Comment: Let’s get sport working

As we waved goodbye to 2012, we believe this year should give us better fortunes in the sporting fraternity that, unfortunately, ended on a sad note with the passing on of Highlanders and Warriors legend Adam Ndlovu.

NewsDay Editorial

The year 2012 was a tumultuous one that saw Zimbabwe’s most supported sport – football – failing to rise to expected heights despite what seemed to be easy chances to qualify for both the 2012 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The last-hurdle curse struck in October 2011 when the Warriors fell 2-1 to the Cape Verde Islands and then in November 2012 when they fell 2-0 to Angola to bow out of the two editions respectively, amid the long-running Asiagate match-fixing saga.

The Under-17 and Under-20 junior national teams failed to fulfil their youth championship fixtures leaving them with three-year bans from the Confederation of African Football who do not tolerate any nonsense, especially from countries in Southern Africa.

So as we start the New Year, we want better organisation in all sports, but in particular football. Let’s forget about the Asiagate saga —those found guilty have been punished enough, some have paid their fines, some have failed while others have appealed.

Let us leave that to due process and concentrate on results on the field of play.

It was saddening to note that during the 2012 season, there was a whole lot of talk of tribalism on the Zifa Board and more so this was propagated by some in the media fraternity simply because then national coach Rahman Gumbo had been given the reins.

People, this year, must focus on credentials and criticise performance and not place of origin of that particular coach. This tribalism nonsense is flimsy, tired and often used by small minds to hide their own inadequacies when compared to others.

We need focus, from the fans, football administrators and the media because we have one goal — to see the success of the national teams.

Going forward, we also believe the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee has a duty to start preparations for Rio 2016 Olympic Games now rather than later following the dismal failure in London last year.

They have three years to do so and we will not accept any excuses given this long period.

Athletes should be identified now, resources put in place and not some late fundraising dinners which do not, in anyway, assist in training and camping of the athletes.

The tired excuse of lack of corporate support reflects dysfunctional structures at sports organisations across the country and we would like to say, unfortunately, for those cry-baby leaders 2013 will just be a year to shape up or ship out.

We are happy to start the year with new leadership at the helm of the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe and possibly the new Boxing Board of Control which should be put in place anytime soon. The boxing board, which was just as old as Zimbabwe, had taken the sport to new depths of failure.

We wish everyone a good sporting year and wish Dynamos – Zimbabwe’s only representative in the Caf Champions League – all the best this year.