conceivable and bankers will be tempted to do what bankers normally do in the face of regulated pricing structures —they simply identify other unregulated avenues of income to which they can resort in order to maintain the status quo. They also take a long, hard look at areas where they previously did not charge and introduce new charges beyond the scope of the prevailing regulation.

It’s called regulatory arbitrage.

Fostering cooperation but deepening competition

Whether banks acknowledge it or not, the MoU goes some way in fostering some level of cooperation in the financial sector. For once, banks are forced to cooperate unconditionally on a matter of mutual interest despite the alleged existence of a two-tier banking system normally characterised by “beggar-thy-neighbour” engagement.

The flipside of the MoU might, ironically, be to deepen competitive rivalries. With more or less similar interest rates and fee structures for certain basic products, banks may finally be forced to compete on the basis of service. This must be looked at in the context of the RBZ’s call for banks to share infrastructure in order to attain cost savings for the ultimate benefit of the banking public.

Tackling information asymmetry through enhanced disclosure requirements

The requirement to “develop a standardised format of disclosure to ensure that PFIs clearly disclose all their fees and charges in a uniform manner to enable customers to easily make informed choices and comparisons among banks” will go a long way in appeasing restive banking customers and redeeming bankers who are often accused of lack of transparency.

Most banks, with the notable exception of CBZ Bank and ZB Bank, were either not publishing their business conditions at all or doing so in a severely inconsistent and erratic way.

Reduced margin of error

Bank treasurers will have to be more diligent when calculating weighted average cost of funds. Since it will now be the basis for pricing credit, errors will lead to losses that are difficult to reverse if lending is on the basis of an inaccurate benchmarks.

Lifting the corporate veil

The MoU doesn’t really reduce bank charges that much, but there is now a systematic and transparent way of arriving at them. However to its credit, the MoU succeeds in lifting the corporate veil in terms of the pricing of credit and other bank products, hopefully bringing order, transparency and accountability to the financial markets.

I am even tempted to think that in the absence of the usual levers of monetary policy, the MoU may succeed in improving market transmission mechanisms at least in terms of interest rates since they will have to be based on market fundamentals instead of poorly defined and unilateral parameters used to date.

