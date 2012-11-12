Poll monitors assail Mugabe

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s consistent calls for elections in March 2013 with or without reforms shows the veteran leader’s disregard of a new constitution, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) has said.
REPORT BY OUR STAFF REPORTER
In its September to October Ballot Update, Zesn said calling for an election before conclusion of the constitution is a “denial of the political issues confronting the country”.
“During the Second All-Stakeholders’ Conference, President Mugabe declared that elections will definitely be conducted in March 2013,” read part of the update.
“This call comes at a time when the constitution-making process has not been concluded and is still to be taken to a referendum.
“The call for elections while the constitution-making process is still in progress shows the disregard for a new constitution.”
Mugabe recently told a Zanu PF central committee meeting in Harare that elections were set for March next year, whether his rivals wanted them or not, saying he wondered if they needed a “caterpillar” to level the playing field.
“While elections are critical given the government of national unity’s lifetime is about to expire and elections are pertinent,” Zesn said. “Zesn is concerned with the manner in which the President has asked other political parties if they want the electoral ground to be levelled by a caterpillar.
“This shows denial of the political issues that confront the country as they relate to electoral issues such as the non-reform of State institutions.
“Reforms are more critical now given that a number of provisions in the Global Political Agreement have not been implemented.”
Zesn said political tension remained a challenge in many constituencies around the country though there seemed to be stability.
ssolomon chisoni
Its worrisome that politicians only value their own well being rather than the majority of the people of Zimbabwe. Insisting that election be held before the conclusion of all agreed proceses including the constitution only signals only one thing that these politicians are not sincere about the plight of the people , but ra3ther they only think about themselves.
ZESN is right and conerned about these events because in our lives they will bring misery to all of us while the politicians will be dining and wining in the comfort of their secured homes. Responsible leadership will not utter such kind of language if they are for the people .
It is also good to know that in governance we have so many types of leadership, notably autocratic , and democratic. A democratic one listen to the people’s views and aspirations while autocratic does what it wishes for .
So lets identify which type of leadership we are dealin g with .
kudakuda
U are dealing with a real leader, whether you like it or not. Because he tells u not what u want to hear but what is on the ground. He told people that principals were in-charge u made a lot of noise but after closer look u will see who is fulling who. GPA does not superced the constitution and elections must be held 90 days before expirery of term on 31-06-13. the President did not give dates but just saying the month in which elections must held.
Rule of law. extending beyond that is violation of the supreme law of zimbabwe.
