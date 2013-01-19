Man murders cousin for proposing love to his wife

A MAN from Bhazha, Matobo, allegedly fatally stabbed his cousin, accusing him of proposing love to his wife and tried to flee to Botswana after the incident, a Bulawayo magistrate heard on Tuesday.
REPORT BY SILAS NKALA STAFF REPORTER
Jeconiah Moyo (18) appeared before magistrate Thobekile Mkhosana facing murder charges and was remanded in custody to January 29.
The court heard that on January 9 this year Moyo had a quarrel with Thembani Ncube after he accused his cousin of proposing love to his wife Thembelani Ncube.
The quarrel degenerated into a fight and Moyo produced a knife which he used to stab Ncube in the shoulder.
Ncube died on the spot and Moyo reportedly fled from the scene before attempting to escape to Botswana where he used
to stay.
Classifieds.co.zw
He was, however, arrested some 70km from the village on his way to the neighbouring country.
In his warned-and-cautioned statement, Moyo said he went to Ncube’s home armed with a kitchen knife and knocked the door, but his cousin allegedly refused to open.
He said he later woke his aunt up, only identified as Dorcas, and asked her to wake Ncube up.
Moyo said Ncube opened the door when the aunt knocked.
“I entered and warned him to stop proposing love to my wife, but aunt restrained me and I got out of the room,” said Moyo.
“Thembani started insulting me and I called him to come out. When he came out I slapped and punched him. When he charged at me, I produced a knife with the intention to stab him in the arm, but I missed and stabbed him in the shoulder.”
Tigeremhandu
Ahh a sad story sure,but mbonisi should have done something, now the mthwakazi are killing each other ,so sad huh.
Anonymous
Yu just have to ruin the commenting by insulting others and writing nonses huh?
Tawanda
Sad story. Now he has to leave the same woman at the mercy of other wolves who will salivate at the abandoned pair of legs
Pepe
Did yu get the age right mr Editor, cant believe it, an 18year old man is used to stay in Botswana leaving his wife in Zim. the man or is t a boy is too young to be married and behave responsibly.
Anonymous
Hang the murderder gentlmen. Judges- you must send a strong message against knife culture. The Police must be empowered to stop and search people to get rid of dangerous weapons…
Vakeni
Where was mbonisi hiding when his cousin was butchering his cousin. Typical mthwakazi culture. During the Smith regime the okapi knive was declare a dangerous weapon and banned because the mtkhwakazi were always butchering each other. But mbonisi will blame gukurahundi for the provocation that led his cousin to butcher the other
Matoto
Vakeni u ar real stupid even th shona do commit muder. Where u wen yo brother was butchering her wives becoz they had complained of being not satisfied sexually. Stop insultin others u nikampup
make money online
EasyBinaryCash.com – Learn how to make 1000’s of dollars a month from home. The secret to make money online is reveled here. Binary Options is the way to make money online!
Twitter23
Hi, just wanted to say i liked this article. it was practical. keep on posting.
nike shox shoes women shox torch
I had this page bookmarked a while in the past but my PC crashed. I have since gotten a new one together with it took me a while to come across this! I also in fact like the design though.
Link manager LinkMan
Excellent site. Plenty of helpful info here. I am sending it to a few buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thanks for your sweat!
g
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account helped me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this
your broadcast provided bright transparent concept