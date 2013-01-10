Crocodile spotted at Khami Dam

THE Bulawayo City Council has advised the public to be on high alert following reports that a lone crocodile has been spotted at the local authority’s waterworks at Khami Dam.



Report by Sheryleen Masuku Own correspondent

Council spokesperson Bongiwe Ngwenya confirmed the reports, adding the reptile had been seen at the Southern Areas Treatment Works and disused water treatment works at the dam.

“We are working extremely hard to make sure we identify where it is, trap it and move it to a safer habitation,” she said.

Ngwenya, however, said the local authority’s employees had not seen the reptile, “but efforts to hunt it down and move it to a safer habitation were already in progress following the reports”.

“We would like to request for members of the public who may have seen it to notify council as soon as possible so that they move it to a safer place,” she said.

Khami Dam is popular for fishing activities in the city.

