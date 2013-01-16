Churches call for peaceful polls

THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has called for free and fair elections in the country, challenging voters to carefully assess progress made to date in implementing outstanding reforms.
Report by Khanyile Mlotshwa Staff Reporter
ZCC also challenged all Zimbabweans to play a significant role in shaping a more secure future for coming generations by participating in the referendum on the new constitution and general elections.
In a pastoral letter released yesterday under the theme, Work for Peace In Zimbabwe: Pray for It! Speak It! Spread It! Do It!, the church challenged the State to avoid regressing to the dark period of June 27 2008, where violence was used as a tool of coercion.
“We must avoid bloodshed like what happened in 2008,” the council said.
“We hope and pray that the next elections will not result in a disputed and bloody process leading to another negotiated settlement.”
The church body applauded calls for peace and tolerance which have been repeatedly uttered by the principals of the inclusive government.
“We want to implore the principals to translate the calls into concrete action through their political party structures and processes,” the ZCC said in the pastoral letter.
“Pronouncements by political leaders encouraging peace will remain unconvincing and hollow if their structures continue to instigate violence in communities.
“We call upon the nation to take heed of such calls and work tirelessly to translate them into concrete actions.
“Genuine peace can only result if it is everyone’s responsibility as aptly stated in the motto by the Organ on National Healing Reconciliation and Integration that ‘Peace begins with me. Peace begins with you. Peace begins with us’.”
The ZCC called for reconciliation, adding it “is not an isolated event, but a process, which involves deep engagement and the honest search of one’s heart and intentions for truth in love so that the wounds of division and hatred may be healed”.
