Minister, Nkomo’s daughter divorce

THE 20-year-old marriage between Environment and Natural Resources minister Francis Nhema and his wife Louise Sehlule Nhema (nee Nkomo) was yesterday declared officially over after High Court judge Justice Hlekani Mwayera granted the divorce order by consent.



Report by Charles Laiton

Nhema’s wife is the second daughter to the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo who died in July 1999.

After realising that their marriage had irretrievably broken down, Nhema’s wife instituted the divorce proceedings.

Details of the sharing of property were not made public given that the divorce was not contested by either party following their out-of-court settlement on the matter.

Last month, the order could not be granted after Justice Mwayera raised queries on the consent papers.

The judge said although the divorce was by consent, she could not grant the order after realising that Louise’s name was misspelt and that there was no date of birth of their minor child on the papers.

However, Louise’s lawyer Addington Chinake yesterday indicated to the court he had attended to the raised issues and as such prayed for the granting of the divorce order by consent.

After perusing the court papers Justice Mwayera confirmed the papers were in order and pronounced Nhema and Louise officially divorced.

“I confirm the queries raised were addressed and divorce order in terms of the draft is be and hereby granted,” he said.

