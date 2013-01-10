Tuskers humiliate Mash Eagles

A FORCEFUL bowling display by Matabeleland Tuskers ensured they completed a comfortable seven-wicket win over rivals Mashonaland Eagles in a Pro Championship match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo yesterday.



REPORT BY KUDA MANGOMA SPORTS REPORTER

The home side produced a solid bowling performance to restrict Eagles’ batting order to a lowly score of 157 all out, after 43 overs with a run rate of 3.62.

The experienced Sean Ervine put in a tidy effort as he picked up three wickets, including critically running out main threat, Sikandar Raza, for 46.

Tuskers set themselves up for a relatively comfortable chase and proved to be determined, not complacent.

Sean Ervine’s notable total of 45 runs secured his man-of-the-match title and good support from his brother, Craig and team-mate Charles Coventry guided the hosts to the important victory.

Tuskers’ impressive win saw them go above Eagles to second place. If the Tuskers are to perform as impressively again in the following T20 encounter, they will claim full provincial bragging rights.

