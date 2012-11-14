Munjodzi granted bail

A Harare man Brian Munjodzi, who allegedly bashed his girlfriend, ZIFM disk jockey Tinopona Katsande in a domestic dispute on Sunday night, was yesterday granted $100 bail when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Reuben Mukavhi. He was remanded to November 29 for trial.

REPORT BY TINASHE SIBANDA STAFF REPORTER

Mukavhi ordered Munjodzi not to interfere with State witnesses and to reside at his given address in New Marimba, until finalisation of the matter.

Prosecutor Mirirai Mavhemwa told the court that on November 10 at around 20:30pm, Katsande visited Munjodzi at his instigation.

Munjodzi was waiting for her arrival outside his Marimba home and when she arrived they got into the house, at which point Katsande went into the bathroom. It is understood that when Munjodzi enquired, she is said to have told him that she was“too tired” and wanted to rest.

At that point Munjodzi allegedly followed her to the bedroom and dragged her by the hair back to the lounge. He is said to have started assaulting Katsande with open hands and kicked her on the chest.

The court also heard that Munjodzi pushed Katsande against the wall, stove and refrigerator until she started bleeding profusely through the nose and mouth. Munjodzi also allegedly tried to strangle her, but she fled. He reportedly, however, caught up with her and dragged her back into the house.

The court heard that Munjodzi’s tenant begged him to stop the assault, but his pleas fell on deaf ears as he continued hitting her before ordering her to go and sleep.

Katsande, however, reported the matter on Monday at Marimba Police Station, leading to Munjodzi’s arrest.

Munjodzi is being represented by Stead Kachere of Musarira Law Chambers.

