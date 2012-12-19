Don’t play into Zanu PF dirty hands

The outpouring of grief following the death of soccer legend Adam Ndlovu was a timely reminder that there are still some things that unite us as Zimbabweans.

Opinion by Kholwani Nyathi

Ndlovu died on Sunday morning in an accident near Victoria Falls that left his younger brother Peter seriously injured.

The sad news started filtering in to the social media a few minutes after the horrific crash and there were a lot of conflicting versions on Peter’s condition.

At one point, some people wrote on Twitter and Facebook that he was in a comma while others went to the extent of claiming he had actually died.

There was speculation over who was behind the wheel at the time of the calamity, with some media organisations taking a cue from the social media and falsely reporting that it was Adam who had been driving.

People literally got carried away and forgot that despite the Ndlovu brothers being celebrities, they had families that were still trying to come to terms with Adam’s untimely demise.

Sunday was a reminder that what makes social media great can also make it dangerous.

The so-called “Arab Spring” that saw long-oppressed citizens in Egypt, Tunisia and Libya rising up against once seemingly invincible regimes, was attributed to the use of social media.

Some progressive Zimbabweans used social media to call for due State recognition for Adam, with hundreds calling for him to be declared a national hero.

Former teammates of the two legends also made use of social media to convey their condolences while wishing Peter a speedy recovery.

One of the websites after tracking conversations on social networks, wrote that the tragedy “has at least reminded the football world to appreciate the significant impact Peter made in southern African and English football”.

However, the fact that the Internet has always been a source of unverifiable information, makes self discipline among users an absolute necessity, especially in times of tragedies like the one that befell the nation over the weekend.

If not well handled, Twitter and Facebook can become dangerous sources of rumour as much as they are great tools that give people – especially in countries such as Zimbabwe – a voice to express themselves freely.

The misrepresentations about Peter were also a sad reminder of the several rumours in the past about Vice-President John Nkomo’s alleged demise.

Nkomo’s family has, on more than two occasions, been forced to go on record that the VP, who is battling cancer, is in fact, still alive.

I was not surprised to hear Information, Media and Publicity minister Webster Shamu calling for the regulation of the Internet and new media platforms.

Shamu told a visiting Chinese delegation that “it was important to instil in citizens and the journalism fraternity progressive values” so that they appropriately exercise citizen journalism.

The minister claimed “the so-called citizen journalism facet of the new media means everyone has the potential to disseminate information that is not sometimes accurate or desirable, information which may indeed be in total disregard of the national interest and lead to uncalled for internal strife in a country”.

Zanu PF’s fear of social media is not a secret and people must not give the party an excuse to resort to its unorthodox means of controlling information.

Fears that Zanu PF will try to control what Zimbabweans can do and not do on the Internet are not unfounded.

The party already uses Chinese equipment to jam signals of radio stations run by exiled Zimbabwean journalists, so that Zimbabweans continuously feed on obnoxious Zanu PF propaganda manufactured by ZBC.

China blocked both Facebook and Twitter in 2009 when they started gaining a foothold in the country because authorities feared they would become hotbeds of debates and discussions on sensitive issues.

Zanu PF is also a party with a siege mentality and its lack of understanding of the power of social media could see us going the China way.

However, Zimbabweans must not invite draconian measures by failing to practice self-censorship while using the social media.

knyathi@newsday.co.zw

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw