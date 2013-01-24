Troubled Mangwe school probe on

MANGWE Rural District Council has started auditing books of accounts at Makuzeze Primary School following complaints of maladministration by parents of pupils at the institution.

Pamela Mhlanga

In an interview yesterday, Mangwe RDC chief executive officer Nketha Mangoye Dlamini said the investigation started on Monday and was expected to be complete by tomorrow.

“The audit process is on as we started it on Monday. We expect the report to have been compiled and ready by Friday,” he said.

“Hopefully the process will run smoothly and we get the results in time.”

Dlamini said council believed the outcome of the audit would set the record straight and anyone found responsible for any anomaly would face the music.

“We also hope the community will be happy with the initiative that we have taken,” he said.

“The community drove us to take that step following their concerns that school funds and property were abused.”

Two weeks ago, over 90 disgruntled parents stormed the school accusing the acting headmistress, Victoria Pasipanodya, of mismanaging the council-owned school and unfairly instigating the transfer of three teachers.

This week, the three teachers who were set to be transferred from the school were reinstated as education authorities succumbed to pressure from the community.

