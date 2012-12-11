Cop jailed 15 years for rape

A CHINHOYI cop will rue the day he laid his hands on a 20-year-old woman after regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa slapped him with a 15-year jail term for rape yesterday.
REPORT BY CHARLES LAITON SENIOR COURT REPORTER
The police officer Lawrence Mashonganyika (29) will, however, serve an effective 10-year jail term after five years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.
In passing sentence, the magistrate concurred with prosecutor Tracy Mundanga that Mashonganyika deserved a custodial sentence given that he had committed a heinous offence by invading the woman’s privacy.
Mundanga also castigated Mashonganyika for getting the name of the police force into disrepute.
“The accused’s case is aggravated in that he is a law enforcing agent, a duly attested member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police. He does not mind giving a bad name to the office,” Mundanga said.
Classifieds.co.zw
Addressing the court in mitigation, Mashonganyika pleaded for mercy and told the magistrate he was a father of five children — each from a different mother.
The court heard that the incident that landed the cop in trouble occurred during the night of August 26 this year.
Mashonganyika met the woman with whom he grew up with in the same neighbourhood and the two had a general discussion.
The court heard Mashonganyika later asked the woman to accompany him to his brother’s house on the pretext that he wanted to collect his cellphone.
Upon arrival at the house, Mashonganyika invited the woman claiming he wanted her to greet his grandmother.
He then held the woman by the hand, dragged her inside one of the rooms and raped her after gagging her mouth.
The woman immediately reported the incident to her close relatives, leading to Mashonganyika’s arrest.
End . . . /
Jokotshwa
ndiwoka mapurisa enyu anopinda basa neback door. let him rot in jail such that a strong message is sent to the who would be offenders in the force
Zuda
crime does not pay and no one is above the law .
Hermes Birkin Bag Style Satchel Handbag
i know you write in it but what else?. what are some good websites to start a blog and what topics should i do?.
harry potter fashion transcending of the actors
I was exploring the internet for some info since yesterday night I finally found what i was looking for! This is a wonderful site incidentally, but it seems to be a slight difficult to observe from my i cell phone.
Dominique Zeisler
This articlepostpiece of writingparagraph providesoffersgivespresents clear idea fordesigned forin favor ofin support of the new userspeopleviewersvisitors of blogging, that reallyactuallyin facttrulygenuinely how to do bloggingblogging and site-buildingrunning a blog.
Lucio Merideth
HiWhat’s upHi thereHello to allevery oneevery , becausesinceasfor the reason that I am reallyactuallyin facttrulygenuinely keeneager of reading this blogweblogwebpagewebsiteweb site’s post to be updated regularlydailyon a regular basis. It containsconsists ofincludescarries nicepleasantgoodfastidious stuffinformationdatamaterial.
Gearldine Mozga
UsuallyNormallyGenerally I do notdon’t readlearn articlepost on blogs, howeverbut I wish towould like to say that this write-up very forcedpressuredcompelled me to take a look atto tryto check out and do soit! Your writing tastestyle has been amazedsurprised me. Thank youThanks, quitevery greatnice articlepost.
Roslyn Gilb
HowdyHi thereHey thereHelloHey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The textwords in your contentpostarticle seem to be running off the screen in IeInternet explorerChromeFirefoxSafariOpera. I’m not sure if this is a formatformatting issue or something to do with web browserinternet browserbrowser compatibility but I thoughtfigured I’d post to let you know. The style and designdesign and stylelayoutdesign look great though! Hope you get the problemissue solvedresolvedfixed soon. KudosCheersMany thanksThanks
Bridgett Glunt
WowWhoaIncredibleAmazing! This blog looks exactlyjust like my old one! It’s on a completelyentirelytotally different topicsubject but it has pretty much the same layoutpage layout and design. ExcellentWonderfulGreatOutstandingSuperb choice of colors!