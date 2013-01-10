Zanu PF member convicted of mbanje possession

A former member of Zanu PF’s district co-ordinating committee for Nkayi, Sithabile Ndebele (49), was yesterday convicted of possession of mbanje and further remanded for sentence.

STAFF REPORTER

Ndebele, who was being represented by lawyer Matshobana Ncube, had pleaded not guilty to possession of the drug.

However, Nkayi magistrate Ndumo Masuku convicted her in the absence of her lawyer.

Her lawyer had earlier phoned and asked the court to postpone mitigation and sentence of his client to January 21 when he would be present.

The magistrate considered the lawyer’s request and further remanded Ndebele out of custody for mitigation and sentence.

Earlier on during her defence case, Ndebele through her lawyer denied ownership of the prohibited drug and submitted that a person calling himself Andrew Ncube came to her home during the night and asked to leave his bag containing mbanje while he went away to look for a place to put up for the night.

But the man did not come back, submitted Ndebele in court.

Following the submissions, police were advised to look for Ncube, but failed to locate him.

At the start of trial, a State witness, a police officer, Last Matina, testified that Ndebele told the police that she was given the drug by a traditional healer as medicine to treat asthma.

But Ndebele denied the claims and said that was suggested to her by some police officers who said if she admitted committing the offence she would be made to pay a small fine.

The court heard that a Form 3 girl at Hlangabeza High School who lives with Ndebele went to school with the mbanje in a satchel which accidentally fell off in class.

It was the State case that on June 15 last year, a Form 3 male student at Hlangabeza High School borrowed the satchel from the girl to carry his books.

While in class, a plastic bag full of mbanje fell from the satchel and was noticed by other students who informed the school authorities.

