Tuskers humiliate Mash Eagles

A FORCEFUL bowling display by Matabeleland Tuskers ensured they completed a comfortable seven-wicket win over rivals Mashonaland Eagles in a Pro Championship match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo yesterday.
REPORT BY KUDA MANGOMA SPORTS REPORTER
The home side produced a solid bowling performance to restrict Eagles’ batting order to a lowly score of 157 all out, after 43 overs with a run rate of 3.62.
The experienced Sean Ervine put in a tidy effort as he picked up three wickets, including critically running out main threat, Sikandar Raza, for 46.
Tuskers set themselves up for a relatively comfortable chase and proved to be determined, not complacent.
Sean Ervine’s notable total of 45 runs secured his man-of-the-match title and good support from his brother, Craig and team-mate Charles Coventry guided the hosts to the important victory.
Classifieds.co.zw
Tuskers’ impressive win saw them go above Eagles to second place. If the Tuskers are to perform as impressively again in the following T20 encounter, they will claim full provincial bragging rights.
Mafrisco
Well done boyz
ten gift ideas for fathers day
Thanks for taking the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it not to mention love learning more on this topic. If possible, as you gain expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more information? It can be exceedingly helpful for me.
Bazar Gorj Free Directory Listing
I was suggested this blog by way of my cousin. I’m now not positive whether this put up is written by way of him as no one else recognize such special about my problem. You’re incredible! Thank you!
best place to get dresses
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I’m also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
How to make private server aion
I do agree with all the ideas you’ve introduced on your post. They’re really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very brief for beginners. Could you please lengthen them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
arbooz
This really is the worst write-up of all, I’ve study
g
Hi there this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG
editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!