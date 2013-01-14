BMX Series for Bulawayo

BULAWAYO will host the first 2013 BMX Inter-provincial Series on January 26 at Busters BMX Club.

The competition will be used as part of the preparations for the World BMX Championships set for New Zealand in July.

President of the national association, Andrew Donaldson, yesterday told NewsDay Sport that they were expecting more than 50 riders for the event.

“We are having our first competition in Bulawayo on January 26. We are expecting about 50 riders from the ages six and under to the cruiserweight from around the country. Firstly, we are going to use the competition to prepare for a regional competition to be held in South Africa in April. We also have the World Championships coming up in July in New Zealand. We need to prepare for that as well.”

He added: “We usually start preparing for the competition in March, but this year we are starting on February 1 so that we have more time to prepare for the World Championships.”

Donaldson said the competition would feature junior riders who represented Zimbabwe in the World Championships in England last year.

Tyala-Shae Donaldson, Brandon Mason, Matt Denslow, Claudia Pieterson and Kirsten Du Plooy represented Zimbabwe in England.

The seniors category will feature riders who include Penias Thentani, Tawanda Marova, Dylan Prinslow and Bulawayo rider Pete Johnson, whom Donaldson said they were expecting to do well since it was the riders’ home territory.

Scott Donaldson will participate in the seniors ranks having moved from the juniors, while the cruiser division has Keagan Ellse, Andrew Manjira and Tatenda Maramba. Donaldson said they were looking forward to a great year in the sport.

“We expect a lot of success this year. In the past, we have come with trophies in such competitions so we expect that to continue. We will also start our preparations for the World Championships early so we expect to do better than before,” he said.

