Govt rules out Nkomo statue at airport

By newsday
- November 7, 2012

A Cabinet minister yesterday said the government had no plans to erect a statue of the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo at Bulawayo’s international airport named after him.

Report by Pamela Mhlanga

The minister’s statement contradicted an earlier confirmation by authorities at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport that a site had already been reserved for the statue.

Airport manager Passmore Dhewa told NewsDay that the erection of the statue would depend on the availability of funds.

“We have provided a site for the statue and it is the responsibility of the government to erect the statue whenever it has acquired the funds,” he said.

Classifieds.co.zw

Cars

Electronics

Building Supplies

Services

Property, Houses

Dating

Home, Garden

Vehicle Parts

Commercial Supplies

Health, Beauty

Jobs

Groceries

Webdev

Domains

Hosting & Email

Cloud Servers

Websites

Shopping Carts

Web Security

Paynow

Utility Bills

Wifi Hotspots

Airtime

Broadband

Phone

Tuition Fees

But co-Home Affairs minister Kembo Mohadi said government had no plans for such a landmark.

“I am not aware of that. I only know of two sites where as government we intend to put Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo statues which are in Harare and in Bulawayo,” he said.

Mohadi could not be drawn into revealing progress in the erection of the statues in Bulawayo and Harare, which have been on the cards for years.

Recently, during a tour at the airport, officials told the media that they were interested in having the statue erected at the airport and even showed journalists the site.

Early last year, the government set a deadline to have the statues erected before the Heroes Day celebrations but failed to do so.
In 2010 the government was forced to pull down the first statue it had erected in Bulawayo after Nkomo’s family rejected it, saying it did not benefit the status of the late nationalist.

Civic society groups also protested after it emerged that the statue was produced by North Koreans.

North Korea trained members of the 5th Brigade who are accused of the massacre of more than 20 000 civilians in Matabeleland and
Midlands during the Gukurahundi era.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw


27 Comments

  1. Robin Hazarika

    I simply want to mention I am just very new to blogging and definitely liked your blog. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You certainly have impressive stories. Kudos for sharing your website.

    Reply

  2. check out this site

    Yet another issue is that video games are generally serious naturally with the principal focus on learning rather than entertainment. Although, it has an entertainment part to keep children engaged, every game is often designed to work with a specific group of skills or curriculum, such as mathmatical or research. Thanks for your write-up.

    Reply

  3. John Deere Repair Manuals

    Thanks for your kind data.. I realy appreciate it.. keep it up.

    Reply

  4. Josiah Jing

    Great write-up, I am a big believer in commenting on blogs and forums to let the blog writers know that theyâ€™ve added some thing of great benefit to the world wide web!

    Reply

  5. Milissa Duva

    I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You’re amazing! Thanks!

    Reply

  6. fashion urban tv

    Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular post! It’s the little changes which will make the greatest changes. Thanks for sharing!

    Reply

  7. Entrepreneur Development

    Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and also the rest of the website is also really good.

    Reply

  8. learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons

    Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe this web site needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be returning to see more, thanks for the advice.

    Reply

  9. dankwoods

    Good write-up. I definitely appreciate this website. Thanks!

    Reply

  10. uglypetsbay.com

    I wanted to thank you for this very good read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it. I have you book-marked to look at new stuff you post…

    Reply

  11. old cracked journal

    Great information. Lucky me I came across your blog by accident (stumbleupon). I have saved as a favorite for later!

    Reply

  12. Cultural Appropriation

    It’s hard to come by educated people about this topic, however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks

    Reply

  13. Limo Service

    Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post plus the rest of the site is also very good.

    Reply

  14. Who I was in my past life?

    Do you believe past life hypnosis? Do you think past lives regression is real?

    Reply

  15. horse

    I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s equally educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something which too few people are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I came across this in my hunt for something concerning this.

    Reply

  16. onyx rope jump

    Hi, I do believe this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will revisit yet again since I saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.

    Reply

  17. new york blog

    Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday. It’s always useful to read through content from other authors and practice a little something from other web sites.

    Reply

  18. reddit bot

    This web site truly has all of the info I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.

    Reply

  19. formaggi toscani

    Hi there, I think your site could be having web browser compatibility problems. Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up! Besides that, excellent site.

    Reply

  20. IDS rules

    Hi there! This article couldn’t be written much better! Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He always kept preaching about this. I am going to send this post to him. Pretty sure he’ll have a great read. Thank you for sharing!

    Reply

  21. idrip uncle junks

    Good post. I certainly appreciate this site. Continue the good work!

    Reply

  22. Pendaki Cantik

    Great article. I’m going through some of these issues as well..

    Reply

  23. garden shop

    Can I just say what a relief to discover somebody that genuinely understands what they are talking about online. You certainly know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More and more people really need to read this and understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you are not more popular since you surely have the gift.

    Reply

  24. porn site

    Your style is so unique compared to other folks I’ve read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this site.

    Reply

  25. Buy Cryptocurrency & Bitcoin with Kraken

    This is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise info… Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.

    Reply

  26. Strutture per eventi a Milano

    Hello there, I believe your blog could be having browser compatibility problems. Whenever I take a look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that, fantastic blog!

    Reply

  27. silicone baking mats

    A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment. I do think that you ought to write more about this subject matter, it may not be a taboo subject but typically people don’t discuss these issues. To the next! Many thanks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *