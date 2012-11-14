Munjodzi granted bail

A Harare man Brian Munjodzi, who allegedly bashed his girlfriend, ZIFM disk jockey Tinopona Katsande in a domestic dispute on Sunday night, was yesterday granted $100 bail when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Reuben Mukavhi. He was remanded to November 29 for trial.
REPORT BY TINASHE SIBANDA STAFF REPORTER
Mukavhi ordered Munjodzi not to interfere with State witnesses and to reside at his given address in New Marimba, until finalisation of the matter.
Prosecutor Mirirai Mavhemwa told the court that on November 10 at around 20:30pm, Katsande visited Munjodzi at his instigation.
Munjodzi was waiting for her arrival outside his Marimba home and when she arrived they got into the house, at which point Katsande went into the bathroom. It is understood that when Munjodzi enquired, she is said to have told him that she was“too tired” and wanted to rest.
Classifieds.co.zw
At that point Munjodzi allegedly followed her to the bedroom and dragged her by the hair back to the lounge. He is said to have started assaulting Katsande with open hands and kicked her on the chest.
The court also heard that Munjodzi pushed Katsande against the wall, stove and refrigerator until she started bleeding profusely through the nose and mouth. Munjodzi also allegedly tried to strangle her, but she fled. He reportedly, however, caught up with her and dragged her back into the house.
The court heard that Munjodzi’s tenant begged him to stop the assault, but his pleas fell on deaf ears as he continued hitting her before ordering her to go and sleep.
Katsande, however, reported the matter on Monday at Marimba Police Station, leading to Munjodzi’s arrest.
Munjodzi is being represented by Stead Kachere of Musarira Law Chambers.
abbie makiwa
I suspect their could have some story happening before this incident because how could Munjodzi just start beating the lady unprovocked.I think that acting character which she was showing on Studio 263 is her really character thats whyshe was bashed.
Zam
whatever story that may have been building up oes not give this loser of a guy any right to beat up a woman…there is no excuse for abuse
cde Rev Dlodlo
amen ,a woman or any adult shouldnot be beaten.
Jimmy Tsvangirai
Initially were told that the boy friend beat her because she asked him to help her with the dishes…this bitch
ndugu
Munjodzi enquired what? is ther a word missing?
Vanessa
Newsday please check your story because it does not make much sense.
Tt
Munjodzi aingoda makumbo. simple
Gutter Poet
I think Newsday is fast going to the dogs..what is the meaning of “when Munjodzi enquited”.????.Are there still editors at my favourite paper? I know Brian is no longer the editor of the paper but what is his opinion of this piece? Remember, young impressionable minds are reading this too..what do they say about this kind of reporting?
pe
According to their news reports Brian is being referred to as a boyfriend not a husband, then does it grant him any right to assault a lover just for being denied the so called the being “enquired of” At least for someone who has paid Lobola will say this is what he has paid for and deserves all his conjugal rights.Be serious Brian, kuda zvinhu kudaro zvinosvika kutozoonekwa nemaneighbours hey, unonyadzisa iwe.
fiend
Even if you paid lobola. Even if the lobola was in elephants. You do not hit a woman. Period. A man who cant control his emotions cant handle testicles. If you cant talk about it, if you cant calm down….walk away. Go outside. Get fresh air. Worst case, just shout.
shon corner
kaimhanyira mubedroom kunodii
wezhira
say no to domestic violence esp gender bassed ones. whether she is a bitch o wat som of u r calling her bt the guy doesnt hev the right to do so
mutongi-gava
Prblem is Tino Katsande vazhinji hamumuzive mushe!!! She is such a dump squib spoiled bitch!!! Mhosa imhosva zvayo, but this lady deserves it!!!! Anoita zvinosvodesa!! I feel sorry to the guy, true to his name “Munjodzi” – Ithink wakatozvipinza”munjodzi” when you decided to date her……….
Fred
Tino’s behaviour haiite. Iye zvino vanhu vakumunzwira tsitsi instead fo helping her to desist from cohabiting. Apa mwana wa mambo.
Lenzo
Newewo Brian uchinyanayawo ungadanane ne kapfambi ako washaya vakadzi here?
david panganai
thats were varume svinurai comes in ,this lady was the author of her own trouble,have you also had of the woman who broke the husband,s tooth but it was the husband who was fined $20 shame on zimbabwe`s laws
Macleans
That guy deserves to be castrated, why did he have to bit up the bitch like that, he new what he was getting into when went into a relationship with Tino. if he had paid lobola for the bitch may be it would be understandable but still wrong illegal and immoral. Word of advice to the guy if you sleep with a bitch you wear a condom period, anything else is at your own peril.
murume-chaiye
“Zimbabwean women in solidarity with a well deserving beaten bitch!!!!!”……….. Nxaaaaa!!!!
Observer wekuZimbabwe
Am still waiting for the part about her asking for help with dishes and got the beating. Sensationalism at its best!!!!
Craig_T
B.M 39 years and single?..T.M.K.33years and single? i think there is more to their personalities than shying away from marriage !!
Rachelle Overmann
I just want to say I am just new to blogging and absolutely enjoyed you’re blog site. Probably I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely come with excellent articles and reviews. Many thanks for sharing your webpage.
Margurite Egan
Can I simply say what a relief to uncover one who in fact knows what theyre discussing on the net. You actually know how to bring a difficulty to light making it important. More and more people must check out this and can see this side of the story. I cant believe youre less well-liked as you undoubtedly develop the gift.