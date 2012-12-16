A SOMBRE atmosphere gripped the country’s soccer fraternity Sunday morning as news of former Warriors and Highlanders striker Adam Ndlovu’s death in a horrific road crash — which also left his younger sibling Peter battling for his life — filtered through from the accident scene along the Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road.
Report By Staff reporters
Adam was Premier Soccer League club Chicken Inn’s coach at the time of his death.
According to the police, Adam died on the way to hospital while a 24-year-old woman, identified as Nomcebo Tshili, who was travelling together with the soccer legends, died on the spot.
Peter, who was initially admitted to Victoria Falls Hospital, was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo as his condition was said to be critical, although his brother Marko Dube said he was out of danger.
Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Billy Dube said preliminary investigations indicated that Peter lost control of his MBW X5 vehicle after it burst a tyre, veered off the road and rammed into a tree a few kilometres before Victoria Falls Airport.
The accident happened around 1:20am as the Ndlovu brothers were driving to the country’s premier resort town for a social soccer match featuring Highlanders Football Club legends and a local team.
“Soccer legend Peter Ndlovu (40), of Bulawayo, was driving his BMW X5, registration number NUDDY 23 GP, towards Victoria Falls along with his brother, also a soccer legend, Adam (42), and Nomcebo Tshili (24).
“On approaching the 417km peg near Lupunyu business centre in Victoria Falls, the vehicle burst its front left tyre and veered off the road to the left side, hit a tree and landed on its right side,” said Dube.
“The female passenger died on the spot with no visible signs of injury. Adam sustained a broken left arm and head injuries and died on the way to Victoria Falls Hospital. Peter sustained a cut on the right knee, left sheen and forehead.
“He was admitted at Victoria Falls Hospital before being transferred to Bulawayo.”
Dube said the vehicle had deflated front wheels, a deformed front fender and bonnet while the windscreen was shattered. He said the vehicle’s front doors were also deformed as a result of the impact.
The accident occurred exactly 17 hours after another vehicle, a Toyota Granvia, burst a tyre and overturned, killing five people instantly on the same road.
Another vehicle, believed to be a VW Bora, was burnt to a shell along the same road on Saturday afternoon.
Adamski, as the late Chicken Inn gaffer was affectionately known during his soccer-playing days, had a rich football-playing career spanning from 1992 to 2005.
He left Highlanders to join Swiss club SC Kriens in 1994 before moving to SR Delemont in 1997 and then returning to Highlanders in 2001, winning the league title with Stewart Murisa before moving to South Africa.
He played for Moroka Swallows, Dynamos and Free State Stars from 2002 to 2005 before hanging up his boots to take up coaching. He became assistant coach to Philani “Beefy” Ncube at Chicken Inn in 2011 and took over as the boss with three games left.
He led Chicken Inn to third place in the 2012 season.
Meanwhile, condolence messages poured in from all sections of society as the country battled to come to grips with the grim reality of the tragedy.
Politicians, soccer fans and administrators took to the social media to express their grief.
MDC-T leader Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai said: “I am deeply saddened at the
passing-on of soccer legend Adam Ndlovu, who was taken away from us in the horror crash that left his younger brother, Peter, in hospital. I wish Peter a speedy recovery.”
Said Youth minister Saviour Kasukuwere (Zanu PF): “It is with great shock that I hear of the passing-on of a great soccer legend, Adam Ndlovu, in a tragic car accident. I wish to extend my condolences to the Ndlovu family, Chicken Inn Football Club, the soccer community and the entire nation at large on the loss of such a great player and coach.
“I wish a speedy recovery to the Flying Elephant, Peter Ndlovu, who was injured in the accident. I pray that the good Lord will be with you during this time of sorrow and grief. My prayers are with the Ndlovu family, the football fraternity and the nation at this sad loss.”
Minister of Education, Arts, Sport and Culture David Coltart (MDC) said: “Condolences to the family and I wish Peter a speedy recovery. I am afraid that Adam Ndlovu’s tragic death is another reminder how dangerous Zimbabwe’s roads are at night.”
Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jameson Timba: “My condolences to the Ndlovu family on the death of Adam in a car accident this morning. I wish Peter a speedy recovery from the same.”
MDC-T youth secretary-general Promise Mkwananzi said: “Let’s all fight to have Adam Ndlovu declared a national hero. We cannot leave this important exercise in the hands of a single political party. All stakeholders must be represented in the conferment of national hero status.”
Mourners are gathered at Number 14716 Imbabala Road in Selborne Park, Bulawayo.
andrew 'kete'
rest in peace Adamsci l will always remember you.I wish speed recovery to Peter. Bembare is my team
taku
Rest in Peace our legend soccer player.
Jimmy
May the Lord have mercy on us sinners, may the Holy Annointed one please pray for the reductin of RTAs this Xmas season
Pepe
A hero of the Dream Team, a bright Coaching prospect gone too soon. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Speedy recovery to Peter. Condolences to the Ndlovu family and true soccer loving fans.
mhlangano moyo
l received the sad news this morning ,what a great footballer and down to earth gentleman.
l will always remember you ADAM SKI.
WHAT A LOSS IN FOOTBALL FRATERNITY.
WILLARD MUBVUMBI
REALLY, LIFE IS NOT FAIR.
Truth baron
Amana we have lost one of the most loyal and dedicated sons of Zimbabwe. To Adam I say rest in eternal peace and to the Ndlovu family, I just assure you that your grief is being shared with the entire country and the region at large. To my hero Peter, get thee well mdara. We cant afford to lose you
Zimb
Its sad that Adam Dhlovu is dead but when you use terms like “most loyal”and “dedicated”, you mean loyal to what? and dedicated to what? Don’t abuse words because someone has died. He was just another person who played football but dont glorify him because he is dead. He is not the first to die and will not be the last one. So spare us the hype, he is just another man who has died along with several others who also died yesterday.
malcolmX
Please Zimb or whatever your name is, who are you to tell people what words to use? If these words used to the brother does not make happy or whatever you want to say about the use of the words, just ignore and let others use the the words.
If you did not like him again, its your choice. Us the very close people, and I am speaking as a MuTonga from kwaBinga I am satisfied on behalf of BaTonga the use of the words.
To us the BaTonga, he is not just not another man, he was an extra ordinary man together with the Munsaka family.
So shut up and concentrate to your mother and your family. Stupid idiot.
We are morning for our dearest brother, mukulana wesu, mwana wakulindiswe and you are vomiting your rubbish. I blame your mother and your father for bringing people like you on this earth.
Zimb
1stly, go back to school and take a some heavy doses of english lessons. Secondly, you need to stop being a tribalist. BaTonga, kwaBinga what on earth is that?
Zimb
Even if you get angry, the guy is dead. Whether you make him a baTonga hero or Binga hero that will never bring him back to life. You need to get your head checked. The guy is dead and there is nothing special about that. people die everyday (180 000 per day approx) so along with a 180000 other people have gone so stop trying to write stuff as if Adam will open the gates of heaven for you or that he can read your post. He is dead and cant read your silly post. You think someone from the Ndlovu’s will give you a cheque for patronising the dead? Repent!
Reader
Newsday please regulate comments and ban this wretched fellow. He abuses free speach. Adam was a genuine nice fellow and nobody forced you to read this story or comment. Ndlovu brothers are outstanding members of our community respected from Mutare to Plumtree and worldwide. People can be prosecuted for abusive comments. Shame on you Zimb (whatever that means, can’t evcen spell properly). Whoever heard of anyone envying a dead person?
john
Zimb is a satanist ,how can u rejoice in someone’s death.Please mind your own business,i want to tell u honestly God will bring justice to you.You need to relax and grow up.There are a lot of websites you can go and preach please do so and dont disturb us to pray for our fallen hero Adam Ndlovu ,whether he is dead or not he has left an indelible mark in our hearts which you cant remove with your words.Shamwari english does not mean you are rich or will go to heaven so keep your english to yourself,what that guy is saying we cant easily enterpret and understand.Fuck you
dzvombi
mac unoshamisa obva wagwauta sekambwa kazvere unofunga kuti mwari havaone uye havazive here kuti vaita kuda kwavo unofanira kuzvidzora. Becoz vamwe tinorova vanhu vakafanana newe. Mira ndoda kukutsvaga ndikukahamurekkkkkkkkkk
Tichafa Tazvigwira
Please people let the good man’s soul rest in peace. Out of respect for the Ndlovu family I urge you guys to calm down an meditate on Adam’s life. He was a good man.
Jimmy
Guys! guys! guys! enough, enuogh of that, huh, cant you respect the dead? Afirwa haanangiswi kuusu, we are mourning he is gone, think about yourselves and your chn, stop this verbal war hamunyari? LET OUR BROTHER REST IN PEACE.
isaac
WHo is this Mother Fucker without respect,We dont care of yr grudge between u n this our brother go to hell u donkey shit,If uer the one who causes this accident is that nt enough?MDIDI unemavhu.
Zimb
super star nqobani sibanda
true that my colleague and people describe people the way they feel about them especially in the cases like these so there is no problem in using these words.
Duams
only tribalist can think this way I mean your way of thinking.
taona
Nyaya yako haisi kunzwiaka apa.
Masotsha
Yo are really not obliged to comment Zim, we know you will also die, die in peace shit head
Mukanya
Ndlovu brothers played for country with passion.As for Peter sometimes used his money to pay for the national team .These guys deserve to be national heros.I am aDinamos supporter but i have enough respect for Ndlovu brothers all of them because of their service to the nation R.I.P Adam.
partson mpofu
@Zimb
Why worried, Adam was loyal & dedicated x-football player & to quetion hs loyality, who are you?
You are stupid & uyinja. Pple ar mourning & wena you question them, ungubani wena? You are lucky bcoz you ar alif & you ar not known, u hav done nothing for the country, not mentioning ur family, uyinja nje! We are mourning a legend here, wena u question us, why?
Zimb
just because he was your lengend doesnt mean that he was our legend, don’t force it upon everyone. What did he do for the nation? Kicking the skin of a dead animal with equally irrational people cheering, you call that a legend? Give us a break! Legends are people who die for the cause of Christ, or people like our fallen heroes who died liberating this great nation. You can not insult the intelligence of the nation by making claims that a footballer is a legend! That is heresy and lunacy to say the least. Heroes are the likes of Strive Masiiwa who are feeding and schooling more than 20 000 orphans not a footballer. If he is a hero then he is to football fans not to the nation. Translating your support for soccer to be a national theme is folly my friend.
Dr Duncan Mabuza
Honourable Editor please send an email to that “self centred,tribalist n confused ” man and advise him how to live with other people on earth.Please help him before he does that to his family 2mor.Pliz help
Dr Duncan Mabuza
Yes he was jus a normal humanbeing jus like you,me n everyone out there.What’s is it that affects you.Did you want those words to be directed to someone close to you o what?Y don’t u spare yoself with some tym n space by minding yo own business.Where did you learn yo English language?You’re a disgrace.”One of ” doesn’t necessarilly mean what you thought it implies.read that comment again you slat
tatenda mahamba
Rest in peace admsk we will miss u in the field and peter I wish u a speed recovery
Russell kutamahufa
I realy cnt belive t!Adam hz bn my hero of soccer,his death is a gr8 loss to me n d ho of Zim.Peter plz hang on brother,get wel soon…
chaporonga
hold on there Peter. hold on
Chief Chinamhora
hold on Peter…mwari pindirai
Jonathan Moyo
So painful.rest in peace Adam,Peter mwari ave newe pamavanga aunawo ukasire kupora.
nkosilathi msiipa
Rest in peace my brother u will always remembered,Peter hang on there.
bernard chimombe
Today is a sad day 4 Zim,we have lost an ambassador of the sport,one that will neva b replaced R.I.P Adamski sohlala sikukhumbula,to Peter may u have a speedy recovery
Ba Shoko
Rest In Eternal Peace Adamski, and to pats wish you a speedy recovery.
Leo
This is that sad moment again when the rest of us are found to be helpless in deeds but can only ask for LORD GOD’s guidance through this dark times. RIP Adam and speedy recovery Peter.
victoria
rest in peace adamski, futbal is nw left in th hands of thugs, match fixers, peter get wel soon
pmk
Very painfull,life will never be the same.To the ndlovus take this with a strong heart.The whole country is mourning with you.My heartfelt condolences to the aggrieved families.Peter-the Fying Elephant i command a quick recovery.Ndarwadziva to say the least.
Bulisani moyo
Rest in peace mfoka ndlovu..
mcdonal danga
legends in e soccer fratenity….r.i.p Adam,to u Peter……speedy recovery
pmk
Maiweeeeeeeeeee kani.Aaaaaaah no.Noooooooh.
baba
wakadhakwa here iwe
mcdonal danga
sadest news of my time in the soccer industry,keep up the faith the Ndlovu family e nation z with u
gorejena
tarasikirwa akomana! Bro Peter, hang in thr my man!
Mehlo
Lala kahle baba Ndlovu. May your soul Rest In eternal Peace………….
Condolences to the family.
honest svondo
UUUU WAT A LOSS 2 E ZIMBABWE FAMILY.ADAMSKI REST IN PEACE.PETER U ARE A WARRIOR FIGHT ON
Rest in eternal peace Adamsky.n to Petes wish you a speedy recovery
Rest in eternal peace Adamsky to Petes hold on bro.wish you a speedy recovery.
Petermutasa
Im very sorry to the Ndlovu family ndarwadziwa hama dzinodiwa i say R.I.P @Adam & wish speed recovery to Peter
LISTON MAVHUTO
REST IN PEACE AND PETER YOU BE OK SOON
Pvt #
I’ve nothing 2say bt only 2say God is the ansa,js gt wel Peter,R. I. P Adamsk,w r robbed of u brother&the situation wil neva b the same,rufuvo gwakangooma vakomana,R. I. P great footballer,hold on Peter js gv urself 2God ndivo vanoziva
DJ Cajanas cajan
get well soon flying nzou rip Adamski
Dumisani makuni
We shall meet one day RIP Adam
Rigel Bernard
Rest in Peace Adam and get well sooner Peter.
shingi
rest in peace adam “adamski” ndlovu to peter get well soon brother we praying for you
Trust
Another hero has fallen.r.i.p
Godfrey Mutetse
RIP Adam. You were a true soccer legend.
Cde Chasura
Ryan kinnie
Come on peter , pull through like you used to for coventry city in the last minute. Legend . Rip adam and friend . Ryan. Coventry uk
Paul Banda
Nematambudziko ruzhinji rwe Zimbabwe nekurasikirwa nevaridzi vebhora Adam Ndlovu,ngatichemei netariro kuna Peter tinokushuwira rombo rakanaka upore nekukasikira mwari agokunzwira nyasha
david mkhwebu
rest in peace ADAMSKI and get well speedy masweraseyi Peter
itayi manyangadze
…another sad day for Zimbabwe.May Adam’s soul rest in eternal peace.Peter,am praying for a quick recovery.
Mboko
RIP Adam. Peter get well soon
kups/kay
painfull ,experience ,we loved you Adamski,RIP and to Peter we pray may you recover because of the grace of God.
Talent Hwandi
May e football Legend Adam Ndlovu’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace n a speedy recovery to Peter
Murozvi
Mai weee! Nyika ino inorema!
Gideon
May your soul rest in peace Adam..will always be cherished..to Peter,wish u a quick recovery..always in our prayers.
chocky
rest in peace to the woman who was in the car rest in peace its painful paunenge wakwira mota yakanaka yakaita seBMW uchisiya dzime dzemhangamhanga wobva waita accident guyz lets drive careful kana takatakura madzimai to the family yasister may the lord be with u during this time of sorrow
Gracious chirowodza
Very sad news R.I.P. Adam.Get well soon Peter Ndlovu.Tarwadiwa!
Brenda
Very sad.rest in peace Adam.God needed an angel n he chose you.get well soon Peter u can beat this
simba
RIP ADAM
Kuda ben
I say to the Ndlovu family we are sympathising with yu in this time of mourning accept my condolences, and to Peter get wel soon è Lord is in control
Mazviita Shungu
Wat a great loss to the Zim Football. Rest in Peace Adam and to Peter hold on. Ndarwadziwa
ratidzo moyo
its like a drama that you nomore, Adam may yr soul rest in piece.Peter wishing a speed recovery
Makeson nyaruwqabvu
Go well adm and th lady, peter god is with u,
kennie
R I P Adamski sorry 2 the Ndlovu family at this time of difficulties thats our way nothing we can do but just be strong may his soul rest in eternal peace
Tshuma
Umhlaba unzima zihlobo.Nkulunkulu uyishiyelani indlu yako Ndlovu. Kubuhlungu kakhulu . Phepha bako Ndlovu lomthwakazi. Adam likhona iqhawe elinguMqabuko phambi kwakho bambi sandla salo. Nkosi thinta amanxeba ka Peter, avuswe kwabafileyo
Shadreck Karipache
Had bought da ticket 4 da match ,eish sad i mean sad
gibbs moyo
Ndineorombo zvikuru kunzwa mashoko oku rasikirwa kwaita Zimbabwe ne mwanakomana wekwa Ndlovu (Adam). Mhuri yekwa Ndlovu nyradzwai nokuziwa kuti tose ruzhinji rwe Zimbabwe tarasikirwao ne footballer par excellence.
kuna Peter tinokushuwira speed recovery.
Brian Mafake
Rest in peace bro. To Peter get well soon our legend
Nigel Malouda Monera
R.I.P Adamski, we will miss u nd wish u a quick recovery Peter!
monica
wishing u speedy recovery peter,
rip adam.
tinoda chinamhora
R.I.P Adamsky and may the lord help u Peter to recover soon
its really a sad time for the Ndlovu family and the country at large
GIBSON
NDINOTI ZORORA MURUNYARARO ADAM TO PETER MAY THE ALMIGHT HELP YOU RECOVER
zim00
a sad lose
herbert
Rest in peace Adam.Get well soon Peter.
Tendekai dzinamarira
Rest in peace Adam Ndlovu….that’s the name i always say and envy during my tender age ….meaning you was a great footballer!Peter i wish you a speedy recovery!!
Thabisani
R.I.P Adam, only God knows his ways of calling us. I wish a speedy recovery to Peter, and for the familly, leave everything to God.
AMON HANGAH
sorry to the NDLOVU kuda kwaMwari.wish you a speedy recovery sukuzonke
Cozy
R.I.P soccer star. May God heal you Peter.
EVER BONJIS
sorry gentleman,its a sad story thats part of life.rest in peace adamsk.and to you Peter wish you a speedy recovery God bless u.Amen.
clint harold rossen
my deepest smpthathies to the Ndlovu family. Our brother taken so suddenly, will always be remembered. Get well soon Peter, you’re in our prayers.
Annabelle(Mrs Hove)
I was at church wn i heard the shocking news.Adam u were truly my hero.God its really hurts.R.I.P brother.Peter pls hang on my brother we cant afford to lose u too. Im praying for your speedy recovery.To the lady who was in the car may yo soul rest in peace.Heartfelt condolences to all the families labantwana abaseleyo.God is in control.
Takunda chadebah
Rest in internal peace Adamsk famba zvakanaka gamba rezimbabwe peter we wsh u speedy recovery
Tinashe Munguma
What a sad loss to the entire nation in our football fraternity.May he rest in eternal peace.May the family find solace in our heartfelt condolences.To Peter we wish you a speedy recovery in the Mighty Name of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Lawrence Marumani
God help we cant afford to lose Peter, already lost Adam may his soul R.I.eternal.P
Alford Marshy
Rest in peace Adam to you Peter get well soon
Big Dhara
I am at a loss of words.Rest in peace Adam and the unidentified woman.Peter i wish you a speedy recovery.
Big Dhara
I am at a loss of words.
Thulani Sibanda
unbelivable,painful and bad news ,Rest in peace our legend u are a national hero Adam Ndlovu, u sacrificed a lot for the pride of this great nation Zimbabwe u are a becon of nationalism, u may be gon but in our memories u shal forever remain alive.Lala ngokuthula jaha lakithi, Peter hang on brother God will help you through ,to Ndlovu family and Zim at largee lets surrender all to Jesus. Same to the family of the lady who died on the accident sport.
Steven Dhinasi
Zorora murugare mukoma Adam tarasikirwa zvikuru munyaya dzemutambo Peter ndinoti dai wakurumidza kupora God be withu Ndlovu family
Zimb
Those who rest in peace are the ones who die in the Lord. those who die without Christ will never know peace but eternal damnation. Eternal burnings are the inheritence of the sinner who choses to ignore Christ now and hope to have peace after death. Lets not comfort one another with lies. Nobody will Rest In Peace unless they be born again! So repent you Zimbabweans who deceive themselves.
Esikhokhobeni
Indlela inye bakwethu! Lala ngoxolo Miro! Nsukuzonke ngithi kuwe phola ngokushesha. It’s too ghastly to contemplate….
Zimb
Saying rest in peace to a dead person will not give them any peace or add to the peace that a saved person will have when they die. Adam cant hear any of you freaks so stop this nonsense. just send you condolences to the family then go visit Peter in Hospital. Do you think Adam is reading your silly posts? You are all terribly deceived and judging from your posts you really need to be born again. The dead cannot hear you so stop wasting time in the name of ignorance!
chocky
THATS TRUE MY FRIEND LETS PREACH THE GOOD NEWS OF CHRIST TO PETER
FOR ADAM HE HAS FINISHED HIS JOURNEY LETS WEEP FOR OURSELVES BECAUSE TIME IS NOW AT HAND HE CAN ONLY REST IN PEACE WHEN HE IS WITH CHRIST
malcolmX
What is your problem you son of a bitch. Why can’t you leave people who are mourning mourn in peace without you poking your nose.
I hope you and your family will live forever.
chocky
malcomx zimbo is not saying they will live forever but because facts are stubborn you dont want to be told the truth waida kuti kufe ani ne accident even jesus he died a painful death more than this when someone died you have to give glory to god for he does his will whenever he want to and to whoever he wants so you wanted adam to live forever like who
Tinashe
Ndenge ndichida kuti kufe iwe
Zimb
Sir malcom X. Easy with the attitude. Yes my family will live forever because we have accepted the Son of God. You too can enjoy this exclusive benefit that we Christians have because of John 3.16 ” God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life”. So your hopes for us to live forever are not far fetched but indeed true. The gaul of bitterness that you carry in the form of tribalism can go once you are born again. So if you are interested in escaping the coming judgement, you can receive Christ as your lord and Saviour. Jesus Christ is LORD of all even death!!
herbert
“Freaks,nonsense” those words are vulgar and clearly inconsistent with christians values.Your post betrays nothing but the fact that at best you are a half backed christian.Whatever point you wanted to make is tinged by vitriol.
chocky
the word of God is foolishness to those who are perishing i dont blame you HERBERT but it is the devil who is using you to waste your time and pitty a dead person for the bible says rejoice always
Zimb
You brood of vipers! those are the exact words used by John the Baptist. Jesus told them that their father was the devil. Freaks and nonsense are actually very light words. Go read your Bible then come back and comment. By the way nonsense simply means without sense. You have an english deficiency. Make your comments in Shona if you are having a problem.
chocky
taura zvako my people perish because they lack knowledge varume knowledge is power.zva Adam zvapera crocodile tears!
dzvombi
tibvirepo iwe unongorutsa kutaura
Reader
Une dhimoni. Satani chaiye anozviita ngirozi yechiedza. Vadini kunotamba nevezera rako poanze vanhu vakuru vachichema. Muzita raJesu? Iwewe? Haunyare? Pane mutribalist anopfuura iwewe here just bcoz u r shona and spoiled?
Njetshe Michael
Rest in peace Adam,God knows why.Men will talk of a burst tyre and witch hunting but ngeke kusasiza manje.Peter please recover and be well soon in Jesus’ name.
Towards Nyakudya
Rest in peace Sir Adam A Legend, A warrior Peter keep fighting wish u a speedy recovery
Towards Nyakudya
Rest in peace Sir Adam A Legend, A warrior Peter keep fighting wish u a speedy recovery,
Tawanda Nyakudya
Rest in peace Sir Adam A Legend, A warrior Peter keep fighting wish u a speedy recovery, The spirit of e Lord is w u brother.
Esikhokhobeni
@Zimb… Chances are we will see your own headstone with the inscription R.I.P you freak!
chocky
zimbo anoziva zvaanotaura vanhu vapenyu vasara ndivo vakarasika ndivo vanonyora rip that RIP does not help at all to the dead its just an empty statement. do the dead hear or say thank you NO if people knew the kind of words they say and to whom they say these words.
Round
Eternal peace and lyf is 4 those who hve done it in the kingdm of God not in soccer life is very fair you reap wat you have sown
Zimb
Tatenda nechokwadi chedenga!
chocky
wapedza Round
chocky
did u tell him all these good things when he was alive ngatisaitei wafa anaka kufa ndekwamwari if god puts a fullstop no one will erase it.To PETER repent even uri muhospital god will hear you
Sir African
What a black day to all of us who have fond momeries of Adamski when he was in the Dream Team.To Peter we are with you in our prayers as we leave evry thin to God the Almighty.Get well soon.
dzvombi
a black day to you only. All days are the same isu tisu tinonyangadza mazuva aya. Chiiwo chomunotirutsira pwere dzine mukaka pamhino.
Esikhokhobeni
It is just a sad day for most soccer lovers, the Ndlovu family and the Makokoba community where he hailed from. Please make your point without calling me a freak – I strongly object to that. Let me just mourn my dear departed former classmate Miro. We are all visitors on this great planet who don’t know how and when our end will come. Fare thee well my friend….
solomon
What a loss to the wife and children, the Ndlovu family, Highlanders family, Chicken Inn and Zimbabwean soccer at large. Zimbabwean soccer is poorer. RIP Adamski,it pains me because we met recently, little did I know that it was your goodbye. To Peter, I say get well soon. Our prayers are with you indeed.
vimbai
may your soul rest in peace Adam,wish u quick recovery Peter
madenga Mukepekepe
What a black day to the soccer fraternity. Speedy recovery to suku zonke.
Consent Ndlovu
Touching news. Uphumule ngothula mnewethu. Iphansi alisuthi bantu bakaThixo.
?
So the pastors,bishops,prophets who preside over funerals and by way of closing remarks, deceased “peaceful rest” are wrong given that “many are chosen and few are called” as mere mortals we can’t determine with certainity the destiny of the departed?
anselm xl masawi
adam ,rest in peace. We will remember you on our way to the world.
Clever T
Shocking news!!! ”May his soul rest in peace” to you wem zim wakhona pliz pliz pliz do us a favoure nd not coment on dis this article pliz becos if U want to tell us wht to write ”No” this zi not ur site jus compores ur own site!
I’ll miss U dearly——to Peter wish U speedy R/coverey
Rest in peace adam
Rest in peace adam@a true warrior
Pastor Ernest
To the Ndlovu family esp. Madhinda am sorry.Wrong or right, as it may be I think its unwise to debate about what happens to the dead NOW.My apologies to anyone who has been offended by some posts I have just read.
Zimb
“Pastor” Ernest, what kind of pastor are you when you what to hide the truth from those who are seeking to be saved? The whole issue of Christ coming was to save men and give them eternal life so that they might not perish but have eternal life. The message of Chrit can not be altered because Adam Ndlovu is dead. The truth of Christ is that the dead in Christ will rise from their graves when Christ descends again with a shout and the voice of an archangel. that truth cannot be tampered with because a popular figure died painfully. Stop consoling people in their ignorance. Teach the truth and people will be free. To skirt the truth will in the end prove us to be hirelings and false pastors who mislead people. If you are a pastor indeed, please teach correctly. When Christ taught, he taught things that conflicted their traditions and they were angry with Him and sought to kill Him. Eventually they did, but Christ never compromised truth to sooth the evil conscience of men. instead, He gave them an option of following His way, and Him being the only way THE ONE WAY TO GOD. If u are a pastor i am shell shocked by what you just said!
?
@chocky-My query pertains to the language,That one is a christians does not vest in them the right to be vulgar!in any case what is a “freak” that word carries a lot of unpleasant connotations.Yet we are all made in Gods image.The moment you call one a “freak” you are questioning and or insulting God.
Zimb
Easy there boys. Nonsense only means without sense or simply put- no sense. Freak means to react or behave in a wild and irrational way, typically because of the effects of extreme emotion. So i suggest again that you do a little bit of evening schooling and please major in English. Thank you.
chocky
even him jesus he cursed a fig tree what i dont want is dzvene rekuda munhu afa achibva kubhora chokwadi chichabuda pachena venewsday keep updating us
john even says you brood of vipers facts sound like vulgar but they are facts waida kuti kufe ani
Samuel
Which dictionary gave that definition of “freak”? YOU BETTER DISCARD IT! in any case those who have posted their comments query your choice of words given the context!
japhet
RIP Adamski. wish quik recovery 2 Peter. ppl frm Binga, avoid ppl who do not have functional minds to vomit bad things about our hero. during his tym these same ppl emulated hm. mbukubede alufu takubuli twaambo
jabulani
Sad very sad to hear about Adam We can only pray that Peter recieves Gods healing
trevor mugavazi
zorora murugare Adam, Peter mwari anopindira.
Witness chitedega
Ma brother u ar true son of soil u lifted zim flag high bt 2day u ar down. Zim football is nothing without. Rest in peace bro, Peter get well soon bro
Brasso
Really bad news. R.i.p adamski and get well peter..
Ndabazezwe Viki
This is hard to believe.Zimbabwe has been robbed by a national worrier who I beleive deserves a Heroe status has the country been democratically governed.To the Ndlovu family we are with you in this sad moment of grief and we wish Peter a speedy recovery.
Wesango
Sorry Ndaba but are you now intimating that Adam was a robber… hey madoda death surely brings out some details huh!! unless…you wanted to write ” Zimbabwe has been robbed of …………….!
Boss Engineer
“Rest in peace” is not meant for taking someone to heaven.
Also the bible says “do not judge” so I don’t think it’s appropriate to say “Adam is not saved, Peter must be saved” for we don’t know who is saved and who is not?
Let’s preach the word of God and stop highjacking forums that are meant for condoling.
My heartfelt condolences to the Ndlovu family and the family of the women.
Wishing Peter a speedy recovery.
Boss Engineer
Sorry for the typo, i meant woman.
Zimb
Noone ever said he wasnt saved. we simply telling the living not to patronise the dead and for the living to make a choice whilst it is still called today. saying someone will not enter heaven if they are not born again is a fact of scripture but noone ever suggested that about Adam. If he was thats his business if he wasnt too bad!
john
thank you boss.well said
Themba Mncube
I was shocked by the death of Adam and the critical condition of Peter. Adam u lale ngoxolo , Peter get we’l soon uNkulunkulu ukhona
Frm Themba Mncube
Reader
I thought god judges the living and the dead? Vadini kusiya vanhu vacheme hama yavo? Jesu akachema wani? Your offensive comments are diabolic. You are twisting scripture for an offering, singing for your supper. Zimb should be banned from this site. Anoita seane dhimoni. Hanzi havasi vese vanoti kwandiri Ishe Ishe…vachapinda muumambo hwokudenga
Zimb
Pona iwe. You think God is a soccer lover? People die daily and that doesnt move God an inch. Whether you hiss or curse, that wont bring anyone back from the dead. I suggest you lament for yourself and turn to God. God was there before man was made and will be there afterwards so keep it cool my fellow Zimbabwean.
john
thank u reader
mawaya
John, I see you leaking Zim’s behind
Delta
So these guys drove to Vic Falls played a match and tried to drive back to harare 1 am in the morning ; that’s practically impossible no wonder why he fell asleep at the wheel , we need to take a lesson from this .Rip Adamski and get well soon Sunkuzonke .
Misheck
RIP Adamski
mvere
r.i.p Adam. Will be dearly missed. May the lord open his/her heavenly gates and let u in. To Peter, keep fighting. Wish u a speedy recovery.
VaTakaendesa VekeMhondoro
My heartfelt condolences to the Ndlovu family and Zimbabwe at large.May God pour out the comforting spirit.Whereas we mourn Adam,we pray that God intervenes in Peter’s condition for restoration of hope.Adam,we loved you,but God loves you better.
Muchamama
Mariro ndeevanhu mhuka tinoti tawana nyama! May his soul RIP. @ Mutonga u r morning Adam?
I am so sorry to the ndlovu family for the sad loss of adam.to adam i say 'may your soul rest in peace' to sukuzongei iwish a speedy recovery and let god be the answer to this not anyone else.
Gmail
Babirwa
Kubuhlungu emoyeni.One of Zim’s finest no doubt about that.Sithi silani emthandazweni yethu bako Ndlovu.Peter siyakwazi ukuthi uliqawe qina ndoda.Madinda find comfort in the Lord.
SICELA ABAFUNA UKUTHUKA LIME KANCANE!!!!!!!!
Lindoh
So tragic and very painful R.I.P Adam and speedy recovery to bro Peter
Bure B
Great loss. Wish Peter a speedy recovery.
Phillip
Tragic news indeed. Rest in peace Adam and the other lady. Wish u a speedy recovery Peter. Pindirai Jehova weminana!!!
anyway
i command evil spirits out of u all murikupikisana nezvebible pakunyaradzana nemhuri yekwa Ndlovu.amen
anyway
famba zvakanaka adamsk ,hang on peter come on u do it warrior
George
Just this last week l had a chat with Adam, what a fine gentleman he was…RIP, we will always miss you…and Peter we wish you a speedy recovery
blessy
rest in peace Adamski you will always be remembered.
Danger mupoto
R.I.P. Adam and the lady. May God help Peter recover well.
blues
SO SAD REST IN PEACE. AND TO THE EDITOR WHY MENTION MDC SPOKESMAN SHAME ON YOU
Mish
REST IN ETERNAL PEACE MY BROTHER> May the good Lord comfort the family in their time of loss.
Truth
Fate hz been met? If we all accept dt nd let life tek tz course “we” all b gud.#trustme#
Question: If derz dudes weren’t no wat y’all callin’ dm, wldhya gv dm dz big-lyk-lovin’-wrds?#don’tthinkso#
Let’s act real 4 once!!!!#humanbeings*
gideon magarasadza
Zimb you are Satanic. Shame on you
Zimb
Thanks dude but have you thought that you could be next? My take is that get Christ so that when they bury your body, your spirit will be accepted by Christ. Thats all, look, since creation an estimated 110 billion people have died. 110billion people occupying the land of the dead, what will make our dear Adam special? Get real and get Christ. God is not moved an inch by all your posts combined. Whether you call me the devil himself or a cousin of Satan, that doesnt change the truth of the word of God. So go on, post 100more posts but it wont change the fact that you need Christ and that Adam isnt coming back. Why didnt you celebrate him when he was alive? Now that he is dead, the hypocrites are in full drive heaping praises on someone they never met. Zvedenga hazvisi zvebhora izvi. Denga haripindwe ne back door or nemaVotes or comments epa Blog. Denga haripidwe nevakakunda in sports. denga haripindwe because you were popular, Denga rinopindwa by those who have accepted Him Christ alone! So go on post another 100posts! Huya tiiende kuna Jesu!
mawaya
Are you bored? when you became born again, were you bullied into christianity? For you are nothing but a bully and I am Sure God did not make you a fisher of men.
john
jesu will be comin for sinners not you the so called righteous
Truth
@Zimb, der may call ya a nut-ass freak BT ya d damage 2 all o dem????#hahaha# Tel dz kid
Tracey Chavula-Ncube
R.I.P Adam my dear friend & brother;I’ll alwys miss u.God knws y….Peter plz hang in thr we still need ur company….
andrew chengu
my advise to you guys is take good care of yourselves,drive with caution,check your tyres b4 travelling,dont overspeed,observe rules of the road.all road accidents are avoidable.adam could have been overspeeding.
aaron
RIP Adamski.Peter get well soon.We r praying for u and family.
gutsie
ps
whose girlfriend peter or adam ? peter is not married phela and what if she had asked for a lift? y so quick to judge women ?
MAI FUFU
i feel sorry for the Ndlovu family,may his soul rest in peace and speedy recovery to Peter. Jehova pindirai.
Ngwalongwaql
Sidanile njalo sikhala kanye lani muli yako Ndlovu, sithi inkosi iliphe amandla liqine ngalesisikhathi sobibunzima. Lala ngokuthula Qhawe elingu Adam, you will always be remembered for your contribution to the Zim national team, Highlanders amahlolanyama and to the overall contribution to the development of soccer koBulawayo. SIzo hlala sikukhumbula Adamski. We would like to wish Peter a quick recovery , get well soon mfowethu.
Thina abakamantengwane silahlekelwe bandla. There is no greater loss than this.
Zimb
Thanks dude but have you thought that you could be next? My take is that get Christ so that when they bury your body, your spirit will be accepted by Christ. Thats all, look, since creation an estimated 110 billion people have died. 110billion people occupying the land of the dead, what will make our dear Adam special? Get real and get Christ. God is not moved an inch by all your posts combined. Whether you call me the devil himself or a cousin of Satan, that doesnt change the truth of the word of God. So go on, post 100more posts but it wont change the fact that you need Christ and that Adam isnt coming back. Why didnt you celebrate him when he was alive? Now that he is dead, the hypocrites are in full drive heaping praises on someone they never met. Zvedenga hazvisi zvebhora izvi. Denga haripindwe ne back door or nemaVotes or comments epa Blog. Denga haripidwe nevakakunda in sports. denga haripindwe because you were popular, Denga rinopindwa by those who have accepted Him Christ alone! So go on post another 100posts! Huya tiiende kuna Jesu!
Zimb
Lastly, let me say that to all those who are lying and saying that its a sad day for the nation, please be truthful for a while. You are saying its a sad day but you have gone to work and even as i am writting, you could be busy giggling with your workmates, or friends, some are busy enjoying chats on face book. Some are delightfully planning for the holidays while some are cheating on their partners. Some are busy enjoying that cash deal that has gone through or a bonus finally paid after some 2 years of false promises from their boss. The issue here is that life goes on for everyone so to magnify the death of dear Adam as a dark and tragic day for the nation is taking lying a bit too far and increasing the hardness of heart. The very person who used those words is busy enjoying his moment. Lets be factual, yes the death of Adam was a surprise like so many other deaths but the surprise evaporates within a matter of minutes and after that we are all back to our routines and we plan full speed ahead, so Zimbabweans, Spare us the drama by posting lies. When people were dying prior to you having internet access that most people in Zim started fully accessing not more than 5years ago what were you doing? were those people who died in that era failing to get to their destination because you didnt make an online comment??
Zimb
I know after this there will be a lot of attacks on my comments so to spare you the trouble, what ever you will comment know that it has 100likes from me. And for your benefit, please refer to my other comments above. Thank you all! Jesus Christ is Lord over All!
babyt
HAMUNA KURONGEKA BABA, YOUR STATEMENTS ARE SATANIC. AND M AFRAID GOD WILL PUNISH YOU FOR THAT. YES DAILY BUSINESS SHOULD GO AHEAD FOR GOOD FUTURE. KUCHEMA TINOCHEMA ASI HATIRASE TARIRO.
SO PLIZ REVISE YOUR STATS AND SAY SORRY ON NET, OTHER WISE ZVICHAKUNETSA.
sammyjoe
MYDSRIP. Inkosi iwamukele umphefumlo wakho
babyt
To ndlovu family and the whole world m sorry for the death of our soccer veteran Adam.
Lets all pray for Peter. Mutsvene-mutsvene makatendeka ndeupi akavimba nemi wamakarasisa. tinovimba nemi kuti peter wedu timuone zvekare mu nhabvu yezimbabwe.
tongai ndoro hre
rest in peace adamski,it will never be the same without you.the dream team memories& the current chicken in days we have enjoyed with you have all gone& its going to b a challenge to replace you bro.speedy recovery peter,the nation is behind you.
gutsie
While the police spokesperson gave his report, the fifteen (15) pictures I have do not suggest a tyre burst. From the pictures, it appears both front tyres burst/deflated on impact when the car uprooted that tree, it appears this was a very massive impact, and Peter is lucky to be alive. Since the road is on a higher level, the most that could have happened after a ‘tyre burst’ was the vehicle veering off the road and ROLLING multiple times, but no. In the wee hours of the morning, it is probable Peter slept on the wheel and veered off the road at full speed. A picture says a thousand words. RIP Adamski and Nomcebo. Peter I pray for your quick recuperation.
Vusa
RIP bro Adam, the nation is at loss and will ever be missed, that is the Almighty’s will and there is nothing we can do but anguish in pain.
To the so called “zimb”, please stop using your dick head for thinking instead of your brains, u need to be humane. You think u so intelligent, kiss yo ass…..
Zimb
Thanks mate. Do you honestly think that the Ndlovu family at this moment is busy trying to read the Newsday and running through all your comments? Do you think that they have the time for that? This blog is for us. Not even the departed Adam can read this. So be serious with life. Are you even going to his funeral if you are so touched? You are just a bunch of hypocrites who are sedated by ignorance. With your computer skills, why didn’t you put up a web page to honor him when he was alive? Why didn’t you write an article in the press to honor him when he was alive. You are the same people who critisice these footballers (or coaches) and hurl vulgar insults at them when your team looses and now he is a hero because he is dead? Come on who are you trying to fool here? Munofana kupona vanhu imi. This hypocrisy is the one that is destroying us as a people and we try to blame it on the politian when the ordinary man is equally wrong. Why heap praises on the dead when its likely that you never cared about him when he was alive. Why patronize the dead when you used to be indifferent about them when they were alive? In your imaginations you think the dead are a no go area. That is simple superstition that binds you in ignorance and fear. If you have nothing to teach bloggers then i suggest you keep quite and enjoy whats left of your life. Rather, go to church and seek Christ for yourself.
Emmy
What a tragic loss to the legend Adam Ski, RIP my brother. He was humble and a promising asset in the soccer fratenity. Peter ” Nsukuzonke” I wish you a speedy recovery, I pray to God that he touches your wounds and seal them by His mighty miraculous hands. Get well soon.
To the Government of Zimbabwe led by Zanu PF, please utilise the toll fees effectively and repair and expand our roads. This country has the worst canal roads in the world. Our roads have never been developed since the times of Cecil John Rhodes.
Fair Play
God have done his will on Adam, may his soul rest in eternal peace. May our lord be with the Ndlovu family in these tiring times.
@ Zimb, I am sorry that I have to comment on what you said, the bible says seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all will be yours. Christ is about love, love is about treating other people the way you will treat yourself. For you information , people know very well that they can not change the destination of Adam after death but all they are saying are their wishes. Wishing some one dead or alive good is never a sin. Obviously Adam had relatives, friends, admirers, enemies and haters , in this free world people can just say what is good for themselves at the time. Adam like any human being had his strengths and his weaknesses and people are happy to say someone’s strength rather than weaknesses.
My suggestion , please note this is not a command, is leave those in mourning , mourn and let the find peace and encouragement from those wishing to make the mourning period pass with too much stress. If go today where the mourning is taking place there pastors or preachers preaching the Gospel of dependence. Lastly , even when Jesus died his disciples mourned him even if they had been told he was going to rise on the 3rd day. Mourning is also reported in Jesus’ time at Jairus’s place and at Lazarus place, so its only human to mourn the dead and wish if they were alive or if the maybe in safe hands.
Zimb
What you said has a lot of truth in it but you didnt follow my post from the beginning. Do that and see my line of thought.
mawaya
Well said Fair Play and Thank you. By his response, you ve made him see sense
NDLOVU KHUMBULANI
NOTHING MUCH TO SAY ASECITHEKILE, ASECITHEKILE, IMISEBEZI YABO ONDLOVU SONKE SIYAYAZI, BALIMELE ILIZWE LETHU NO HEROES STATUS OR WHAT, LET MY, OUR HERO ADAM REST IN PEACE, I REST HIM IN MY HEARTS HEROES ACRE WHERE NO ONE NEEDS TO SIT A MEETING FOR HIM TO BE RESTED THERE. MY FLAGS ARE FLYING AT HALF MUST, DURING HIS BURIAL MY ARMY SHALL BE THERE TO GIVE HIM A 21 GUN SALUTE, MY PRESIDENT WOULD BE THERE TO GIVE A SPEECH THOUGH IT WOULD BE A SILENT ONE. LALA KAHLE JAHALAMAJAHA, QHAWE LAMAQHAWE, NGIKHALA NJENGE QHAWE LAKWAZULU.
NDLOVU KHUMBULANI
@ ZIMB I RESPECT YOUR WAY OF SAYING THINGS, ADMSKI DIDNT ASK FOR A MEAL FROM YOU PLACE NEITHER MINE, YES HE HAS PASSED ON WHAT DO YOU GET NOTHING, WHAT DO I GET NOTHING, INTO ENHLE INHLE LOBA ISENZIWA NGUMUNTU OMZONDAYO, CHAKANAKA CHAKANAKA, YOU MIGHT BE NEEDING ATTENTION, IF YOU TRULY NEED ATTENTION GET IN POLITICS, SEKELE SIKHALE OWETHU, WENA MA ULEHLIZIYO YESILWANE ESESIGUGILE, UNGUNKALAKATHA, NGOKWAKINI NJALO ASIKUNXUSANGA UKUTHI ULILELE UMFOWETHU, VELE UMUNTU AKUTSHOYO EMPHAKATHINI KUYA VEZA BALA UKUTHI UYISIVALO SAYIPHI IMBIZA, NJALO LOKUTHI UYIMBIZA YAKOBANI. THANKS FOR THE VERSES YOU KNOW TOO MUCH, UNGASIVUSI UMHLONGA. YOU ARE ALLOWED TO JUST SHUT UP, IGNORE US WITH OUR, MY HERO ADMSKI. I SAY IT AGAIN KUMBE UYAFUNA
NO HEROES STATUS OR WHAT, LET MY, OUR HERO ADAM REST IN PEACE, I HAVE RESTED HIM IN MY HEARTS HEROES ACRE WHERE NO ONE SAT A MEETING FOR HIM TO BE RESTED THERE. MY FLAGS ARE FLEW AT HALF MUST, AT HIS BURIAL MY ARMY WAS THERE GAVE HIM A 21 GUN SALUTE, MY PRESIDENT WAS THERE AND GAVE A SILENT SPEECH. LALA KAHLE JAHALAMAJAHA, QHAWE LAMAQHAWE, NGAKHALA NJENGE QHAWE LAKWAZULU.
IAM HAPPY HE WAS RESTED IZOLO, THOSE WHO WANTED SALUTED HIM OKADE ENGAFUNI UBENGABANJWA NGENKANI. YES YOUR HEROES CAN NOT BE MINE N MINE CAN NOT BE YOURS. MIND YOUR HEROES WE ARE MINDING OURS, WISEONE.
THANKS FOR YOUR COMMENTS. NEXT TIME PUT YOURS NOSE WHERE YOUR HEART IS COZ UZOFELA IZINTO ONGAZAZIYO, MARK MY WORDS, UNGUBANI WENA OTSHELA UMTHWAKAZI AMANYALA ANJE, WAWA ESIHLAHLE, UPHOMBU KUYANGISA ABAKWENU KHASAYI, THATHEKILE
chris
greatly missed in this nation yo attitude of taking the nation to great heights will remain in our minds.RIP
