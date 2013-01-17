KFC eyes return to Zim

YUM! Restaurants International continues to expand the footprint of its KFC brand on the African continent, with plans to add stores in Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe this year, the company said on Monday.
“Africa is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing regions globally and KFC is fully committed to harnessing this opportunity and building a sustainable business model on the continent,” said Bruce Layzell, KFC general manager of new African markets.
Global brands are progressively looking to emerging markets to offset sluggish growth in traditional economies‚ and Africa presents a compelling investment case for retailers. The Economist Intelligence Unit predicts that by 2030‚ Africa’s top 18 cities could have a combined spending power of $1,3-trillion.
One of the main drivers of Africa’s growth spurt is the increasing pace of urbanisation and consumerisation.
The number of KFC restaurants in new African markets grew to 63 at the end of last year, in countries such as Angola, Nigeria, Malawi and Ghana. The figure excludes South Africa, Egypt, Morocco and Mauritius, which, if included, brings the total number of KFC restaurants on the continent to almost 900 outlets.
Local company Famous Brands, whose portfolio includes Wimpy, Debonairs Pizza and Steers, said heightened interest from prospective franchisees continued in the rest of Africa.
The company has outlets in more than 15 African countries including Nigeria, Ghana and Zambia.
There is a caveat: Africa is not an easy place to do business. Key risks include the lack of real estate‚ currency volatility‚ high taxes‚ corruption and red tape.
According to Spur Corporation CEO Pierre van Tonder, African expansion is made out to sound like it’s a pot of gold.
“But whatever you think is going to take 12 months there actually takes you 24 months. You need to be a facilitator in developing Africa‚ you need to be flexible‚ and you cannot take your corporate governance baggage out of South Africa and expect to develop in Africa‚” Van Tonder said last year.
Famous Brands CEO Kevin Hedderwick said: “We’ve been in Africa for 12 years, we are not like those guys who just started there yesterday. We’ve paid our school fees — it’s a tough place to trade.”
Tatenda
Hokoyo nemaGMO
mavi
remember of the indeginisation policy. are you prepared enough.
nero
i hope they’ll use locally farmed chickens. the chickens in our neighbours’ kfc outlets do not taste like chickens are supposed to
Mwalimu
If it does not taste like chicken don’t buy it. You have Chicken slice, Chickenza, Chicken Inn, Mai Joni’s Caravan Chicken feet, etc to choose from!
chich
Kine kusima Ma GMO here ? Maybe Inscor wil feel the competition coz there starndards are very low .Chicken yavo is not fresh at times and inenge isina kuibva
Igwe
We have got enough food outlets for now in Zimbabwe I think, kana zvanetsa tongodya ramai bhoyi kumba.
Simba
That is probably true, though KFC has an advantage. Many of us in Zimbabwe, and especially those from Harare have lived over seas on and off for years. Over there we got to like fast food outlets like KFC. Which, in my humble opinion has delicious food.
My wife, on the other hand, hates “junk food”. She may have a point. KFC sells fried chicken, chips and burgers mostly. Not healthy food at all really.
Though I think there is something wrong with our diet in Zimbabwe. Most of our elderly woman (and even many middle aged woman) are over weight and suffer from blood pressure disieses and diabetes. Why? We use way too much salt, sugar and we eat way to much “starch”. There should, ideally, according to scientists who study such things, a balance on the plate. So 1/3 starch (sadza, rice, pasta). 2/3 vegetables (onions, tomatoes, rape etc.) and 1/3 meat.
-Simba
meme
We need mo international fast food outlets,maybe our local ones will improve the quality of food and services they offer,clearly those against kfc have only ever eaten at chicken inn and chicken slice,get out more and discover that there is more to chicken than the crap we have no choice but eating
Themba
Don’t be a fool. Containment is wrong for locals, yet okay for the foreign. no-one is supposed to be doing business with local companies, as far as Zidera is concerned, so what is KFC wanting to do. is it money driven, or hunger to give out food to a poverty striken population. If its about money, this then should be on partnerships throughout Africa. Farmers in the US as the traditional suppliers will be given the first opportunity to supply, simple logic. Secondly, they will take the money back, for its more for synergies, leveraging and real estate. understand that they we are okay, if not then, all you see if chicken.
Themba
secondly, they will take the money back to the US, for its more about synergies, leveraging and real estate. understand that then we are okay. if not then, all you see is chicken.
dim
They are investing in more cancer; diabitic; obesity scourge.surely they are adding more trouble than good(considering our health care is not ready for all the trouble they are coming with). We have lost many loved ones due to these junk food manufacturer. Only undertaker will rejoice
Themba
Who cares about Africans, except when it benefits their pockets. KFC is nothing special, its simply good marketing. If Africans are serious, taste Chicken Slice first and then next time you are in South Africa compare it with KFC. Chicken Slice chicken is better by miles/kms. This is not bias, but fact, its just spices nothing else special. This is not investment, but a complete Americanisation of taking our hard earned cash back to the US. The Americans have never given us anything of benefit, its all propaganda, through their movies. Facts are painful at times. I approached these KFC Franchisers 5 years ago for SADC, and they said its not a future growth area for them, its because they didnt want to give the control to someone else, except themselves and their kin to be the bosses, reverse colonialism. Like it or hate it that is the truth.
Shez
Chicken Slice is the best…inonaka veduwee
zvokwadi
so true, chicken slice is far SUPERIOR…asi pamaIcecream n other stuff vakapengawo zvavo
Nalleen
Pizze slice is disgusting. The cheese isn’t real and the “olive oil” on the mediteranian pizze isn’t real olive oil! How can you use fake olive oil on a med pizza?
Simba
The Americans have never given you anything of benifit? I think you might be wrong there my friend.
– An American invented the motorcar.
– An American invented electricity.
– An American invented the light bulb.
– An american invented the computer.
– A dual citizen American/Canadian, Alexander Graham Bell, invented the telephone.
I do like KFC but to be honest, under pressure from my wife, I am not allowed to eat junk food.
-Simba
Simba
You have the tone of a racist in your writing my friend. Why do you always think you’re the victim and the big bad Americans over seas are out to get you and steal your money?
The Chinese are much more exploitive than the Americans.
The Americans voted for an African American president.
Do you think the Chinese would allow an African to rule in their country? The would never even allow one of their daughters, even a poor one, to marry a black man. Yet in white majority countries the white people don’t mind if their sons or daughers marry Africans. They just look at each person as an individual and assess their qualities.
The market will tell if people prefer KFC to Chicken Slice. What do you think of Nandos success in Zimbabwe? It is far more up scale and up market then both Chicken Slice and KFC. Don’t forget, we also have 3, 4, and 5 star restauraunts in Zimbabwe, which cater to an elite clientele that probably wouldn’t be caught dead in KFC, Chicken Slice or Nandos!
-Simba
Themba
KFC is a conduit for amercian companies. we should not allow any products to be imported from outside Africa, and the chickens should be grown on this continent. we are not going to be bailing out american farmers at our expense. They refused to import our chickens, saying they wont be fresh enough for their consumers, what about us. American this american that, those days are over. we dont need their chickens or their companies, we are able to do our own.
Jongwe Rachembera
Umm I dont think the chickens will be flown in from USA, thats not practical. KFC will identify a local chicken producer that meets their standards just like McDonalds do in places like China and South Africa where they have a local farmer breed beef cattle for their burgers. I do however agree that we should support local companies but in a free market there should be a variety of players for choice and encourage competition that improves quality and price to the consumer.
Tariro
You must be an idiot to think they would transport chickens from America! Oh my God, you must be mad!
bradley
Taura zvako Tariro.through these discusions i have just come to a very disturbing realization that there are realy a lot of stupid people in this country.vamwe tiri kutoona an oppotunity vamwe vanongogara vachiona ma threats ha zanu yauraya pfungwa dze vanhu.
MJ
maybe chicken inn can improve their standards coz mazi chicken avo anogwarisa nemazi chips acho angati anochekwa nesanhu akatsva zvawo
Tototo
We do not need anymore fast foods please!
sky
i read the story in “business day” and there was mention of the word Zimbabwe just once in the first paragraph
zvokwadi
NO TO KFC!!! I support Zim’s change in FDI policy, Americans are after profit, period! Last i checked ey didnt intend to use Zim chickens, vaida kutipa maGMO ekuSA. That was an insult, ey want us to promote them buy buyng eir product bt ey dont want to promote our poultry industry??? Besides a bit of blue collar employment wht else do ey have to offer? Dai zvikaramba, ndabva ndaita hasha mhani, nxa
Mutoko
People should be free to buy their chickens where ever they want to. What if I told your granny, the sweet old lady who is a cross border trader, not to buy clothes from Moza or Bots or Zambia?
People buy chickens from SA because they save money that way and so make more of a profit. That profit is spent here, in Zimbabwe, and so are the wages of the employees. So it benifits everyone.
Are the politicians and wealthy businessmen drinking local beer? Some of them are importing fine Scotch whiskey from Scotland.
It is true we have to support our local farmers so we can put the agricultural sector back at the top of world standards, but you cannot force people to buy your expensive second grade chickens.
If someone starts to sell free range (the chickens are not caged up during their lifetime, but foam free on a large farm), grain fed, organic chickens.
Gono Rinotunga
Yaaaah muchingouya chete,tinokutambirai neOperation Waivepi.I hope they will abide ti Indegenisation Policies.Or else Katsvukukuviri will be wailting.hahahahahahahahahaha
Tsano
Am jus wondering where those MDC muggots are who always support anything Western on American. Apa vazoona kuti dont take Zimboz for a ride kuda kungojuruja mari yedu chete isu tichiti yes baas. Gore rino munowatya. Ngatidyei slice vamameh katsi dzevanhu.. KFC hailume. Huku inomura after two days shuwa? Nxaaaaah mhani
Wilbert
If we ban competition what are doing? Are we agents of monopolys? Is that good for us? Whats all the talk about us joining coomesa free trade? I dont think we need a rocket scientist to answer these questions. KFC u are welcome.
Gono Rinotunga
@ Wilbert …..do you still remember we had this KFC in Hre,vakavhara kamba yavo nekuti zvinhu zvainge zvaoma,Ko nhasi vaoneyi.
favored
Some people act like as if they have forgotten that Zimbabwean companies also invest and export to other countries. Think people THINK!
zvokwadi
id rather support a cmpany thats 100pc local. Iko kuda zvinhu zvekunze is whats killing our local industry. Ese multinationals varikutsvaga mari period, enda kunyika dzavo n try doing e same n u wl c tht eir laws are tighter than ourz. U got mind fukd by eir rigorous marketing tactics my friend. Think favored THINK!
mashona sibanda
Some of the above comments are really shallow.Clearly the person holding the franchise is in business to make profit.KFC as a business can be owned 100% by a Zimbo-it is his own business and the only portion that ends up in America is the fee for the franchise in much the same way that one would pay the same fee for Wimpy,Nando’s or Spar.It is ludicrous to think that chickens would be flown from America-it makes no business sense.If the writers have been following the story they would have read that the potential KFC franchiser was requesting to have duty waivered for importation of chickens from SA which I personally would not agree with.What is needed is a local producer to breed and supply the chickens locally provided the unit costs are competitive compared to imported ones including excise duty.Clearly if the landed cost of chicken after duty is still cheaper than the unit cost of a local bird,then unfortunately the imported chicken would be a more attractive proposition.I have lived in a country where the different types of chicken are marketed by different companies and in the end of the day it boils down to taste and there will be days when one prefers one type to the other.The biggest downfall in Zim is that there is little or no competition for the consumer to have a choice coupled with appauling customer care:each time I am back home I am shocked more by the poor customer care than the poor quality of the food
alias
yes, lets be like south africa, the land where independence is merely a word and al the major industries are dominated nevarungu. Plus no where in the article was it stated that a Zimbo was buyng e franchise n paying royalties. FDI policy is there to PROTECT the country. If u gv ese multinationals too much power vanotanga kuita political lobbying and influencing legislation thereby ctrlng e entire economy. Either ey adhere to 51% local ownership and source eir chickens localy or hamba bak to whr ey came frm.
