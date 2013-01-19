Man murders cousin for proposing love to his wife

A MAN from Bhazha, Matobo, allegedly fatally stabbed his cousin, accusing him of proposing love to his wife and tried to flee to Botswana after the incident, a Bulawayo magistrate heard on Tuesday.



REPORT BY SILAS NKALA STAFF REPORTER

Jeconiah Moyo (18) appeared before magistrate Thobekile Mkhosana facing murder charges and was remanded in custody to January 29.

The court heard that on January 9 this year Moyo had a quarrel with Thembani Ncube after he accused his cousin of proposing love to his wife Thembelani Ncube.

The quarrel degenerated into a fight and Moyo produced a knife which he used to stab Ncube in the shoulder.

Ncube died on the spot and Moyo reportedly fled from the scene before attempting to escape to Botswana where he used

to stay.

He was, however, arrested some 70km from the village on his way to the neighbouring country.

In his warned-and-cautioned statement, Moyo said he went to Ncube’s home armed with a kitchen knife and knocked the door, but his cousin allegedly refused to open.

He said he later woke his aunt up, only identified as Dorcas, and asked her to wake Ncube up.

Moyo said Ncube opened the door when the aunt knocked.

“I entered and warned him to stop proposing love to my wife, but aunt restrained me and I got out of the room,” said Moyo.

“Thembani started insulting me and I called him to come out. When he came out I slapped and punched him. When he charged at me, I produced a knife with the intention to stab him in the arm, but I missed and stabbed him in the shoulder.”

