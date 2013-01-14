DeMbare on the verge of losing Mukamba

Dynamos are also on the verge of losing Denver Mukamba to Bidvest Wits after the player passed his medicals last Thursday.
He will be assessed by new Clive Barker during the four-team tournament that will feature Wits, Supersport, Platinum Stars and Moroka Swallows on January 26.
The midfielder had already been left out of the Champions League squad.
Bothsides
Dynamos on the verge of becoming rich through mukamba deal
NGONI MAJAYA
Ngambolumawo!
Gudo
I think mfana mamunyanyira publicity uyu.This destroys players aaaah!. Mark my words.
