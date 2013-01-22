Zanu PF MP taken to court over farm

HIGH Court judge Justice Bharat Patel is today expected to make a ruling in the farm ownership wrangle between a Harare woman Florence Sigudu and Zanu PF Seke legislator Phineas Chihota. Sigudu took the Zanu PF MP to court last year after the Ministry of Lands allegedly dispossessed her of a farm allocated to her under the land redistribution programe, accusing her of failing to utilise it.

REPORT BY CHARLES LAITON SENIOR COURT REPORTER

The location of the farm was not mentioned in the court papers. According to the court papers, Sigudu was offered farm and issued with an offer letter to that effect.

However, following her alleged failure to relocate to the farm, the government withdrew the offer letter and repossessed the farm which was later allocated to Chihota.

In the heads of arguments, Chihota and the government accused Sigudu of breaching the conditions of the offer letter thereby rendering it invalid.

“In terms of the offer letter, the applicant was supposed to take up residence at the farm within a specified period, but she did not and thus breached the conditions of the offer letter,” the respondents, Chihota and the Ministry of Lands said. “She could have appointed a manager who would have taken up residence within three months, but she failed still to do that thereby further cementing the invalidity of her offer letter.”

Sigudu maintained she never breached any conditions.

