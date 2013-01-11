Minister, Nkomo’s daughter divorce

THE 20-year-old marriage between Environment and Natural Resources minister Francis Nhema and his wife Louise Sehlule Nhema (nee Nkomo) was yesterday declared officially over after High Court judge Justice Hlekani Mwayera granted the divorce order by consent.
Report by Charles Laiton
Nhema’s wife is the second daughter to the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo who died in July 1999.
After realising that their marriage had irretrievably broken down, Nhema’s wife instituted the divorce proceedings.
Details of the sharing of property were not made public given that the divorce was not contested by either party following their out-of-court settlement on the matter.
Last month, the order could not be granted after Justice Mwayera raised queries on the consent papers.
The judge said although the divorce was by consent, she could not grant the order after realising that Louise’s name was misspelt and that there was no date of birth of their minor child on the papers.
However, Louise’s lawyer Addington Chinake yesterday indicated to the court he had attended to the raised issues and as such prayed for the granting of the divorce order by consent.
After perusing the court papers Justice Mwayera confirmed the papers were in order and pronounced Nhema and Louise officially divorced.
“I confirm the queries raised were addressed and divorce order in terms of the draft is be and hereby granted,” he said.
mbonisi
This is wonderful – leave the Gukurahundi – you were embarassing us!
Mupfana weBikini
Wena Mbonisi you should have taken your sister yesterday wakanonoka.
nohate
mbonisi you are deluded into thinking that every shona was complicit in gukurahundi. just like hitler stoods for all germans ? faulty logic if you ask me and steeped in tribal bigotry too..stereotypes are the lazy man’s easy way out because he does not have the stomach for truth. you want to believe the lie about all shonas conveniently so you can hate on them. i know ndebele boys who have married shona gals. did they also betray you ? now you have a whole coterie of haters such as mthwakazi with their separatist fantasies. on what are they predicated ? kingdom ? which one ? the one Lobengula had before Rhodes took over ? That historical fact lapsed didn’t it ? So if we have to set boundaries now what premise do we use ? the colonial Ndebele era or the rozvi or munhumutapa empire of which most of present day matebeleland was a part of as guruuswa before ‘you’ came ? do you see your slippery slope ? actually that time is still fresh in the psyche of many shonas , so don’t start on that one- eye for an eye. you cry too loudly. the error was made by the ndebele leadership in 1980 who could not stomach the electoral result and perhaps being nostalgic about kingdom and so called mthwakazi which led them to insurrection. what is government to do when you have a rebellion ? now of course those that in the name of law and order went overboard and slaughtered innocents must stand trial in my opinion. but don’t let your anger cloud your vision of this country.shonas have their grievances too. but its pointless to belabour that. there wer a lot of cattle and women who were looted by ndebele marauders from mashonaland. when are the reparations for that ? don’t even start on that because there are records for the robberies. so any ndebele woman who marries a shona is simply being repatriated if want to be vulgar bro.
mbonisi
@nohate
You are too impetuous, please engage your brain before the your pen; keyboard or mouth!!!
Who says and where does it say every Shona was complicit in Gukurahundi? Besides how does the issue of Shona people come into this discussion?
And why are you bringing the Shona issue here, and for what reasons, when we are discussiing the divorce of just ONE individual Francis Nehema?
Is Nehema’s party ZANU PF not the Gukurahundi party? If it is, therefore he is a Gukurahundi.
How then is Nehema “every Shona”?
It is you who suffers from delusions of grenduer!!
nohate
if you don’t have the vile cancer of tribal hatred then that’s good isn’t it. i went ahead of you ? sorry. it’s called a pre-emptive strike and sometimes it’s precipitated by the frequent skirmishes i have had with tribalists mouthing off along those same lines as you. those tribalists are both shona and ndebele.no hate. as for Zanu, it was a revolution hi-jacked by frolizi. zapu was the party and in my view a better option to tsvangison’s even now if only the tribalists are silenced because it has important credentials.
mbonisi
nehate
Avoid group mentalities or group thinking and stick to individual thinking – in that you have found a winning formula in life!!
WHAT?
U SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF, WAT KIND OF PERSON R YOU?
Simboti
Shame on you Mbonisi. Zimbabwe will do far better without people like you.
Umqhuqhumbo
Mbonisi : Ulabo yini ubufakazi obu bambekayo bokuthi wena uli Ndebele kumbe iNguni?
Sonke nje simane sikholelwa nje into esiyitshelwa ngaba phambi kwethu kodwa izikhathi ezinengi basitshela okusilingeneyo hatshi konke.Akuhlolisise ungathi ngiyaku sola
mbonisi
@Umqhuqhumbo
Le Topic ithetha nge divorce ka MaNkomo from uNehema. Asithethi ngezobuhlobo la mfowethu.
Enkosi!
reason
eh yu mbonisi, one thing you shud know whether you are ndebele or zulu is that zimbabwe is for the shona, dominated by the shona, will always be ruled by the shona. gukurahundi
are the shona. kana makarohwa its becoz you were being silly in a foreign land. try that again and we will hit you even harder than before. thats a fact of life you have to live with. we hit bad any nxa, nxe. hla what ever.
nohate
another hateful zimbo. we have shangaan, nambya, tonga, sotho, kalanga,chewa, nyanja, bemba, manyika, ndau, karanga, korekore, zezuru. you are just an ignoramus.
nohate
we have people of xhosa , swati and even venda extraction all in this country.no hate
Ndumiso
hahahahahahahaha!!!!!!Just cracked a rib!!!!!!!i think its really funny how u came about a name like that yet you so evidently a thorough fool
nohate
sir to whom do you address this invective ? just need to know
Modreck
Idiotic tribalist, Khaya Moyo is divorcing his, is she shona?
Shaft Bigscore
Tribalist idiot!
Mupfana weBikini
Tough kucky sister Louise- Go back to your roots and start afresh.Life is very funny!!!!!!
nohate
iwe bikini siyana neruvengo. people are people.
mugomba
Of all people. i didnt expect this from this quiet family. inotambika.
JS
Am very sorry to hear this, but Minister Nhema Why? , what happened, that could not be resolved? Minister , you are one of the few ministers we highly regard and respect due to your humility and quite and humble life you live.Sehlule, why why? God help us
Pablo
Totaly agree with u Js, l dnt knw wat cld nt be resolved 4 the past 20yrs bt if u had put yo trials nd tribulations 2 God he wld hv saved this marriage coz God hates divorce.
Chironga
Pablo and JS u are the men…all those tribal talks are old fashioned and retrogressive! lets be God oriented and righteousness will overflow. thank you folks
agudo
No comment. Mutual consent means just that, imi mavakutukana kuti masvina;mandevere pakai?
nohate
I agree that stooping so low to insult one another is a real cop out. we need to have a proper dialogue about the simmering tension in this country that finds outlets via the likes of mbonisi. he was venting but he needs to appreciate that many people have grievances across the cultural or tribal divide which are very real to them and for the longest time the talk has been grating to me. we all have been victims of human excesses. just as in south africa and rwanda. in south africa for example, the vendas feel marginalised but i didn’t hear them clamour for secession on tribal lines. in manicaland what do we have to show for the independence ? how do the diamonds benefit the region ? where is our state university ? do we have one? are there no children there ? besides this regionally biased line of thinking of mine, when are you going to get a nation with one tribe which you love ? we just have to make do with zimbabwe and not go on these petty joyrides burning the flag, blasting the shonas etc. the fact is that many people in mashonaland were oblivious to the extent of the civilian casualities in gukurahundi nor would in all good conscience countenance support for it. we only had herald and chronicle and zbc to tell us whats what.mbonisi’ mistake is to think that all shonas embraced the slaughter of innocents as much as it would be a mistake to think that all ndebeles today are happy with the slaughter of shonas, the raid for cattle and women by the ndebele impis during that time. get off the high horse, is my message to mbonisi. abraham lincoln had to take the difficult position of turning his sword upon his southern brothers when they tried to secede in the american civil war. there were many abuses in that war and carnage in a fight that set brother on brother. america still stands today because despite that tragedy, there is a resolve to weld the nation together going forward. can’t change mbonisi if he choses to be a bigot permanently- he has his reasons. but i won’t stand idly by and watch him foster his tribal drivel. it’s gone on for too long and has been perpertrated by the seditious mthwakazi liberation front and paul siwela types. we need to open this dialogue and correctly attribute and apportion blame for all the historical excesses in all historical periods and let’s not be selective whilst we are at it.the question is do we dismantle zimbabwe as we have it today or do we search for common ground and agree perhaps that our real challenge is a flawed system of government that over centralises resources. for all its clamour matebelleland is in much better place development wise than manicaland. and i dare anyone to prove me wrong.so maybe you need to look beyond your yard bro mbonisi and others like minded.
mbonisi
Can you please discuss the topic and stop digressing into tribal discussions. It is you who is bringing in the issue of tribes in this discussion – where is the relevence?
nohate
let’s not beat about the bush mbonisi. ever heard about sub text ? when you are ferreted out don’t cry foul. ok here is a question : do you love shonas ?
mbonisi
nohate
Why should I love Shonas? Likewise why should I love Ndebeles, Khalangas, Whites, Indians, Nambyans, Tongas etc?
I relate to individuals in this world and not to groups. Group dynamics/psychology don’t work for me – I will never approve, because in my book, the strongest man is the one who stands alone!!
nohate
mbonisi in your tribal hatred, you are not standing alone unfortunately. there are many out there who can hate better, far much better than you.have the courage of your convictions because you are being cowardly. let’s address your hatred. don’t obfuscate.
Mandingo
Mbonisi, you are a coward.
Chironga
gentlemen! how do you want to address the so called hatred of your fellow zimbo under discussion? Mandingo and nohate please give us some light
Ras Muta
Mbonisi seems to me is an over-learned imbecile
nohate
good question.we just wanted this guy to come out in the open and show himself to be a tribalist without hiding behind his “u were embarassing” us statement . he was clearly stereotyping an entire people. he set himself up as the people’s pied piper. chironga i usedto run from these kind of statements but i have stopped running.
Ingwenya enhle
Misunu yamaTshona lonke…, liphila ngamaGundwane zinja zamaSwina
MANDLA
dirvocee. well. not the best of options.irreconciliable differences? no such thing as irreconcileable.maybe unwillingness to reconcile on one or both parties is more like it.
bongahlala
come home sister.
Viktor dee
Evrythng happens for a rzn…..
lungelwe
ngakutshela
Shaft Bigscore
ukuthini?
Maxie
I have always looked up to our Minister. Ko pakashaya MOU here apa. Anyway zvinonzi CHAKAFUKIDZA DZIMBA…. But truely speaking I am hurting.
mbonisi
SEHLULE means we have defeated them/him/her/it!!
Speaks volumes neehe!!!!
joma
ndebele women like shona men because of their sexual prowess as compared to ndebele men who are weak. she has what she was looking for .
nohate
you are an intellectual dwarf joma. you are a freak.
joma
most ndebele women came from mashonaland. they were raided when the ndebeles were looking for good women and cattle. so most ndebeles have shona blood that you must know as for gukurahundi please note that it was a show of power as the ndebeles thought that the shonas are still weak.
mbutcuza
Ko kurambana kwagara kuripo hanzi kune murume akaitisa muzukuru wa nhema matriplets akapama asiane muksdzi hanzi nhema arikudya gaka kuti murume iyeye ngaasungwe baba ava hanzi vanomuda mukadzi iyeye but at the same time he is not leaving his wife ane makaro murume uyu anonzi henry kasvosve
Tsanoz
Also did not expect this from the couple. Had nugh respect
joma
shona men are very strong in bed ask her
nohate
you are now certified a freak, proper and daft too.
Darlington Pasipanodya
If only people could channel the energy they have during divorce towards rebuilding their marriages there would be no divorces.
mbonisi
There is nothing wrong with divorcing a Gukurahundi. It should be encouraged everywhere and all the time!
nohate
hate speech.an unadulterated dose of it !!!
Gen Gwabalanda
Batshele Mbonisi these people are always ready to point figures without analysing things, you explained your stand above on second posting but none is listen, you actual you are wasting your time trying to explained anything to these people if look at the trend in every comment in every subject you will find the same tribalist pointing fingers that is the king of Gukurahundi mentality. By enlarge Shonas are tribalist this hatred of Ndebeles in particular has been reflected by voting trend since independence and acts toward anyone from Matabeleland leading any political party or organisation Shonas will always find form an alternative organisation e.g. MDC-T branches in South they have become two why because the first office was lead by Ndebeles then Shonas went started their own MDC-T office too, in the UK the only Diaspora office also was lead by a Ndebele and Shonas realising that they cannot overthrow the lady chair and the organisation was well funded and the lady well known by funders the SHONA speakers decided again to form another Shona dominated similar organisation now who the TRIBALIST here SHONAS or NDEBELES? Check MABAMBO, ZAPU, ZANU DONGA,MDC-N who are accused of being tribal parties by who and WHY?
Shaft Bigscore
Real Ndebeles are not tribalists!
it’s these half baked ndebeles by isibongo that are in the forefont of tribalism hoping they will be fully accepted into the tribe! kikikiki
Chironga
thanx Darly, wakapenga pa analysis dzako lol
TeeCee
Bva-a mandevere negukurahundi, aiwa ndatenda hangu. Kunyangwe rwatadza kugadzira upenyu, unongonzwa rwoti Gukurahundi. So where does it fit ini pakurambana kwevaviri? No wonder why kusina development kuMatebeleland coz yo minds are retarded, have unforgiving hearts and not progressive. Ko zvamaititorera pfuma yedu nevakadzi vedu kumashona makambonzwa tichizvitaura here? Come on, its high time we reconcile and move on as a nation!
nohate
it’s not only matebeleland that is ‘underdeveloped’. actually that is now just an urban legend because the folks there like crying and they have it so good.they just don’t realise it because perhaps they don’t travel much and when ‘they’ do they go to south africa.of course south aftica always seems much more developed than bulawayo. lol ! seriously though, manicaland has nothing. can anyone dispute that ? where are ‘our’ diamonds going ?
mbonisi
On the other hand, those who don’t cry give the impression they are happy with their state of underdevelopment!
Why have a government if you don’t hold it to account? The trouble with people from other regions is ubugwala. They are cowards and will remain so till Kingdom come!!
nohate
u are not taking your own advice mbonisi. people react differently to stimuli. which region has given this nation the largest number of ‘rebels’ against this government ? now must you insult everyone with your stereotype about cowardice ? you are proving to be the jaundiced little guy i suspected you to be. pacifism is not cowardice. when a nation goes to civil war for instance, who takes the spoils ? you are making the same mistake many have made about shonas: that because they are generally pacifist in nature it seems, then they must be cowards.it’s a cultural thing ? because they were mainly traders and farmers ? shonas can fight shamwari when they have to.
mbonisi
nohate
What other conclusion would one come to when a people in a supposedly democratic state, allow the ruling elite to run roghshod over them denying their regions any meanigful development and yet are quick to accuse those who raise their voices against this same ruling elite of being cry babies over the same issue of lack of economic development and the centralisation of development in Harare?
I mean, we are all suffering equally from this ame Gukurahundi ZANU PF predatory elite; but instead of you joining hands with Mthwakazi provinces in challenging these thieves, you attack us for holding the Gukurahundis to account, despite this being our democratic right, including yours too?
Is there any logic in that – isn’t this twisted logic?
nohate
ask old smith and his selous scouts
nohate
mthwakazi provinces !? my foot ! you are deluded if you think i side with your imperialist drivel. mthwakazi ? seriously ?
nohate
and i care nothing for zanu elites. i care about the whole nation. i know that herbert chitepo led this gallant struglgle up till assasination, i know my people, all of them are gallant. that is why most of the opposition leadership comes from a certain region. we differ differently. notwithstanding your secessionist nonsense is barking up the wrong tree. u want to unite with “us” ? you want kingdom, you want strife, you have nostalgic and can’t get over the impi regalia. move on. you can still be a person without retrogressing everything.
Gen Gwabalanda
They do not travel a lot but travel to Johannesburg is travelling to Johannesburg not travelling a lot to you? have travelled the whole of Zimbabwe to know that Ndebeles do not travel a lot, yes looking for what? we satis with what we have in Matabeleland so leave us alone and go back to Mashonaland we do not need Shonas too much of them now they flooded Botswana even Johanneseburg now flooded let alone London Leceister has become Mbare too, every Makadi as if every body black is named Makadi
David Kasiyamhuka
Well fellas,that’s unity failing on more than one front. Life goes on still.
academic
Soon afta indep wen mashonaland was devolopin…bridges schools clinics etc being built the Ndebeles were busy destroying the infrastructure trying to fight the govt.They didnt noe they were fighting themselves.Noe they ask for dvt unfotunatly da economy is on a downwad spiral.Who shud be blamed?lets luv each otha n muv fowad.
Mutirowafanza
Mbonisi uyasiyangisa mani ngenkulumo zakho ezehlukanisa abantu ngomhlobo. Nxa uswele okokukhuluma thula mani! Yindaba usifaka abantu so? IGukurahundi yehlela wena wedwa yini? Thina lathi safelwa yizihlobo zethu, satshaywa and akutsho ukuthi sizakukhohlwa kumbe sizabaxolela kodwa ukuninda wonke umuntu ngothuvi akuncedi lutho. Thina abanye sithethe amaShona lawo owazonda kangaka ngoba uthando luyisiphofu alukhethi mhlobo. Umntanakho engabuya ekuphathele iShona uzakuthini? Uzakuthi awufuni Gukurahundi emzini wakho yini? Khula mani.
mbonisi
Mutirowafanza
Kanti owalitshela lina bantu ukuthi Gukurahundi kusho iShona ngubani? Angenaphi amaShona koyo le ndaba?
Who in this world told you people that Gukurahundi is about Shona people? Where does that come from? Gukurahundi is, and has always been about ZANU PF, but just why you always bring in the Shona dimension is simply beyond me. ZANU PF is not Shona; Enos Nkala was not Shona; Mark Dube was not Shona; John Nkomo is not Shona; Khaya Moyo is not Shona; Obert Mpofu is not Shona but all these people are ZANU PF, the Gukurahundi party.
So why do you always drag the Shona into this Gukurahundi debate – phendula pleas, I want to know, why? why? why?
Leave the Shona alone!!!
nohate
you have made your point mbonisi. i agree that zanu has made grave mistakes. as long as you never ever brush every shona with the gukuruhundi tag am fine by it. umkwenyana engabuya to marry and he happens to be shona you don’t turn him away for looking like gukurahundi then you would be a real zimbabwean.
mbonisi
nehate
I have never, ever said Shonas are Gukurahundis. I have said Zanu PF are Gukurahundis, therein lies the difference. It is you people who make out all Shonas to be Gukurahundis the moment you see the word GUKURAHUNDI.
This is a ZANU PF tactic meant to silence us from raising the Gukurahundi issue, because we are immediately branded tribalists.
It is the same tactic used against Tswangirayi – just call him a “puppet” so that he doesn’t seek resources from elsewhere to oppose your government; despite them the Gukurahundis doing the same with the Chinese.
Ndebele politicians who differ with Shona politicians are immediately branded tribalists or regionalists so as to silence them. Fortunately we have all seen through these tricks – labelling is part of the Zimbabwean political terrein – we will never be coward!!
nohate
you fool no one mbonisi. but you have not the monopoly on hatred and noise. there is a certain kind of hubris in thinking that your true motives and ideas can be concealed from everyone behind conveniently constructed prose.
shame
@mbonisi
point of correction.
The Dube’s, Moyo’s and Nkomo’s actually have shona DNA in their tongues. These are Karanga captives from Mutapa Kingdom adulterated and co-opted into kalanga or other peripheral Ndebele speaking tribes.Dube means ‘Mbizi’ or Zebra, Moyo is direct comparative for Moyo or ‘Mwoyo’ meaning Heart (The shona emigrated from Uganda/Burundi with that word unudulterated and retained its original meaning) Nkomo is adultery of Ngombe (as retained by nambya even unto Northern Angola & western Zambia) original Karanga word was ‘mombe’. You probably left out the Nyathi’s (Nyati) and Mpofu (Mhofu-for Eland). Please confirm if none of the people you mentioned in your submissions say ‘Ndokubhaya nebhanga langu” meaning ‘zakudhedha leknife yami’ or ‘I will knife you’ In Shona that means ‘ndokubaya nebanga rangu’ You need to pay attention to my philosophical lectures from the Department of ‘Racial Eugenics” and listen closely to some of the people you really think are genuine Ndebele speak in their venecular to understand that your Mtwakazi dreams are remorsefully hopeless. Maybe pay a visit to Plumtree, Gwandaa Hwange -Jambesi-Mossi-Oa-Tunya for self edification. These people are not Khumalo offsprings! You would need speech therapy on most of them to erase their Karanga origins that have been silently passed on from generations to generations. To the point,as you know, Nyongolo Nkomo, father to Louisa was Kalanga (Karanga offshoot), and Nhema hailing from Shurugwi is Korekore/Karanga. I would say the devorce affair is a Karanga issue. KO PANE ASIRI MUKARANGA HERE NHAI MBONISI? Three quarters of Zimbabweans came from Guruuswa (Plenty of Grass)-the kingdom of Mutapa. Do you want to know the geographical location of Guruuswa? Provoke me and I will point to you the Zimbabwean landscape that is monotonously flat,has more grass than trees and has few mountains except in the matonjeni area. I will show you the place! Is it therefore not surprising to hear someone say to Louisa “come home my sister”. Where is ‘home’ for Loiusa? it is as sad a reality as hearing the North American slave traders urge Wely Snipes to ‘come home’ from West Africa. isn’t West Africa the very place from where Wesly Snipes’s nigger grandparents were carted away by the Barclay brothers as slaves?
Shame and a half this life!
Shaft Bigscore
Shame, why waste your knowledge on an ignoramus who is quick to retract his tribalistic views when cornered.
Just take time and investigate how many Ndebeles are complaining about their daughters marrying boGuks and vice versa!
you are just a lost somebody out of touch. Even of the same tribe divorce whether Guks or not, so whats new?
Gen Gwabalanda
Umakhombe amaShona thula wena azakwala nawe kusasa sewa wabona mfazi wesindebeleni eluphalela esiShoneni wena? ungafa always amaShona they have to marry their own that is their gukurahundi mentality “Mkadzi wakumusha” mentality is usabakhwelisa asazi ngokwakho!!!
Shaft Bigscore
Mbonisi kaboni lutho! Do you think uMdhala wethu loMaFuyana were stupid to accept amaLobolo in the4 first place?
What an idiot you are and in any case you would have never been accepted KoNkomo even with your name.
You are a disgrace to your name. You are supposed to be the light and yet you are in darkness! KIKIKIKIKKI
Mutirowafanza
Reason msatanyoko.
nohate
sorry
chitova
so unfortunate, the couple in our eyes were role models, but if they say it was mutual what can we do? on the issue of Ndebele/Shona, I believe that tribalism belonged to those who came before us, our generation should be more enlightened on issues that take us backwards and work on building one nation, after all there’s no Ndebele or Shona in heaven.
nohate
u are right about moving forward but this side of Heaven, you need vigilance. haters are on the prowl in this nation and the time for blissful ignorance is long gone. pray therefore with one eye open….i know aht i am talking about bro.
takawira
you thinking resembles a dull mindset .what does gukurahundi have with divorce .u are a victim of your own thinking
mbonisi
takawira
Like many of your kind, your concerted efforts of always associating Gukurahundi with the Shona will never stop some of us from talking about Gukurahundi.
These ZANU PF tactics have failed in the past and they will continue to fail into the future!!
Mzila
Moderator – in the interest of free speech please publish my previous instalment – vile as it is. See below.
I do not find posting of anonymous comments on online fora of any real value. But they are generally a useful Barometer with which to gauge the MOOD of the nation. Given, there will always be extremist contributions, “submissions” probably a better word for most – judging from their tone. Yes, trading in vulgar and vitriolic diatriabe on Internet fora isn’t a way forward, but views like Reason’s need a rebuttal such as the one I’ve posted previously. Which confirms just how sad a LOT we Zimbabweans are. Having been at the UZ in the 90s – I can’t confirm this to you with a certainity! I recall brainless tribal battles at Campus. To think that the kids involved in those turf battles are today’s LEADERS is sickening to say the least. Old habits die hard. Evidently pure unadulterated animosity is passed through generations. No makeshift ORGAN of National Healing will ever change this mindset – CLEARLY!!!!
Gen Gwabalanda
Who were majority tribalist in the campus? then you will understand why Ndebeles tend to react to that tribalism which also instituational that say its government, in jobs, even in churches so its not a matter of Mbonis and company but the majority tribe is the one not accomodating in anyway but it does not want to see it or they see it and blade it to the victims
shame
@ mbonisi
You are a naked liar mfanami. As naked as Lobengula the day he sold Zimbabwe for a satchet of sugar-like the Fichani twins you are a half naked nigger. Wena usigwala l’sabi izono zakho. Why are you afraid to come out in the open and declare that you hate the shona like they are little devils? Unovenga mashona mupfanha iwewe.You hate even the cups from which they drink! lets be honest about it because beating about the bush isn’t helping anyone.Otherwise you may end up committing suicide from simmering hatred.
Did you just hear yourself say ” I deal with individuals in this world?” Didn’t you say so? But wasn’t it you subscribing to Loiusa that “This is wonderful-Leave the Gukurahundi-you were embarassing us?” Who were you refering to as “embarrasing us” if you don’t deal with groups? Are you two in one”? Unosvikirwa here iwewe? Kanti wena ulo umzimu? Shame and a half! You are worse than last year. Never missed your absence over X-mas. The public media can do without you. Go back for a rest.
mbonisi
@shame
If you are going to live your life hoping to be loved by others, then yours is really a miserable life – I am sorry!!
Gen Gwabalanda
But why Should Shonas be loved in the first lace DO Shona love Ndebeles in the first place? if yes why then botha about the gukurahundis who actual hated the Ndebeles to this day or are one of them?
mbonisi
nohate
You have an inferiority complex, that is why you see tribal hatred even where there is none. We all don’t have to love each other. All we need to do is to appreciate and accept each other, and this is what is missing in Zim today – that is not the same as loving each other.
I like my Shona and Ndebele friends because as I said, I relate to individuals, not groups. I don’t have to like you because you are Ndebele or Shona. I will like you because we can get along and we share similar interests!!
nohate
i just know that i can’t stand arguments based on false premises e.g. the quest for mthwakazi which romanticises the era of kingdom and expect everyone to embrace it unquestioningly.facts change.the kingdom lapsed and for it to return there must of necessity be a recolonisation of shona people with the attendant ill feelings and bitter struggle and bloodshed. can’t you see that ? you are dicing with a very mischiveous notion. the best possible resultsettle this in your mind : gukurahundi was perpertrated by a certain oligarchy and not by an entire people. just don’t you dare forget that because when you do, you are setting yourself up for a big surprise. and don’t say you were not warned.
mbonisi
nohate
You are a heap of emotions, unfortunately – that is why you tend to engage the keyboard/mouth first before your brains. I thought you had since learnt from your mistakes but alas, the impetuousness continues unabated.
My conclusion is that much of your reaction is due to your upbringing. You were told so many unfounded, ill informed stories about Mthwakazi people and you swallowed them hook line and sinker as you grew up. The exaggerated Chigwedere/Mugabe biased and one sided history books about Zim only made matters worse.
You are too sensitive, and you seem to believe wholeheartedly Ndebeles are forever after you or after the Shona – hence you are always on guard.
Its like someone sitting on a fence, or waiting for a time bomb to explode at any time. You have too many prejudices against Mthwakazi people – you don’t even take the initiative to do your own independent research about the things you grew up being told or tought.
Everything you were told or taught it to you GOSPEL!!
nohate
not at all no prejudice. can’t say much except that i am not what you think i am. far from it.
nohate
so now i am but a hapless babe who imbibes everything from the fuehrer and his propaganda machine. how patronising is that ? my upbringing ? mthwakazi is a myth, an illusion sustained by fantasy and no right thinking shona would willingly be a part of it if only because it came about because of imperialism. it is only sustainable as an idea if as you do, one bases it all on nostalgia for the past glory. on that hurdle alone, the notion crumbles because only those that benefitted from it would want it to return. what holds mthwakazi together anyway ? as i said, you are wrong and deluded. the lines are much more blurred than what you think. you started this whole thing mfanami with your dishonest arguments and false logic.
mbonisi
nohate
You were psychologically damaged by Gukurahundi ZANU PF propaganda. Nothing can be done for you at this stage. You will keep looking back whilst the world looks forward. Tribal wars or victimhood is not an exclusively Shona phenomenon, its a global one – it is how you hanlde it that matters.
In the Zim case, a manipulative, predatory leadership has been your curse – they indeed got you when you where still young and succeeded – this is why you will never succeed in getting rid of ZANU PF. They long won you mentally. As they say, “strike the hammer while, the iron is hot”!!
Gen Gwabalanda
These gukurahundis do not learn a thing, the only thing they understand is taura Shona then you are Zimbabwean as soon you start ukukhuluma you a Ndevere full stop and as soon as Shona say you Ndevere finish they have placed you on a rador of some kind, they will never or apreciate what ever you say or do.
nathi
hey mbonisi is not ndebele he is xhosa,uyathetha lomfondini,leave the ndebeles out of this please talk to xhosas & mbonisi their child-enkosi
mbonisi
nohate
There you go again, engaging your keyboard/mouth before your brain.
So what exactly is wrong with calling our home provinces “Mthwakazi provinces”?
So, you obviously prefer the colonial name of Matebeleland, because in your short life/period of existence on this planet you first heard of the name “MTHWAKAZI” being used by Paul Siwela and his secessionist party the MLF? I guess ignorance can indeed be bliss sometimes.
The name MTHWAKAZI predates Siwela and his clique by generations mfowethu, you really need some real education in these things. Should some Manyika guy decide to lead a secessionist party for Manicaland and calls and calls it Samanyika Liberation Front (SLF), are you now going to disown the name SAMANYIKA?
Phendula, please answer me!!
nohate
you are running from your own shadow again.what do you really want ? tell me your ideal geo-political scenario for Zimbabwe ? insulting my intellect is another lazy way out.engage the material issue. come clean mbonisi. what do you stand for ? what do you say about this : “the kingdom lapsed and for it to return there must of necessity be a recolonisation of shona people with the attendant ill feelings and bitter struggle and bloodshed. can’t you see that ? “
mbonisi
What Kingdom are you talking about? We talking provinces and their names here, not Kingdoms – there are no Kingdoms in Zimbabwe!!
You are obsessed with Chigwedere’s divisive historical narrative of our nation. A history that deliberately leaves out the Gukurahundi era of the 1980s, as it exhaults the leadership of one Gukurahundi Mugabe, as the only authentic nationalist and liberator of modern-day Zimbabwe!!
nohate
for the record i cannot leave out that period. some of its victims are my closest people in all the world. who is chigwedere to me ? i did history and still study history for myself. what held mthwakazi together was monarchy wasn’t it ?
mbonisi
nohate
Before the Siwela and the formation of the MLF – why was there no opposition to the name MTHWAKAZI, seeing that it was so commonly used and before 1980 Radio Mthwakazi broadcasted from Montrose studios in Bulwayo with no problems?
Gen Gwabalanda
Are not having chieves installed these days if yes what does that tell you which kindom is there now? I hope you now well if do not I will tell you the current kindom is the Gukurahundi Kingdom are part of it?
nohate
cmon xhosa boy i am waiting
nohate
the same goes for the secessionist movement. on what is it predicated ? tribe, numbers,demographics, past dominion ? zimbabwe has been welded out of bloodshed and that of all its tribal sons and daughters. now i need to know the intellectual underpinning of the secessionist movement. unhappiness with the system of government or perceived tribal hegemony ?
nyasha
can we please debate progressively,can you please stop hate speech
nohate
nyasha as a parting shot, please refer back to all correspondence between me and mbonisi and others and you will see that this discussion was necessary in my opinion. the nhema divorce is emblematic to many people if only because the two married across the tribal divide which precipitated mbonisi’s hate speech. which need tackling. but i have said my peace unless someone needs to correct me. i am not infallible i know.
mbonisi
nohate
No, you lie again. It is the marriage to a Gukurahundi (a political outfit, not a tribal one) that I was referring to, and not across the tribal divide that led to the various exchanges between you and me.
It is your sensitivities that made you to inteprete Gukurahundi to mean Shona, and therefore a tribal divide.
You are wrong, and a victim of not only circumstances but ZANU PF Gukurahundi propaganda. I profusely sympathise with your case – you are not alone!!
nohate
your sin is hubris. and the deception that you are not deceived is your main malady. you are irredeemable in that sense.
Gen Gwabalanda
you are the only problem you do not know
nyasha
chigwetere history is both divisive and in correct,but it surprises me bto hear people basing their urguments on it.
mbonisi
nohate
I will never be worried about your interpretation of my motives – that is your problem. It is what I truly believe in that is my concern, not your interpretation of what I say.
The human mind is too complicated – being influenced by so many cultural, and socio-economic-politico factors that are beyond its control.
It is your upbringing that leads you to interprete what I write in the manner you do. That is obviouslya psychological problem, that probably needs some psychological reconditioning – a total mental paradigm shift.
Its like the mental condition that dominates most blacks – that puts us always on guard against whites – no matter how well meaning a white person might be. Something at the back of our minds tells us there might be some racist motives in his actions or in what he says.
That I cannot do much about for you, only you can do something about that – otherwise you continue wallowing in your sensitivities and prejudices!!
nohate
i rest my case.
mbonisi
Thanks for the discussion. At least we all appreciate that reflex actions or being overly sensitive does not always make for a good and intellectually provocative debate.
Lets all avoid this by first getting ourselves well informed of the true historical contexts of the issues under discussion before diving in with our prejudices and sensitivities!!
nohate
i posed a number of questions you couldn’t engage but you merely used stonewalling, insults and obfuscation to elude exposure. you are not as smart as you believe. i busted you a long time ago. i slayed your giant. there is nothing left to say when your false logic lies blown to smithereens.
mbonisi
nohate
I thought you had concluded?
Please give me the examples from the above discussion of the stonewalling; insults; obfuscation?
Sometimes – there is wisdom in admitting defeat!
Gen Gwabalanda
Mbonisi do appologies to these embecils no matter how good you talk or say they will never appreciate any thing from none Shona that is their Gukurahundi mentality.
Tsvimbonyoro Munyoro
Its you Ndebele guys who always brings up these tribal issues. What exactly is your problem? Shaka chased you away & I wonder why you wanna impose yourselves into our beautiful Zimbabwe. If you are not happy in Zim, then trackback to SA but moitawo zviri nani kwete kunoshatisa zita reZimbabwe nemabiro amuri kuita ikoko.
mbonisi
@Tsvimbonyoro Munyoro
Stop talking nonsense – go back to the beginning and see who started the tribal debates, stop being biased and lazy!!
Gen Gwabalanda
That one is dream you never ever realise in life time or death time or what ever state of life, When Shonas and Gukurahundis track back to Burundi?
Chisa
he he matebeleland is underdeveloped; which place in Zim is developed
mbonisi
@Chisa
So why do you keep quiet about your lack of development?
Chisa
@mbonisi
u u keep talking abt it, wht have been done then.
I thot unoonesa as your name suggests.
mbonisi
@Chisa
1. Chinese funding for the Zambezi pipeline has been arranged;
2. Mtshabezi pipeline is now oozing water for Bulwayo;
3. Joshua Nkomo International Airport rebuilding is continuing;
4. Devolution is now in the draft constitution and we are not for turning on this one;
5. Mthwakazi people are guaranteed a vice-presidency even in the Gkurahundi party ZANU PF, yet the Manyika might never smell the presidency in a centuary to come;
6. Welshman Ncube sits with in SADC conferences.
We are Mthwakazi, we push a hard bargain – we don’t just keep quiet for the sake of so-called peace; tribal solidarity and the fear of being labelled!!
Nkululeko
Mbonisi; Mbonisi: Nohate : Nohate viva guys viva ILike both of u wether shona nor ndebele you make good speaks !!!!!!!!!!!!!!.
Dawu
My brothers and sisters in the LORD, Christ when askedby the Scibes what His imput was on the Mosaic letter of divorce, He says “It was not so in the beggining” and latter He says “He hates divorce”.Therefore our LORD and Saviour is saying “I did not create divorce”.But due to our fallen state, we find ourselves in it.Divorce is not a sin, but when you decide to remarry, a spiritual problem occures which is now pepertiual adultery.Divorce has no tribe or because of mix of tribes, its “from the devil”.Therefore lets guard our mouths on passing blame to tribes insteady of shaming the source of evil which is Lucifer on an otherwise holy thing which fore resemble the marriage we will for ever have with Christ.Stop insulting each other.
Mairos
Leave other people’s business, let’s learn to mind our own business.
proudly zimbabwean
@ mbonisi & nohate thank u 4 the lively debate it was very enlightening 4 u both raised valid points although once or twice u lost the plots.
nkulumane
mbonisi is a fool who does not understand the physics of war. the so called gukurahundi was a reaction by zanu to threats from nkomo and his zapu. so in every wall there are casualties and in this case it happened that many of them were recorded on the ndebele side but shonas also lost their dear once in that civil war so let no man try to play the victim here bcoz victims were recorded on both sides. so no man should be held accountable for the death of those ndebeles because it was war. also mbonisi u should undetstand that mugabe and nkomo finally came to their senses and signed the unity accord, so zanupf is not made up of shonas only but ndebeles also are there, nkomo the one also responsible for the war was part of that zanupf which means even the divotcing daugher has a higher probability of being zanu pf, are u also saying nkomo is a gukurahundi psn? think bfore u act my friend. so u and other tribalists dont expect an apollogy from mugabe or any shona for that matter.
Gen Gwabalanda
Nkulumane you are a fool and you also greatly ill informed about the killing of people you call war or Nkomo was disturbing the country a common studity a lot of gukurahundi always give as an excuse without understanding or finding out what happened WHY YOU SHONAS ARE SO IGNORANT ABOUT GUKURAHUNDI to point of defending the evil such as Gukurahundi?
nkulumane
gen gwabalanda, its town to think with your head now. mugabe/zanu had more seats 57 than zapu 20. so automatically mugabe was at the top. nkomo refused the post of deputy prime minister bcoz he was planning a war to topple mugabe so when nkomo started the war zanu was already prepared. there was no reason mugabe cld have just moved and say war against ndebeles, dissidents. any resonable head of state would do that. u should unxerstand that the effects of war are felt by the smallest man. its unfortunate that some shona brothers and also a greator number of ndebeles were killed but thats war. so glen grow up and get to know thst gukurahundi was a reaction to an action. next tym give facts to ehatever u re going to say and stop being a little fool
Tsano
Sando dzese kuna Nkulumane na NoHate
gono
Mbonisi inhinhi, mukamuteedzera hameno zvenyu. Garai muchiziva kuti anebenzi nderake……!
gono
“@Nohate.I will never be worried about your interpretation of my motives – that is your problem. It is what I truly believe in that is my concern, not your interpretation of what I say.
The human mind is too complicated – being influenced by so many cultural, and socio-economic-politico factors that are beyond its control.
It is your upbringing that leads you to interprete what I write in the manner you do. That is obviouslya psychological problem, that probably needs some psychological reconditioning – a total mental paradigm shift.
Its like the mental condition that dominates most blacks – that puts us always on guard against whites – no matter how well meaning a white person might be. Something at the back of our minds tells us there might be some racist motives in his actions or in what he says.
That I cannot do much about for you, only you can do something about that – otherwise you continue wallowing in your sensitivities and prejudices!!”
This was Mbonisi reacting to Nohate. For a moment I thought it was coming from someone else!
I latter realised it was a confession , coz all those attributes fit nicely on Mbonisi! Thats why I said earlier that Mhengeramumba taakuiziva…..tajaiirirana nayo!
Ingwenya enhle
Misunu yaMatshona lonke,,, liphila ngamagundwane MaSwina ndini migodoyi
Eugene Matikiti
Guys you are small. You sound like Republicans and Democrats who are failing to rule a country.
wool hats g star wool hats
I was thinking of publishing or posting online some of my articles I’ve written for school but can’t afford to copyright them. If they are in my school paper, do I hold any ownership over them or are they protected by law?.
RNA Drops
Can I just say what a aid to find somebody who truly is aware of what theyre speaking about on the internet. You positively know how one can deliver a problem to light and make it important. More folks have to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant imagine youre no more common since you positively have the gift.
make money binary options
EasyBinaryCash.com – Learn how to make 1000’s of dollars a month from home. The secret to make money online is reveled here. Binary Options is the way to make money online!
air jordan
Thanks for taking the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and then love learning more on this topic. If possible, as you gain expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more information? It’s extraordinarily helpful for me.
Link manager LinkMan
Attractive portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact loved account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for your augment and even I fulfillment you access consistently fast.
moncler jacken damen
I really appreciate your help, it is very useful for me,you will get good grades!
美女做愛情色视频
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
I’m quite sure I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck
for the next!